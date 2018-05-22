Anti-Semitic cartoons start appearing in Turkey

As I’ve mentioned here repeatedly, anti-Semitic cartoons are a staple of the media, both state and private, in the Middle East, and especially Palestine, although Israel does not purvey such hatred in its media. This disparity is, of course, ignored by the Control-Left, who will excuse the Palestinians anything, including homophobia, misogyny, and anti-Semitism, because they’re perceived as people of color. But if these cartoons appeared in the Western press, they’d be universally decried and vilified. Such is the hypocrisy of much of the Left.
And sadly, the cartoons, often displaying Jewish stereotypes that would befit the Nazi’s Der Stürmer, are now spreading to the once-secular land of Turkey, turning, under Erdogan, into an Islamic state.
MEMRI (the Middle East Media Research Institute), whose work is scrupulous, has presented a selection of cartoons from a Turkish newspaper. Thankfully, the paper isn’t the nation’s most popular, but I predict this stuff will spread. Their explanation:
İbrahim Özdabak is a Turkish cartoonist whose personal website includes cartoons dating back to 2005 covering many subjects relevant to Turkish society and politics. Many of his cartoons have antisemitic themes, depicting Jews as blood-soaked butchers, vultures circling over Palestinian land, and vampires drinking Palestinian blood. These cartoons present the same images of Jews as those circulated in the antisemitic tabloid Der Stürmer and other Nazi-era publications. His cartoons are printed in the Turkish daily newspaper Yeni Asya (“New Asia”), which sold 11,245 copies during the week of April 9, 2018, making it the 29th most popular print newspaper in Turkey.
Here are a few of those cartoons’s with MEMRI’s explanations. Note the big-nosed depiction of the Jew that’s always used by anti-Semites. If you think that these cartoons are only anti-Israel rather than also being anti-Jewish (they are of course deeply intertwined), you’re just wrong.
A Jewish Nero plays the harp while the “Islamic world” burns. (Yeniasya.com.tr, August 1, 2016.)
The Jew plotting to take over the entire region “east of the Nile” and “west of the Euphrates” (Yeniasya.com.tr, June 26, 2016.)
A Jewish man praying at the Western Wall laughs at the message on his phone, which reads: “Turkey and Israel have come to an agreement.” (Yeniasya.com.tr, June 28, 2016.)
My emphasis in the explanation below. This cartoon is particularly invidious:
The cartoon below was a response to an open letter published April 22, 2018 in the French-language Le Parisien newspaper proposing that “the verses of the Quran calling for murder and punishment of Jews, Christians, and nonbelievers be struck to obsolescence by religious authorities,” so that “no believer can refer to a sacred text to commit a crime. The letter drew harsh criticism from French Muslims, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan responded harshly to it in a speech on May 8, saying: “In France, some group came out and published a communique calling for the removal of certain verses from the Quran. Even though it is very clear that the people who said this do not know anything about the Quran, I wonder, in their lives, have they ever read their own books, [such as] the Bible? Or have they ever read the Torah? Or have they ever read the Book of Psalms? If they had read it, they would probably also want the Bible to be banned… When we warn the Western countries about anti-Muslim sentiment, anti-Turkish sentiment, xenophobia, and racism, we get a bad reputation. Oh West, know that while you attack our holy book, we are not going to attack your sanctities, but we are going to take you down.”
Solving the puzzle of the Büyük Ortadoğu Projesi (“Greater Middle East Project”) reveals the Star of David. (Yeniasya.com.tr, July 20, 2017.)
“Here there is a bit of Palestinian land left!” (Yeniasya.com.tr, November 18, 2016.)
You have to be insane if you think that Jews control the United Nations, but of course the stereotype is that they control everything.
(Yeniasya.com.tr, April 28, 2018.)
This one’s pretty nasty, too:
“Gaza Chambers.” This cartoon plays on the similarity in Turkish between the words “gas” and “Gaza.” (Ibrahimozdabak.com, date unknown.)
So sad…anti semitism is alive and well
Maybe our president can complain about this to his butt-buddy Erdoğan — whose thugs attacked US citizens for peacefully protesting on US soil, while Erdoğan enjoyed the show from the backseat of his air-conditioned limousine.
The tRUMPocratic Oath: “First, what is harm?” .
Is there any provision to kick nations out of NATO? I think Turkey and Hungary are both ripe for ousting.
I think the reaction to separate is a bad one. Better to keep working towards something, to keep negotiating, and to take a longer view on our relationships.
There is no provision to do so in the NATO mechanism, but there is in the usual diplomatic channels. Hungary, Poland & Turkey are all a worry & I’m sure that NATO no longer keeps Turkey informed of all NATO developments because of their backchannel leaks to Russia [& buying of Russian arms]
We need to counter the authoritarian rise in all three countries, but it’s best done while still in NATO. Particularly as Turkey is home to around sixty US B61 nuclear weapons [gravity bombs for mounting on military jets each with a yield of around 20 Hiroshimas]
The Jews have been very successful in any field that they enter. It has been my experience that less successful people don’t like those who are successful or smart. I guess this is a built-in mechanism to cope with their less-than-successful lives. You are seeing this today in America with the Trumpsters. You could say it is stupid but I think it is really envy. Unless we find ways of re-wiring the human brain, this problem will always be with us. Unfortunately, the Jews always seem to be the group that gets the brunt of this human defect.
Isn’t this view a smidge racist? “Jews are smart and everyone who hates jews are dumb and jealous,” and anyone else could say they’ve met a dumb jew and a smart Trumpet. It would be better for us to avoid broad generalities in all of these discussions.
One can find the same type of rubbish over here in Der Stürmer‘s extant epigonous doppelgänger, “The Daily Stormer.”
I can never figure out how Israel-haters continually damn the country as an expansionist, imperialist state hell-bent on stealing everyone else’s land. A brief look at some maps in a history book would show that the amount of territory controlled by Israel peaked around 1973, and has shrunk massively since then – the Sinai, southern Lebanon and Gaza have all been vacated or handed back to their previous sovereignty. If the Israelis are trying to be evil imperialists, they’re surely not very good at it.
Not to mention the fact that if Israel really did control all the land from the Nile to the Euphrates, the region would be a much more peaceful, humane and prosperous place than the violent, war-torn cesspit of Islamic hellholes that occupy it today.
More to the point – Sinai, southern Lebanon and Gaza were taken by Israel because the Arab states attacked them. They weren’t taken by expansion, they were taken in defense. With the exception of the Golan Heights and the West Bank, the lands they secured in their defense after being attacked were returned.
It never fails to surprise me, the double standards that are brought into play when Israel and the Middle East are discussed.
Yeah, the sacred Holy books, written 2Kyrs ago. Revered by people who look down their noses at anyone driving a 5+y/o car.
A minor advantage of the widespread belief in the conspiratorial organization “The Illuminati” is that they displace the Jews as the folk responsible for all evil in the world.
(The Illuminati really existed as an offshoot from the FreeMasons from 1776-1796 so President John Adams anxieties about their undue influence on world affairs is forgivable.)
That still alive, evil, loony televangelist Pat Robertson doesn’t agree with your thesis – the Illuminati were infiltrated & taken over by Jewish bankers according to him…
The New World Order, 1991:-