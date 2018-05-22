Sick duckling

This little guy was called to my attention by a guy at the pond; the mother had eight babies following her and I wondered where the other one was. The guy said there was one duckling languishing on the bank, and not in good shape.
I brought the little guy (or girl) to my office, covered it, put it by a space heater, and gave it mealworms soaked in water. It’s not interested, and I’m pretty sure it’s going to die. Meanwhile, it’s peeping feebly at my feet and kicking on its side. I think it’ll die within half an hour.
It just died. A few feeble kicks of its little webbed feet, and it was gone.
I’m heartbroken, and in tears. Don’t expect any more posts today. Yes, I know attrition is normal, and that, on average, every female in a stable population will leave just two reproducing offspring over its lifetime. But that doesn’t make it any easier.
There are eight left, and I hope we fledge the rest.
Sad way to start the day.
So sorry, boss.
Reading this post is like listening to Maria Callas sing the last act of Carmen.
Sorry to hear this Jerry.
So sad
To modify an Daniel Patrick Moynihan quote:
To be human is to know that in the end the world will break your heart.
how very sad…wondering why, other than the fickle finger of fate. No signs oƒ trauma?
My sympathies….
No; it was just weak and feeble.
Your affection for these ducks and their brood is touching.
I tend not to post, but I do follow your tales of Hili and the progress of your ducks and squirrels. I am saddened to hear of the loss of the duckling.
Heartbreaking. But eight ducklings are counting on you. Fledge the rest!
That’s so sad. I’m verry sorry your duckling died. When we care for a creature we feel for it all the way, be it a cat, a duck, a baby, a friend. I wonder whether you might bury it in the gardens.
You are doing a lot for the family!! Bravo! The little one did not die alone… you were there for him.
Sorry to learn of your loss.
Well, it certainly didn’t suffer from starvation, next to predation the biggest cause of duckling deaths (according to Ducks Unlimited). No evident trauma, but mother ducks are known to sometimes cull their brood – usually by drowning, but sometimes by bludgeoning the duckling with their beaks, which might not leave evident marks. Hopefully it was not a parasite or other disease as that might mean the others are risk. Perhaps it ate something toxic or had some other accident. It is unlikely that all the remaining will survive, but the meal worms and corn will help the odds.
It hurts – so sorry this happened PCC.
Seems to be easier if we don’t actually know everything that is going on when we get so close to animals in nature. Their lives can be harsh. I have seen most of the Mallard hens along our creek do their best minding what usually begins with about 10-12 ducklings. Based on ~15 years of observation the experienced mothers manage an average of four to early adulthood.
I’m so sorry and sad to hear about this loss.
The game of life is an unforgiving business and the closer we get to it the more puzzling it is. However, we must get close to it because that it what we do. The loses are harder to deal with but the lives you have are better appreciated.
Always better to have been loved
How sad. We know in our minds that this is the way the world works, but that is of little comfort.
I’m so sorry.
Very sad. More will have a chance of surviving in this unlikely spot because you care and act. Thanks.