A short one today: two photos from Stephen Barnard of the American kestrels (Falco sparverius; I now know the name by heart) nesting in a box affixed to his garage, and a beautiful landscape from his digs. I believe this first one is the male Boris, as males have slate-gray wings and females chestnut wings:

The two of them with Natasha on the left. You can see the difference in wing coloration and head ornamentation:

And a lovely Idaho sunset (at least I think it is, as it appears to be a view toward the east):