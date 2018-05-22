Sick duckling

This little guy was called to my attention by a guy at the pond; the mother had eight babies following her and I wondered where the other one was. The guy said there was one duckling languishing on the bank, and not in good shape.

I brought the little guy (or girl) to my office, covered it, put it by a space heater, and gave it mealworms soaked in water. It’s not interested, and I’m pretty sure it’s going to die. Meanwhile, it’s peeping feebly at my feet and kicking on its side. I think it’ll die within half an hour.

It just died. A few feeble kicks of its little webbed feet, and it was gone.

I’m heartbroken, and in tears. Don’t expect any more posts today. Yes, I know attrition is normal, and that, on average, every female in a stable population will leave just two reproducing offspring over its lifetime. But that doesn’t make it any easier.

There are eight left, and I hope we fledge the rest.