Duck report

Well, we have eight ducklings still left, and they all look lively. I fed them this morning and all of them (ducklings first!) came to my whistle. I feed them in a special spot, while running back and forth to feed landlubbers Sir Francis and Henry, who would drive away mom and babies if I didn’t feed them in separate places. Here are four photos from yesterday’s feeding.

Now there are eight plus Honey:

Anna feeding them crushed mealworms. Note the duck ramp at upper right:

The ducklings have tentatively learned that the ramp is a place to rest, but are having trouble negotiating it all the way out of the pond. I’ve asked Physical Plant for a wider ramp, and they’ve tentatively agreed (I’m sure I’m a pain in the tuchas to them).

A big honking turtle discovered yesterday that the ramp was a good place to sun itself, so I had to chase him off (they have plenty of places to do that).

11 Comments

  ThyroidPlanet
    Posted May 23, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Good progress!

    Life goes on….

  ThyroidPlanet
    Posted May 23, 2018 at 8:10 am

    Is the white piece PVC?

  barn owl
    Posted May 23, 2018 at 8:21 am

    The ducklings look really cute on their ramp. Is the wood perhaps a bit slippery? Maybe some of those grippy strips or shapes you can put in bathtubs would help.

    SA Gould
      Posted May 23, 2018 at 8:28 am

      Yes, my thought also. Smooth wood gets a bit slimy when in water. Something with texture would help. Something like those concrete rain downspout/gutter blocks, if they were longer would help.

      Somewhere amongst this readership, there must be some pond owner/managers who know of a practical solution which would also be decorative, so the University would not object.

    ThyroidPlanet
      Posted May 23, 2018 at 8:58 am

      Bathtub strips are not designed to be outdoors.

      Sunlight – heat and UV – is clearly a factor here – mechanical – and not chemical adhesive – fastening would be required, and whatever fasteners are used and their platings have to be life-friendly.

      Stainless has nickel.

      … Duck feet must be good at getting around – I propose cutting grooves and patterns in that piece of cedar, for instance.

  Dominic
    Posted May 23, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Would the turtle eat ducklings?

    Did you keep the duckling skull? I collect skulls…

    whyevolutionistrue
      Posted May 23, 2018 at 9:32 am

      No, I buried the duckling. So far I’ve never seen a turtle eat a duckling. The turtles’ mouths are too small, I think.

  darwinwins
    Posted May 23, 2018 at 8:54 am

    “Hey, Phil and Marge. It’s duck-man again on line one. Now he wants a wider ramp.”

  Sabine
    Posted May 23, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Yesterday was World Turtle Day. He was having a celebration 😉

