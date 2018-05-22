Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning ladies and gentlement, brothers and sisters, and all the ships at sea: it’s Tuesday, May 22, 2018, also known as National Vanilla Pudding Day (meh). It’s also World Goth Day, described by its originators as “a day where the goth scene gets to celebrate its own being, and an opportunity to make its presence known to the rest of the world.” Ooookay. . . .never into that.
First, a tweet (h/t Grania) from Tom NIchols, who teaches at Harvard and the Naval War College. I apparently haven’t followed the news enough to know what this means. Readers?
On this day in 1570, according to Wikipedia, the first atlas, Theatrum Orbis Terrarum, was published with 70 maps. Note that this was honored by Google the other day, so the date may be off. On May 22, 1804, the Lewis and Clark expedition (named “The Corps of Discovery”) left St. Charles, Missouri for its trek to the Pacific.
It was banner day in 1826 for a ship that later became famous: HMS Beagle left on its first voyage, but that wasn’t the one that carried Darwin, which left five years later. On this day in 1849, Abraham Lincoln was issued a U.S. patent for a “bellows” device to lift ships over obstructions (I doubt it was ever used). Still, he’s the only U.S. President to ever be issued a patent.
Speaking of patents, on this day in 1906, Orville and Wilbur Wright got U.S. patent 821,393 for their “Flying-Machine.” You know what that was! On May 22, 1915, Mount Lassen erupted in northern California; besides Mt. St. Helens, this was the only volcano in the contiguous U.S. to erupt during the 20th century. Of course Hawaii is not in the contiguous U.S.! On this day in 1987, the first Rugby World Cup began as New Zealand played Italy in Auckland. Australia and New Zealand hosted the event, with the All Blacks subsequently winning the title.
Finally, it was exactly one year ago today that Islamists attacked an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester with grenades, killing 22 people. Here’s today’s cover of the Manchester Evening News:
Notables born on this day include Richard Wagner (1813), Mary Cassatt (1844), Arthur Conan Doyle (1859), Hergé (1907), Peter Matthiessen (1927), Unabomber Ted Kaczynski (1942), George Best (1949), and Maggie Q (1979). Those who died on this day include Martha Washington (1802), Victor Hugo (1885), Langston Hughes (1967), Nobel winning geneticist Alfred Hershey (1997), and Martin Gardner (2010). We will all join that Innumerable Caravan some day.
Here is “Sara Holding a Cat” by Mary Cassatt:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is trying a new trick to get birds: hypnotizing them:
Hili: Hypnosis is not working.
A: Maybe you should try to purr gently.
Hili: I’ve tried that.
Hili: Hipnoza nie działa.
Ja: Może powinnaś spróbować łagodnie mruczeć.
Hili: Próbowałam.
Some tweets from Matthew. Have a look at this snake pretending to be dead:
From Philomena, who’s astounded:
One reason to marry a royal:
Matthews says, “These are Buprestid jewel beetles and this is what they look like before they’re opened.”
From Ann German via reader Heather Hastie, who calls this “Proof of the stupidity of dogs”:
From Grania, who shows the famous statue of Hachikō. It’s had a resident cat for some time.
Look at this bun eat! What kind of vegetable is it?
A lovely cat painting:
Trump demanded on twitter that the DOJ investigate the FBI (at his personal order) to (who knows?) prove that the FBI was operating against his campaign in 2016 on a political bent.
Trump thinks the DOJ is his personal PI firm.
Nice, a quick review. The conversation now seems to be, is Rosenstein caving in or is he playing a delay game to give more time to Mueller. Some think he should have pulled the pin and brought several resignations to the meeting and others think he is doing the right thing. Sooner or later this thing is going over a cliff so get on your marching shoes. After the Korea deal falls flat and the war with Iran starts, he may be preoccupied?? Two or three wars at the same time – I wonder who is dumb enough to go?
Rosenstein’s doing an Ali-like, Rumble-in-the-Jungle rope-a-dope move — lying back against the ropes, letting the brute he’s fighting flail away fecklessly.
With any luck, Trump will punch himself out, be left spent, and we’ll get the same 8th-round-knockout result. 🙂
The constitutional crisis is Trump’s public pronouncements that he is going to attack the FBI and Department of Justice. The more legalese questions are about the separation of powers in the federal government and how they balance each other. The more fundamental question is that no one including the president is above the law. Trump feels differently.
Rosestein and the head of the FBI met with Trump and are trying to block Trumps attacks. Personally I think they are only delaying the inevitable.
Re the Nichols tweet:
Trump tweeted on Sunday a “demand” that the Justice Dept. conduct an investigation of the supposed “spy” that was implanted in the Trump campaign. Acting AG Rosenstein could’ve have refused, and the result likely would have been his being fired and FBI director Ray (and a bunch of other people at Main Justice) resigning, Saturday-Night-Massacre-style. Instead, he told the DoJ inspector general to take a look to see “if anything improper” occurred. (Rosenstein is increasingly dealing with Trump’s unhinged demands the way Jesus dealt with the Pharisees.)
Nichols is right; the constitutional crisis Rosenstein averted is still coming.
Rosenstein also knows that specifically what Trump is demanding, he cannot and will not do. If you are under investigation do you get to tell the prosecutor – I would like to see all the stuff you have on me and do an investigation on your investigation. No one, include the idiot is above the law. So yes he can refuse and yes, he will. He already knows that the accusations from Trump are false, he knows everything. He is playing Trump just like the little man in North Korea.
Admittedly, my three little dogs aren’t very bright, but I love them and their goofy antics nonetheless. When I can no longer have dogs in my life I think I’ll be ready to go.
Just a pedantic nit-pick – I’m sure those beetles are cetoniine scarabs, not buprestids.