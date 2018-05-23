Readers’ turtles for Turtle day

Today is World Turtle Day, and at my request some readers have sent in their pet turtles (and two furry “turtles”). Here are their photos and notes (indented):

Reader Divy Figueroa sent several turtles:

My husband and I house many turtles from all over the world. Here are some pics of some of the species we currently keep and are hoping to breed.

I labeled them with their common name and scientific name.

And since it is World Cat day everyday for us cat lovers, I also attached a pic of my two furry rascals, Jango and Boba Fett.