Interior Department proposes legalizing cruel and previously prohibited hunting methods

NBC News has highlighted some of the Interior Department’s proposed changes to the federal regulations about hunting. First designed to take effect in Alaska, but now proposed for the entire U.S., these changes (proposed regulations here) will overturn the following Obama-era prohibitions and thus allow barbaric forms of hunting (well, many forms of hunting, like using bows and arrows, already are barbaric):
The Trump administration is moving to reverse Obama-era rules barring hunters on some public lands in Alaska from baiting brown bears with bacon and doughnuts and using spotlights to shoot mother black bears and cubs hibernating in their dens.
Under the proposed changes, hunters would also be allowed to hunt black bears with dogs, kill wolves and pups in their dens, and use motor boats to shoot swimming caribou.
These and other hunting methods — condemned as cruel by wildlife protection advocates — were outlawed on federal lands in 2015. Members of the public have 60 days to provide comment on the proposed new rules.
From the regulations themselves; this will now be allowed (note that you can use light to lure bears too). It’s horrible!
The Final Rule codified prohibitions on certain types of harvest practices that are otherwise permitted by the State of Alaska. The practices are: Taking any black bear, including cubs and sows with cubs, with artificial light at den sites; harvesting brown bears over bait; taking wolves and coyotes (including pups) during the denning season (between May 1 and August 9); taking swimming caribou; taking caribou from motorboats under power; taking black bears over bait; and using dogs to hunt black bears.
I don’t understand the mentality of people who would permit these things. They value trophies more than the lives of animals, and as for shooting mothers and hibernating cubs, well, I have no words except it’s Trump and his environment-hating minions.
The rationale for the regulations, at the Federal Register, includes “increasing outdoor recreation.” How “recreational” is it to lure bears with donuts and then kill them? Or slaughter hibernating mothers and cubs? CUBS, for crying out loud:
Part of the stated purpose of Secretarial Order 3347 is to increase outdoor recreation and improve the management of game species and their habitat. Secretarial Order 3347 directs the Department of the Interior to identify specific actions to (1) expand access significantly for recreational hunting and fishing on public lands; and (2) improve recreational hunting Start Printed Page 23622and fishing cooperation, consultation, and communication with state wildlife managers.
You may submit comments, identified by Regulation Identifier Number (RIN) 1024-AE38, by either of the following methods:
Federal eRulemaking Portal: http://www.regulations.gov. Follow the instructions for submitting comments.
Mail or hand deliver to: National Park Service, Regional Director, Alaska Regional Office, 240 West 5th Ave., Anchorage, AK 99501.
Instructions: Comments will not be accepted by fax, email, or in any way other than those specified above. All submissions received must include the words “National Park Service” or “NPS” and must include the docket number or RIN (1024-AE38) for this rulemaking. Comments received will be posted without change to http://www.regulations.gov, including any personal information provided.
Docket: For access to the docket to read background documents or comments received, go to http://www.regulations.gov.
In short, go the the link, put RIN: 1024-AE38 in the search box, and then make a comment and submit it. I ask readers who are opposed to this proposed legislation to at least say a few words. Please!
These are the kind of people who think this is “recreational”; https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/dozens-more-charges-filed-in-probe-of-pacific-northwest-wildlife-poaching-ring/
Anyone want to take a bet on which way they vote?
As a former employee of a federal regulatory agency, I can tell you that they do take comments into account. They are required by law to address them formally (they will group similar comments).
It is worth your time to send comments if you are a US citizen.
If enough outrage is recorded, it could make a difference. Alaska is a TINY proportion of the US population!
FCC said they took into account public comments on Net Neutrality, many of which they knew to be fake. So there’s that.
I think they have some bot-proofing on the portal; but I don’t know how good it is.
It’s hard to manufacture fake letters in a short period of time. It can be done, I suppose; but the labor and expense and details involved are much greater than programming a bot to send email.
I understand that Russian bots now comment copiously on our proposed federal regulations.
And the current administration is doing little, if anything, to curb the Russians from interfering in our democracy.
More authentic commenters are needed.
Shameful but entirely consistent with other Republican policies.
This is unconscionable.
Thanks again, Trump voters.
This is likely the result of people like Zinke and Scott Pruitt over at EPA who sit around and think up the most disgusting and reprehensible things the humans can do and then make it law. They are the lowest form of life on this earth these guys. My hope will be that many of these jackass hunters will wound and shoot each other while doing this type of thing. I will hope so and feel nothing for them.
Imagine shooting and killing Caribou from a motorboat? What a great sportsman you must be to do such a thing. It has been illegal for years to pursue any animal in hunting with the use of any type vehicle, airplane or otherwise motorize machine. This is really perverted.
“Imagine shooting and killing Caribou from a motorboat? What a great sportsman you must be to do such a thing. It has been illegal for years to pursue any animal in hunting with the use of any type vehicle, airplane or otherwise motorize machine.”
I’m sorry Randall but this is not true. Inuit and other Native Americans have long had these rights. Also, hogs and coyotes can be legally hunted by helicopter in some states. Care to guess which ones?
I will just say specifically, in Iowa you cannot chase or hunt any animal with any type of motorize machine. I surely was not speaking about native Americans as they get special hunting rights. Most all hunting regulations are made and enforced at state level. Only on federal property would the feds get involved. Most people also know these things. If you know some state that allows hunting of coyotes or other animals from helicopters I would be curious to hear about that being done. It is certainly stupid and a most uneconomical way of hunting. At minimum a helicopter cost about $400 an our to operate. So you have a rich and stupid hunter. In the old days when it was legal, it was done in J-3 cub aircraft.
Here’s a company who specializes in it. It’s called “Pork Choppers Aviation” https://www.porkchoppersaviation.com
Another called HeliHunter http://www.helihunter.com
as for coyotes, here’s a sickening report
americanshootingjournal.com/hunting-coyotes-with-helicopter/
I guess you are proof that if you spend enough time on line, you can find anything.
I would have expected that Texas would be the place. They like to expand the word slaughter as far as possible. The cheap place is $1250 per hour and the other is $15,000 for 6 hours. Just as I suspected – rich and stupid. Also pathetic. Oh, another lie they put out that I saw is their statement that doing this is a good way to control population in the wild hogs. That was never true in coyote hunting and likely is also not true here.
I agree. The idea that the remains of such an act should be considered a ‘trophy’ is obscene. The word surely implies some bravery and or skill was involved but such a ‘trophy’ is no more than a momentous of an act of moronic cowardice.
All good Christians know that domination over the Earth only works if they kill off everything else.
Except STD’s – those are needed to punish sluts.
I submitted my opposition at the link provided. Absolutely appalling
I read about this in my news feed this morning. Thanks for the link. I submitted a strident opposition to this proposal.
How is it recreational to kill hibernating animals? Or animals in their dens? WTF is wrong with these people? Sad!!!
This will save Trump’s sons going to Africa to get their trophies.
I suspect a big part of the reason for these new rulings is the Trump is obsessed with Obama’s legacy. He has made many moves that sound like pure vindictiveness already, and this could be just one more example.
I disagree, however, that bows and arrows are barbaric. They seem to me able to kill the prey quickly. At the same time, they give it more chance to escape than firearms.