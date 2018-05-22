Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning ladies and gentlement, brothers and sisters, and all the ships at sea: it’s Tuesday, May 22, 2018, also known as National Vanilla Pudding Day (meh). It’s also World Goth Day, described by its originators as “a day where the goth scene gets to celebrate its own being, and an opportunity to make its presence known to the rest of the world.” Ooookay. . . .never into that.

Finally, it’s World Turtle Day, so if you have a pet turtle, send me a photo by 5 pm today Chicago time and a few words about it.

I’m busy this a.m. so posting will be light—at least until later. There will be no “readers’ wildlife”, but that will resume tomorrow.

First, a tweet (h/t Grania) from Tom NIchols, who teaches at Harvard and the Naval War College. I apparently haven’t followed the news enough to know what this means. Readers?

Rod Rosenstein averted a Constitutional crisis today. But it’s coming. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 22, 2018

On this day in 1570, according to Wikipedia, the first atlas, Theatrum Orbis Terrarum, was published with 70 maps. Note that this was honored by Google the other day, so the date may be off. On May 22, 1804, the Lewis and Clark expedition (named “The Corps of Discovery”) left St. Charles, Missouri for its trek to the Pacific.

It was banner day in 1826 for a ship that later became famous: HMS Beagle left on its first voyage, but that wasn’t the one that carried Darwin, which left five years later. On this day in 1849, Abraham Lincoln was issued a U.S. patent for a “bellows” device to lift ships over obstructions (I doubt it was ever used). Still, he’s the only U.S. President to ever be issued a patent.

Speaking of patents, on this day in 1906, Orville and Wilbur Wright got U.S. patent 821,393 for their “Flying-Machine.” You know what that was! On May 22, 1915, Mount Lassen erupted in northern California; besides Mt. St. Helens, this was the only volcano in the contiguous U.S. to erupt during the 20th century. Of course Hawaii is not in the contiguous U.S.! On this day in 1987, the first Rugby World Cup began as New Zealand played Italy in Auckland. Australia and New Zealand hosted the event, with the All Blacks subsequently winning the title.

Finally, it was exactly one year ago today that Islamists attacked an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester with grenades, killing 22 people. Here’s today’s cover of the Manchester Evening News:

When I asked Matthew (who lives there), “What’s with the bees?”, he responded, “Symbol of Manchester. After the bombing there were bees everywhere, a sign of solidarity. This design is based on a famous mural in the centre of town.

Notables born on this day include Richard Wagner (1813), Mary Cassatt (1844), Arthur Conan Doyle (1859), Hergé (1907), Peter Matthiessen (1927), Unabomber Ted Kaczynski (1942), George Best (1949), and Maggie Q (1979). Those who died on this day include Martha Washington (1802), Victor Hugo (1885), Langston Hughes (1967), Nobel winning geneticist Alfred Hershey (1997), and Martin Gardner (2010). We will all join that Innumerable Caravan some day.

Here is “Sara Holding a Cat” by Mary Cassatt:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is trying a new trick to get birds: hypnotizing them:

Hili: Hypnosis is not working.

A: Maybe you should try to purr gently.

Hili: I’ve tried that.

In Polish:

Hili: Hipnoza nie działa.

Ja: Może powinnaś spróbować łagodnie mruczeć.

Hili: Próbowałam.

Some tweets from Matthew. Have a look at this snake pretending to be dead:

From Philomena, who’s astounded:

One reason to marry a royal:

One Weird Trick To Getting Universal Healthcare That American Insurance Companies Don't Want You To Know pic.twitter.com/IvSwy0Efgo — LadyBusiness (@LadyBusiness_) May 19, 2018 Matthews says, “These are Buprestid jewel beetles and this is what they look like before they’re opened.”

Before they break out:

From Ann German via reader Heather Hastie, who calls this “Proof of the stupidity of dogs”:

What did we do to deserve dogs pic.twitter.com/sCFpN2HXT0 — Nature is Amazing 🌴 (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 18, 2018

@HeatherHastie NOT a cat, obviously . . . . — Ann German (@wankerjustice) May 19, 2018

From Grania, who shows the famous statue of Hachikō. It’s had a resident cat for some time.

THE SHIBUYA STATION DOG STATUE HAS CATS!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/OBYKUinTa7 — fuck this website (@yxyyxyyxyyxy) May 21, 2018

Look at this bun eat! What kind of vegetable is it?

A lovely cat painting:

"Study of a Cat's Head," Frans Snyders, 1609. And the one on the bottom already has your soul and is toying with it like it is a mouse. #MewseumMonday pic.twitter.com/tekFWkdtzc — Undine (@HorribleSanity) May 21, 2018