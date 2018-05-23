The termites have dined further: now you can’t convert to a “non-white majority religion”

This is not a joke. Kristin Rawls is a journalist who writes for the Guardian, the Christian Science Monitor, Alternet, Salon, and other sites, while Ian Miles Cheong writes for the conservative website the Daily Caller. Have a gander at Rawls’s tweet.
I couldn’t find Kristin Rawls’s Twitter feed to check on this, as I thought her tweet may have been satirical, but later on Ian Miles Cheong answers that question.
Here’s what you see when you go to her site:
Given that this is accurate, it’s reprehensible, for it means that, as Cheong maintains, you can’t even adopt someone else’s religion if that means you’d be “believing down”, i.e., adopting a religion—or any religious beliefs—held by those considered more oppressed than you.
But it is not freaking problematic, it’s just religious appropriation—analogous to cultural appropriation. In fact, religious appropriation is even less problematic than cultural appropriation, as there isn’t a way I can see to adopt someone’s religious beliefs in a way that mocks or denigrates that religion.
I realize that Kristin Rawls is only one person, but she publishes in visible places, and her excoriating someone who “appropriates” Buddhist beliefs is just one more step in the Left’s policing of thought and behavior. Believe me, this is not an isolated incident of stupidity, but a bellwether of change to come.
But, as Cheong notes, this also violates the Left’s general acceptance of freedom of religion. I guess we have to modify the First Amendment to permit freedom of religion only if, when converting, you adopt a religion held by those seen as more oppressed. (Does this include, by the way, conversion to Judaism? Can Buddhists convert to Islam?)
There is such a thing as being too woke.
These people are satirizing themselves.
For god’s sake. We now have people fighting over the proper way to have imaginary friends.
‘Twas ever thus.
That’s true. But in a certain sense this is more meta than simply insisting other people’s religions are false while yours is true. This isn’t “my imaginary friend is the best”; this is “you’re not allowed to play with my imaginary friend”.
Ìt seems to be ‘You can’t play with someone else’s imaginary friend’.
I have no doubt Rawls thinks she speaks for Buddhists.
Only the brown ones.
She seems to be applying her ‘rules’ to all religions practised by non-white people not just Buddhism.
Yes. I had typed “or whatever” after “Buddhists”, but deleted it thinking the point was clear enough.
No appropriation, no appropriation; she‘s the appropriation.
People like this have failed to mature. I am raising four children, and there are many behaviors that they and their friends exhibit that people like this also exhibit. A four year old will frequently throw a fit when other children do not abide by his/her script when playing make believe.
Does the Left generally accept the right of Muslims to become ex-Muslims?
I’m not so sure. Such people tend to get called “Islamophobes”, “anti-Muslim extremists”, “acting White”, and all sorts of things that imply that at least the ctrl-Left do not accept the freedom to do anything except stick with what you’re “born with”.
This is pure madness.
Or sleepwalking …
The emperor Ashoka sent Buddhist missionaries out across the known world, including to the Jews of Alexandria. The Buddhists wanted others to ‘appropriate’ their religion/philosophy.
Per Rawls’ idiotic construction, the Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, all appropriated Buddhism, too. But in her twisted world, they along with the Indians all count as one non-white entity.
It should also be noted that Ian Miles Chong is a special kind of idiot and generally isn’t to be taken as a voice of reason. Not someone you want to associate yourself with.
I read Kristin Rawls to be saying the *equivalent* of “You’re not brown enough to be a Buddhist”. If the paraphrase is truly equivalent then this seems to suggest a racist world view.
I’m with the “I can’t even” guy.
Catholicism is a non-white majority religion. As is Anglicanism.
Good point. I wonder which religions are white majority. I think even Mormonism is non-white majority. It’s very popular in the South Pacific and Southeast Asia.
Druidism?
Scientology?
White people need to stop practicing yoga. No more punching downward-facing dog!
Does this go for only religions without a strong proselyting tradition or are white people not allowed to convert to Christianity or Islam too?
Yes, your observation indicates why this tweet is ridiculous and its author is profoundly ignorant. Many religions want adherents of different races and ethnicities since they claim to be universal in their “truths.”
These people fundamentally reject the idea of universality.
LOL…we ought to not let anyone become an atheist then. 🙂
What, exactly, does “problematic” mean?
If it means that you should be aware and considerate of issues of cultural difference and appropriation as you contemplate matters of faith, I think I could agree with that. It’s just a matter of being thoughtful and sensitive and certain contexts. At least that notion isn’t offensive to me.
But if it means that a white person should be forbidden from practicing a non-white majority religion, then that is ridiculous. As neither Judaism and Christianity are originally “white-majority” religions, I’m not sure what that would leave for us religious white people. Norse mythology?
“Problematic” is a shaming word used to elevate the user within the woke community.
So much for The Dharma Bums, let alone the works of Christmas Humphreys or Be Here Now.
FFS. The logic of this is that, for Rawl’s to take on the idea that, for example, black people are oppressed, she is committing cultural appropriation.
So she has condemned me to the everlasting fire then. I want to convert to Islam because otherwise I will go to hell and she says I can’t. Woe is me.
*massive eye roll*
You can’t parody these people.
This is very strange if applied to Islam considering it is an expansionist religion that intends to convert everyone. If a Buddhist or Muslim converts into Christianity she would blame religious imperialism. The white guy is always wrong.
If the Romans had thought that way there wouldn’t be any Christianity.
If people convert to a religion, it’s because they believe that religion is true. So, you’re not allowed to think that someone else’s religion is true?
I think you can do it if you aren’t a problematic white person.
If people convert to a religion, it’s because they believe that religion is true. So, you’re not allowed to think that someone else’s religion is true?
Damn!!!
It’ a good thing my mother converted to Buddhism in 1951, 4 years before my birth, too early for Ms. Rawls to explain to her why she was being imperialistic!!!
Is this the same Kristin Rawls who criticized the musical “Book of Mormon” for having its score draw material from other musicals?? (She notes the BofM’s “I Believe” resembles “I Have Confidence” from The Sound of Music, etc.)
I confess I like her self-written bio on the website “Killing the Buddha” which reads in part “Kristin Rawls has a useless MA in ethics and international relations and an even more useless one in philosophy.”