The termites have dined further: now you can’t convert to a “non-white majority religion”

This is not a joke. Kristin Rawls is a journalist who writes for the Guardian, the Christian Science Monitor, Alternet, Salon, and other sites, while Ian Miles Cheong writes for the conservative website the Daily Caller. Have a gander at Rawls’s tweet.

What is freedom of religion? pic.twitter.com/ipefKGZRA3 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 23, 2018

I couldn’t find Kristin Rawls’s Twitter feed to check on this, as I thought her tweet may have been satirical, but later on Ian Miles Cheong answers that question.

Nope. She had a whole thread on it before going private. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 23, 2018

Here’s what you see when you go to her site:

Given that this is accurate, it’s reprehensible, for it means that, as Cheong maintains, you can’t even adopt someone else’s religion if that means you’d be “believing down”, i.e., adopting a religion—or any religious beliefs—held by those considered more oppressed than you.

But it is not freaking problematic, it’s just religious appropriation—analogous to cultural appropriation. In fact, religious appropriation is even less problematic than cultural appropriation, as there isn’t a way I can see to adopt someone’s religious beliefs in a way that mocks or denigrates that religion.

I realize that Kristin Rawls is only one person, but she publishes in visible places, and her excoriating someone who “appropriates” Buddhist beliefs is just one more step in the Left’s policing of thought and behavior. Believe me, this is not an isolated incident of stupidity, but a bellwether of change to come.

But, as Cheong notes, this also violates the Left’s general acceptance of freedom of religion. I guess we have to modify the First Amendment to permit freedom of religion only if, when converting, you adopt a religion held by those seen as more oppressed. (Does this include, by the way, conversion to Judaism? Can Buddhists convert to Islam?)

There is such a thing as being too woke.