The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “ha ha”, strikes close to the bone for empiricists, and is relevant to a piece I’ll put up today about an Aeon article. In that article, the author urges adoption of Catholic moral teachings as a way to assess the “well being” of countries, but doesn’t examine the question of whether the basis for those moral teachings—the New Testament—is true.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading... Related