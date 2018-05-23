Duck report

Well, we have eight ducklings still left, and they all look lively. I fed them this morning and all of them (ducklings first!) came to my whistle. I feed them in a special spot, while running back and forth to feed landlubbers Sir Francis and Henry, who would drive away mom and babies if I didn’t feed them in separate places. Here are four photos from yesterday’s feeding.
Now there are eight plus Honey:
Anna feeding them crushed mealworms. Note the duck ramp at upper right:
The ducklings have tentatively learned that the ramp is a place to rest, but are having trouble negotiating it all the way out of the pond. I’ve asked Physical Plant for a wider ramp, and they’ve tentatively agreed (I’m sure I’m a pain in the tuchas to them).
A big honking turtle discovered yesterday that the ramp was a good place to sun itself, so I had to chase him off (they have plenty of places to do that).
Good progress!
Life goes on….
Is the white piece PVC?
I don’t know.
The ducklings look really cute on their ramp. Is the wood perhaps a bit slippery? Maybe some of those grippy strips or shapes you can put in bathtubs would help.
Yes, my thought also. Smooth wood gets a bit slimy when in water. Something with texture would help. Something like those concrete rain downspout/gutter blocks, if they were longer would help.
Somewhere amongst this readership, there must be some pond owner/managers who know of a practical solution which would also be decorative, so the University would not object.
Bathtub strips are not designed to be outdoors.
Sunlight – heat and UV – is clearly a factor here – mechanical – and not chemical adhesive – fastening would be required, and whatever fasteners are used and their platings have to be life-friendly.
Stainless has nickel.
… Duck feet must be good at getting around – I propose cutting grooves and patterns in that piece of cedar, for instance.
Would the turtle eat ducklings?
Did you keep the duckling skull? I collect skulls…
No, I buried the duckling. So far I’ve never seen a turtle eat a duckling. The turtles’ mouths are too small, I think.
“Hey, Phil and Marge. It’s duck-man again on line one. Now he wants a wider ramp.”
Yesterday was World Turtle Day. He was having a celebration 😉
It’s actually today.