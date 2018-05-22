The problem of “sensitivity readers” in publishing

I managed to put a post together that I started before I found the sick duck, and writing this helped take my mind off its death. It may not be as fluent or coherent as usual, but so be it.
As you may recall, many publishers, especially those of young adult and children’s books, tend to use “sensitivity readers” to make sure that everything is culturally correct and positive. I have, for instance, recounted the story of Laura Moriarty, whose book American Heart was first given a starred review by Kirkus (important for sales to libraries and schools), but then the star was withdrawn because a vetter who was “an observant Muslim person of color” decided that the book was seen through a white protagonist “filter”, and projected a “white savior narrative.” Other people who hadn’t read the book also applied pressure to Kirkus.
It doesn’t take a reviewing site to vet a book; books can be changed or even banned by social-media mobs, even before the book has appeared.
To avoid this, and to boost sales, publishers are employing readers who make sure books are ideologically correct, and project only positive images of minorities. This is discussed in the following Guardian article (click on screenshot).
Is there any value to such readers, given that their main job seems not to ensure that a group or culture is portrayed accurately, but rather that it’s portrayed positively? I can see only one bit of value in vetting, which I’ve bolded in the Guardian extract below.
While some sensitivity readers charge by the hour, fees start at about $250 (£180) a manuscript. Demand is clearly high: a search on Twitter finds dozens of authors over the last few days alone looking for the service. “I am in need of a black Muslim sensitivity reader ASAP,” says one writer. “I’m seeking Japanese and Japanese-American sensitivity readers,” says another.
Anna Hecker, whose young adult novel When the Beat Drops is published in May, says she first contacted sensitivity readers after two rounds of edits with her publisher. Her protagonist, Mira, is mixed-race – half Caucasian, half African-American – and Hecker is not.
She hired three sensitivity readers, who all gave feedback. Hecker did not describe race in her initial draft, something she was told was typical for white writers. As a person of colour, it was suggested that Mira would make note of white characters’ ethnicities, in the way a white character would make note of black or Latino characters. One reader queried how Mira’s white mother learned how to braid her daughter’s mixed-race hair. Another encouraged Hecker to be more creative with descriptions, saying her initial description of “light brown skin, a wide nose, and kinky dark hair” was both cliched and boring – feedback Hecker described as “fair”.
But beyond the fact that if you describe ethnicity of some characters, you should do it for others, I don’t see the point of changing words to avoid offending people. That ultimately puts all books on the same bland level, even if the words used do offend some. It is the job of an editor to edit the book, not ideologues who want all cultures portrayed positively. The fact is that some aspects of some cultures are offensive (what about the mass slaughter of prisoners by Aztecs, or the treatment of Native Americans by U.S. settlers), and of course many people in every culture are not wonderful folks. Ultimately, the use of “sensitivity readers” produces a bland, homogeneous, and inoffensive literature in which “everyone shall have prizes” and nobody gets offended. But if literature loses the power to offend, it loses its rationale. For offense leads to thought and discussion, and many books considered “offensive” have turned out to be classics of world literature.
So, for example, I have no problem with someone republishing “Mein Kampf” or, for that matter, “Huckleberry Finn” or “To Kill a Mockingbird”—books that many schools have tried to ban. None of these would pass a sensitivity reader, and even if “Mein Kampf” isn’t suitable for young adults or children, the other two books are. Imagine how many great works of literature would be purified into valuelessness by “sensitivity readers”!
This page gives a list of books that have been banned or challenged, and it includes even great works by black writers—books like Ralph Ellison’s “Invisible Man”, Richard Wright’s “Native Son”, and Toni Morrison’s “Beloved.” Even “Bury my Heart at Wounded Knee” was challenged because its topic, the extermination of Native Americans by whites, was “controversial.” Make no mistake: “sensitivity readers” don’t just want to purge negativity about anyone in a minority group, but also want to purge controversy per se. “Sensitivity readers” are Pecksniffs, censors, and thought police.
So let us have good editors, for all authors need a good editor, but let us also forget about “sensitivity readers,” whose very job is to turn literature into pablum.
I brought up this topic with a friend who reads a lot, and was happy to see that zhe agreed with me:
As you know, I’m a complete Stalinist for free expression – I take no prisoners, people can say what they damn please; the point is to inoculate the weaklings so they’re not wounded by others’ words, not wrap them in cotton wool and pad all the corners of the world. The point isn’t to publish defensively (make sure you offend no one) and you have to rely on your own smarts to avoid the oafish. If there had been sensitivity monitors, we’d probably not have any books by Hemingway, Mailer, Trollope, Shaw, Austen (all those terrible things she says about clerics), Atwood, Twain, or Shakespeare.
h/t: BJ
“Stalinist for free expression”. I like it.
“Ultimately, the use of “sensitivity readers” produces a bland, homogeneous, and inoffensive literature in which “everyone shall have prizes” and nobody gets offended”
If publishers are trying to reach target markets, having members of those markets preview the books seems like a good idea, especially for kids’ books. I don’t see how that could result in homogeneous books, rather the opposite – books that portray diversity in ways that the “diverse” market would want.
Ok, so what would you have done to, say, “Beloved” to make it acceptable?
Sensitivity readers aren’t the target market.
A very, very small minority of readers read books with the intention of finding something to be offended by.
Does it mean though that all the baddies have to be white men, or at least white? I don’t like that idea either. People are the same whatever their race, religion, culture, ethnicity, sexuality, sexual identity etc.: there is a spectrum of behaviour from really nice to really nasty, and no one is all good or all bad. People are complicated.
There’s a place for sensitivity readers, but to me they should know their place. They’re there to help, not to re-write the characters.
I think the issue is contained in your last sentence: “I don’t see how that could result in homogeneous books, rather the opposite – books that portray diversity in ways that the “diverse” market would want.” If the goal is to produce books that generate maximum sales in a target market, then sure, subject them to “sensitivity” reviewers and revise them accordingly. But this will in fact make them more homogeneous since you are containing the result within to the intersection of the non-offensible tastes of people within a demographic.
But is this what you want in literature?? Great writers are artists, and some of their work will, and should, cause discomfort among some or all, no matter what their demographic. As Heather Hastie notes below, there are good/bad/other people of every race, gender, nationality, or creed. They all need to appear in good literature, no matter who writes it or whether someone may be made uncomfortable by it.
I think I said something like this before, but I think there’s a profound problem between books (etc.) and readers, and that problem has something to do with viewing a book as something like a recipe or set of instructions to illustrate something like proper behavior…. in other words, like micro bibles.
Instead of books having a more important role in life as a means to reflect, to challenge, or otherwise stimulate the intellect – including moral stuff and behavior.
The difference between an author and a hack is that an author is driven to express themselves and a hack just tells people what they want to hear.
There are many great authors. There aren’t any great hacks.
Well put.
Triggered!
Should a Japanese author, writing in Japanese, publishing in Japan, who is writing a historical novel about the arrival of the first whites in Japan really spend time and words on the ethnicity of his Japanese characters?
Publishers and authors hire sensitivity readers to try to boost their bottom line, so what’s wrong with that?
If the model doesn’t work out, it would be in their interest to change.
I’ve never heard of an author hiring a sensitivity reader. Do you have any examples?
?
An author was cited in the Guardian piece mentioned by Dr PCCE above….
I think that if the model spawns boring texts, we must make it sure it doesn’t work out.
To be fair, it worked with Euripides’ Hippolytus, but that was a very different society.
I think we’re coming to a real problem, where much of what is published, either in print or online, is being censored, in effect. Look at the stories about Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube, and how they are imposing filters on content that the government could not otherwise force them to do, based on a private actor’s sense of what is right. Mark Zuckerberg told Congress he wants Facebook to be a force for good, but I don’t recall him defining good. He and other content providers are applying their standards for what’s acceptable. All things being equal, I would support that as part and parcel of free enterprise. (I remember when cities routinely had both a conservative and a liberal daily newspaper.) With the consolidation of the traditional publishing industry and the huge market share the biggest tech companies have, they represent an overwhelming presence that may be able to stiffle moderate dissent.
Last night I was watching some monologue by Bill Maher in which he talked about the “hemophilia” of the current Left.
(That’s the disease where you bleed to death from even a small wound due to the inability of your blood to clot.)
A good analogy.
Yes, excellent analogy.
Good writing = sustainable growth
Sensitivity readers = sterility