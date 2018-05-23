Duck report

Well, we have eight ducklings still left, and they all look lively. I fed them this morning and all of them (ducklings first!) came to my whistle. I feed them in a special spot, while running back and forth to feed landlubbers Sir Francis and Henry, who would drive away mom and babies if I didn’t feed them in separate places. Here are four photos from yesterday’s feeding.

Now there are eight plus Honey:

Anna feeding them crushed mealworms. Note the duck ramp at upper right:

The ducklings have tentatively learned that the ramp is a place to rest, but are having trouble negotiating it all the way out of the pond. I’ve asked Physical Plant for a wider ramp, and they’ve tentatively agreed (I’m sure I’m a pain in the tuchas to them).

A big honking turtle discovered yesterday that the ramp was a good place to sun itself, so I had to chase him off (they have plenty of places to do that).