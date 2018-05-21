On accepting death: scientist David Goodall ends his life at 104 through self-assisted suicide; Barbara Ehrenreich gives up on preventive medical care

As we grow older (and by “we,” I mean “I”), one’s thoughts tend naturally to turn to mortality. The comparison of your age to that of those listed in the paper’s obituaries becomes a depressing habit, one gives up beloved foods and behaviors in an effort to stay alive as long as possible, and you realize that the time that has passed since you were 40 is longer than the time you have left.
So it’s somewhat heartening, then—though I can’t get there myself—to hear about older people who are sane but have just decided to either die or not engage in the usual measures to prevent getting ill. And two people have done it in different ways.
As this NYT article notes, Australian ecologist and botanist David Goodall, 104, who was working and active right until recently, grew upset at his worsening health and loss of independence, and just decided that it wasn’t worth it to live any more. Unable to kill himself in Australia (he tried but failed, and there are no laws in Australia allowing assisted suicide), he took off for Switzerland and, with the help of the group Dignitas, turned on a machine that injected barbiturates into his veins. (Another option is to drink a barbiturate containing solution). He died on May 10.
I suppose if I were that debilitated, I might just be weary of life. What keeps me going are things to look forward to, and if those are gone there’s no point in living. (I’m not nearly there yet!) At any rate, I admire Goodall for his tenacity and, especially, his complete lack of a fear of death. One quote from the Times piece:
Asked if there was anything he still wanted to do, he said: “There are many things I would like to do, of course, but it’s too late. I’m content to leave them undone.”
Pressed about what he would miss, he allowed, “I have been missing for a long time my journeys into the Australian countryside, but I haven’t been able to do that for quite a while”
He was asked about his last meal. “I’m rather limited in my culinary enjoyment nowadays,” he responded. “I don’t find that I can enjoy my meals as I used to.”
On Thursday, he received a fatal dose of a barbiturate intravenously. In order to comply with Swiss law that bans the interference of third parties in the process, he opened the valve to release the solution himself and fell asleep, dying soon after. Some of his grandchildren were with him in his final hours, Exit International said.
He wanted no funeral and no remembrance service, and he asked that his body be donated to medicine or his ashes sprinkled locally, according to Exit. Mr. Goodall did not believe in the afterlife, the organization said.
How would he like to be remembered? “As an instrument of freeing the elderly from the need to pursue their life irrespective,” he said at the news conference on Wednesday.
At one point, he was asked what tune he would choose for his last song, and he said the final movement of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. Then he began to sing, with verve and vigor.
According to Mr. Nitschke, Mr. Goodall did end up choosing Beethoven, and he died the moment “Ode to Joy” concluded.
My “going out” music would be Richard Strauss’s appropriate song “Beim Schlafengehen” (“At the time of going to sleep”), with Jessye Norman’s incomparable rendition (here). Readers are invited to submit what kind of music they’d like to hear when they were dying.
Second, well known author Barbara Ehrenreich, who is 76, wrote a provocative essay that’s gotten some attention. She’s decided to give up all preventive medical care and not worry about her diet and exercise so much because she’s “old enough to die”, and sees no point in prolonging a long life with expensive medical care, or even preventive tests. It’s an essay worth pondering, and I agree with some of it. Have a read by clicking on the screenshot:
A few quotes:
“In the last few years I have given up on the many medical measures—cancer screenings, annual exams, Pap smears, for example—expected of a responsible person with health insurance. This was not based on any suicidal impulse. It was barely even a decision, more like an accumulation of micro-decisions: to stay at my desk and meet a deadline or show up at the primary care office and submit to the latest test to gauge my biological sustainability; to spend the afternoon in faux-cozy corporate environment of a medical facility or to go for a walk.
. . . I also understood that I was going against the grain for my particular demographic. Most of my educated, middle-class friends had begun to double down on their health-related efforts at the onset of middle age, if not earlier. They undertook exercise or yoga regimens; they filled their calendars with upcoming medical tests and exams; they boasted about their “good” and “bad” cholesterol counts, their heart rates and blood pressure. Mostly they understood the task of aging to be self-denial, especially in the realm of diet, where one medical fad, one study or another, condemned fat and meat, carbs, gluten, dairy, or all animal-derived products. In the health-conscious mind-set that has prevailed among the world’s affluent people for about four decades now, health is indistinguishable from virtue, tasty foods are “sinfully delicious,” while healthful foods may taste good enough to be advertised as “guilt-free.” Those seeking to compensate for a lapse undertake punitive measures like fasts, purges, or diets composed of different juices carefully sequenced throughout the day.
. . . Once I realized I was old enough to die, I decided that I was also old enough not to incur any more suffering, annoyance, or boredom in the pursuit of a longer life. I eat well, meaning I choose foods that taste good and that will stave off hunger for as long as possible, like protein, fiber, and fats. I exercise—not because it will make me live longer but because it feels good when I do. As for medical care: I will seek help for an urgent problem, but I am no longer interested in looking for problems that remain undetectable to me. Ideally, the determination of when one is old enough to die should be a personal decision, based on a judgment of the likely benefits, if any, of medical care and—just as important at a certain age—how we choose to spend the time that remains to us.
. . . In giving up on preventive care, I’m just taking this line of thinking a step further: Not only do I reject the torment of a medicalized death, but I refuse to accept a medicalized life, and my determination only deepens with age. As the time that remains to me shrinks, each month and day becomes too precious to spend in windowless waiting rooms and under the cold scrutiny of machines. Being old enough to die is an achievement, not a defeat, and the freedom it brings is worth celebrating.
Well, I don’t fully agree with her; if you’re in good health, and still look forward to life, why not at least have routine tests for things that are easily treated, like high blood pressure or high cholesterol.
But I can understand the abstemiousness that itself makes life less valuable. I well remember that when I was younger, and could eat anything I wanted, in any amount, without putting on weight, I said, “If I ever had to restrict my diet, I’d kill myself.” Well, here I am fasting twice a week, and with my love of food, it’s no picnic. Yet I’m not contemplating suicide! A “low carb diet”, which I tried, was worse: no bread, pasta, and, especially, no wine or beer. Is living worth living if that’s what you can’t eat or drink? I gave that up for fasting, but now two days a week I don’t get any food save a latte with Splenda. And if I really wanted to live a long time, I’d go on one of those diets where you just eat vegetables and fruits, or simply cut down my food intake, like a rat, to near starvation.
But is that a life worth living? Not for me. In my head I sometimes hear the words of U. S. Marine Sergeant Major Daniel Daly (twice a Medal of Honor winner), who was supposed to have spurred on his men at the Battle of Belleau Wood by saying:
“For Christ’s sake men—come on! Do you want to live forever?”
Derek Humphry’s blog is a good place for keeping up to date on the right-to-die/self-deliverance movement. He wrote Final Exit.
http://assisted-dying.org/blog/
There’s a small typo you may wish to correct – the music by Richard Strauss should be “Beim schlafengehen”.
Pink Floyd, "High Hopes"
Pink Floyd, “High Hopes”
Beyond the horizon of the place we lived when we were young
In a world of magnets and miracles
Our thoughts strayed constantly and without boundary
The ringing of the division bell had begun
Along the Long Road and on down the Causeway
Do they still meet there by the Cut
There was a ragged band that followed in our footsteps
Running before times took our dreams away
Leaving the myriad small creatures trying to tie us to the ground
To a life consumed by slow decay
The grass was greener
The light was brighter
When friends surrounded
The nights of wonder
Looking beyond the embers of bridges glowing behind us
To a glimpse of how green it was on the other side
Steps taken forwards but sleepwalking back again
Dragged by the force of some in a tide
At a higher altitude with flag unfurled
We reached the dizzy heights of that dreamed of world
Encumbered forever by desire and ambition
There’s a hunger still unsatisfied
Our weary eyes still stray to the horizon
Though down this road we’ve been so many times
The grass was greener
The light was brighter
The taste was sweeter
The nights of wonder
With friends surrounded
The dawn mist glowing
The water flowing
The endless river
Forever and ever
The music is so haunting and evocative…
I dunno, think I’ll shuffle off comfortably numb.
Ha!
Touche
My fear as my parents age is affording for their care as they have no money themselves and only a government pension, which is not enough for care as it isn’t all paid for by the government. I not feel any care will be available for me and really doubt the pension will be there either so I intend to just work until I die, which given how I feel about my present position, is quite dower. I’ve already had to significantly restrict my diet due to IBS, I have issues with my feet which reduce my ability to walk very far at one go and I’ve witnessed what it is like to live when you are far too gone both physically and mentally to have any enjoyment of life. I really get where Ehrenreich is coming from. Our own Diane G recommended Ehrenreich’s book “Brightsided” after my cancer diagnosis and I loved it. The cancer chapter about how we use battle language and ostracize those who don’t, is spot on.
Oh dear. I do hope your cancer has been successfully dealt with.
Yes, I got it in 2014 though it was breast cancer so it can always come back and go “Boo! I’m metastatic muahaha”
I am reading her book, the one the essay was based upon, and with regard to “Well, I don’t fully agree with her; if you’re in good health, and still look forward to life, why not at least have routine tests for things that are easily treated, like high blood pressure or high cholesterol.” The question then becomes, what is a routine test. For me this now includes ekgs, coloscopies, and varies and sundry other tests. If something is found (there is a new category called “pre-cancerous whatchamacallits”) then there is treatments.
We have been receiving billions of dollars worth of cholesterol lowering drubs based upon very dubious (and in my opinion biased) research linking cholesterol to heart disease. My parents had “high cholesterol (and lived into their 80’s), both of my sisters have high cholestrol and are taking medication, and I have “high cholesterol” though not as high as my sister’s and I have refused medication. I may end up having a heart attack but I think not. I have quite low blood pressure and it is rare that someone with low BP has a heart attack, even so, I will play the odds.
As I am reading Ms. Ehrenreich’s book I find myself quite in agreement with the attitude. If I suffer a large health setback, that attitude might change, I guess.
I think it has a lot to do with what you look forward to. My father 85, has had two knee replacements, two collapsed vertebrae replaced, two titanium rods bolted to his spine and is getting his hip replacement replaced. Along with his meds it’s a lot to keep him going.
As he’s said repeatedly, once he gets to the point where he can’t travel, golf or work in his wood shop he doesn’t want to live.
“Yet I’m not contemplating suicide!” Well, that’s wrong and we have the proof right here. Still, I do know what you mean. LOL
My money is on a missing word… “yet”. 😉
Boy does this ring true for me. I’m also at the point where the time since I was 40 is greater than the time I have left. Most of what I’ve “given up” was involuntary…. legs that don’t quite work as well as they used to even with a replacement hip. As for food, I gave meat up decades ago and don’t really miss it. I have given up drinking as much as I used to and find social drinking (defined with the addendum “and your wife doesn’t count”) seems to allow me to enjoy wine/beer/scotch often enough to not feel overly deprived.
I hope that when my time comes I’ll have an option available like David Godall’s. We need serious political activity on that front, though. Most of us won’t be able to make it to Switzerland.
Very sensible. My “give-ups” kind of match yours; but I still eat meat/fish.
What I have given up almost entirely is carbs — and I don’t miss them. I still love them (and we do, very occasionally, indulge) but I find them unnecessary.*
On vacation and such, I eat more or less what I want; but much less than previously.
I pretty much just eat veggies and fish/meat.
I do my best to drink less.
My excess weight was a serious problem and it was impacting important areas of my life. I am now down to where I was 16 years ago and buying “regular” clothes again. It’s wonderful. And very slow: More than a year and still dropping.
(* I had a brain wave recently: Carbs are just extra calories that don’t really provide any necessary nutrition. We love them but do not require them.)
Heh… for me, “meat” doesn’t include fish… kind of like how “social” doesn’t include my wife. 🙂
🙂
Even when I ate vegetarian for a while, I still ate fish. Love fish and those other sea and lake and stream critters.
I think I would plan to move to Washington, Oregon or one of the other states if something happened and became terminally ill. Here are the first songs I thought of. I don’t usually listen to slower songs but probably would at that time.
Did Ye Get Healed – Van Morrison
And It Stoned Me – Van Morrison
Queen of the Slipstream – Van Morrison
The Long Day Is Over – Norah Jones
New York State of Mind – Billy Joel
Dweller on the Threshold – Van Morrison
Flying Horses – Dispatch
In the House of Stone and Light – Martin Page
I’d have to add my favorite Beatles number… In My Life.
Another Van fan. I’d hafta add “Days Like This” to your list. I love how Van turns the “Momma told me” trope on its head, with her saying that there’d be days when everything goes just right.
Definitely. I also didn’t think of Simple Gifts (a string instrumental version) and Copperline by James Taylor.
Pain. Pain is a big one. I understand it well. I am increasingly frustrated with people who think those who suffer pain are irrational for wanting to die. It’s completely rational.
Indeed. I’ve had some very bad pain in the past and low-level orthopedic pain pretty much 100% of the time.*
Happily, it has always resolved, almost never with help of opioid meds.
However, if I didn’t think it would get better, I can definitely see ending it. One time, the pain was 100% debilitating while it lasted (sciatic nerve pinch).
(* My doctor, of many years, recently commented: “You have a really high pain threshold.” I suppose so. Pain has been my constant companion. But it doesn’t (normally) stop me from doing the things I want to do.)
I am a chronic migraine sufferer. I’ve enjoyed the benefits of medication to keep me going but once I had daily, severe, intractable migraines for 2 years. A sociopathic neurologist discharged me in that condition when I didn’t continue buying Botox from her. I have screwed up feet because of plantar fasciitis due to mechanical issues with my feet. I recently messed up the part of the tendon that attaches to the bottom heel. I decided to try cortisone injections. Honestly it was a piece of cake. I had way worse needle pain at the dentist. The rheumatologist looked at me and said “wow, you’re my best patient ever receiving these injections. This really makes things a lot easier for me”. I don’t know if all my other pain had made me raise my expectations that this would be asexual so when it happened it was no big deal but I suspect pain experience helps somewhat. My dad is completely unprepared for pain and he is so surprised when it happens to him. For me, I’m ecstatic if I just manage to almost seem normal.
Asexual. Hilarious auto correct again. It was an asexual experience but I meant painful.
Im glad I wasn’t drinking something when I read that! 😭
I wonder if the brain’s PAIN! Hey you, PAIN! signal gets “turned down” over time for chronic pain sufferers? Kind of like how your nose gets desensitized to constant strong smells?
I wonder if that was working with your foot injections. Sounds horribly painful!
I wonder if that’s the case for me. Though my “normal” pain level is pretty mild. At least by my estimation.
CBDs are apparently good for pain according to a friend whose brother passed away from brain cancer a year and a half ago. He liked the CBD part for the pain but didn’t want the high that comes with THC. I believe CBDs are legal and you can find them in teas and things like that.
Mark Twain re: dieting – “It won’t make you live longer; it’ll just feel longer.”
Last music? Something very up-tempo by maybe Springsteen (Born to Run?) or The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (Forever Don’t Last the Way It Used To?).
Thanks for the Mark Twain quote. I had forgotten that gem.
Not Twain. It was Clement Freud; “If you resolve to give up smoking, drinking and loving, you don’t actually live longer; it just seems longer.”
One relevant human behavioral quirk that isn’t mentioned here is the gut feeling that if you don’t check to see if you have cancer, heart disease, etc. you will postpone your death. Or, in short, what you don’t know won’t hurt you. This seems to be a thought pattern that men are especially prone to have.
A related idea is that the mere act of going to the doctor or the hospital will shorten one’s life. This has an increasing basis in fact with all the resistant bugs that live in hospitals and, perhaps, doctors’ offices. There is also the increased chance of catching something from a fellow patient. Finally, medical mistakes are amazingly common.
Ok, I’ve decided. I am going to spend the rest of my days at home with occasional visits to In-n-Out for a #1 with grilled onions. 😉
What I am about to say is speculation since I don’t have any evidence to back it up. I think it is possible that attitudes toward dying may have changed for most people, or at least those not living in poverty, over the last century and half. Even though life expectancy has increased, I would argue that most people now fear death more greatly than in the past. The reason for this is that people today have many more things to look forward to. This would include recreational opportunities as well as curiosity as to what comes next in technology. If a peasant in the year 1000 was asked what the world would be like 100 years hence, he would probably view the question as inane. His answer would be not very different from then, and he would be correct. Today, of course, we know the world will be radically different 100 years hence, although we have no idea what it would like. I wish I could hang around to find out, although I know that will not happen. This is my main disappointment in the specter of death. On the other hand, the world 100 hundred years from now (or maybe in just one year) may be a total hell in which case the saying from the 1950s that arose out of the danger of nuclear war would have come true: the living will envy the dead.
Perhaps, but I think we fear it more today mostly because we are unaccustomed to it. My grandmother, for example, was one of thirteen children. Three made it to adulthood.
I wonder how parents in those days managed to stay largely normal.
Indeed, I think of that often. I think it’s likely because it was simply a commonplace and what one expected from life. And I think most people had family to support them nearby.
She lost three teen aged brothers and sister to the 1918 flu, one brother was killed at age 9 by a milk wagon, one was killed in battle at Belleau Wood (he was 16 and had lied to join up), the rest died in infancy.
But I think it was precisely because death was so, well, normal, that they didn’t suffer in the way people today would. If I lose either one of my boys, I would be destroyed.
I don’t think parents-of-the-past suffered any less than modern parents when they lose a kid. I offer Abe and Mary Todd Lincoln in evidence.
Yeah, reading Lincoln is a strong counter-example. And Darwin too.
I didn’t mean to suggest otherwise.
It’s has been said that one of the reasons Roman children were frequently not even named until they reached two years old is because about half of them never made it.
That doesn’t mean Roman parents didn’t love their children or weren’t devastated when they died. But if death comes frequently to those around us, I think we can accept our own more easily.
Of course, when you think about it, the frequency of the event hasn’t changed… 100%! But I take your point. We tend to (mostly)experience death as something that happens to old folk and we don’t as often witness deaths of children. But that just means we don’t suffer as frequently as “back in the day”.
I was actually thinking of the Roman example. So many didn’t make it that they sort of tried not to get too attached. Of course, people kicked it early by our standards most of the time as well so children didn’t get to know their parents for long.
Perhaps we should differentiate between suffering and acceptance. I agree that in any era parents suffered greatly when their children died. But, they also accepted it as part of the natural order since the death of children was so common. So, they moved on with their lives. Today, parents don’t accept the death of children from disease as part of the natural order. Anger is a typical reaction. They don’t understand why medical science didn’t save their child. The extreme example of this is the parents who don’t take their brain dead child off life support. They believe irrationally that a medical or supernatural miracle will heal the child.
Right on, my thoughts more or less exactly.
Just what I was going to say.
I agree that attitudes have changed. It has long been noted that people in rich countries tend to have fewer children. The thought is that this is due to lower infant mortality. An interesting question is whether this is a reaction built into our genes or totally due to parents making a calculation. Of course, the tendency of parents to make such a calculation is likely part of human nature so things are complicated as usual.
Nice. “Life Irrespective” would make a good book title, I think.
Or perhaps: “Life, Irrespective”
Or, to be irritating, Life, Irregardless.
Hee hee hee!
My choice for last music is Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik.
I saw my mother give up in the last few days before her death and my father-in-law gave up last summer at 99 1/2 years old. Things have just deteriorated for him too much and if he had wanted to take care of himself he probably could’ve lived a few years longer but I understand his choice.
I have also left instructions for me of no funeral, no service, cremation and flush remains.
Cremation, have a party (including a pig-roast and consume the remains of the wine cellar — hoping to cheat them of that!), sprinkle remains on Mt. Adams in Washington state.
But I’ll never forget the ashes scene from the movie The Shipping News!
How ’bout the scene with Donny’s ashes from Lebowski?
That’s a good one too. 🙂
Oddly for a non-believer, I’d want Sam Cooke and the Soul Stirrers’ ‘Near My God, to Thee.’ So powerful and deeply felt. On the other hand, AC/Dc’s ‘It’s a Long Way to the Top’. Also Ray Charles’s ‘You Don’t Know Me,’ The Grateful Dead’s ‘Ripple,’ Rhiannon Giddens’s version of ‘Shake, Sugaree’ (worldly good pawned) and Ella F’s ‘Fly Me to the Moon.’
My old pal Lorenzo suffered a stroke last August, in his retreat south of Tijuana. He lost the power of speech until, at the local hospital, they told him they planned to send him by ambulance to a big hospital in San Diego. “NO!” he replied, and found that the power of speech had at that moment returned completely. As it turned out, he recovered mostly from the stroke, and mostly at home (although with a short stay in hospital).
As for me, I nominate for passing-away music the slow movement of Beethoven’s quartet #15 Op. 132; or alternatively Sibelius’ Tapiola.
I do not fear dying ,it is just the knowledge that the world will go on without me sticks in my craw.
I know that sounds selfish ,but that is how i feel.
And i don’t want a funeral service .
I get this, Mr Coxill, I do.
Cuz, yeah, the World so will.
Without me inside it,
It will do / go on just fine.
Or, IF not so fine at My Time,
THEN that, too: It ‘ll go on not so fine.
A little grandkiddo helped me focus and
gave her grandmama jarring but t r u e
perspective some time ago now
with, “O Gramma Blue, when you die, it
‘ll .be. just like it was … …
before you were ever born, won’t it ?!”
“ALL o’that, of course, is not only true
and profound, My Darling Iris Genevieve, except for one wee detail, Dearest,”
I replied. “That one detail is YOU !”
ii) And as Ms Erenrich, I, too, have stopped years now
going for medical checkups and the
bagazillion so costly “tests” I suddenly
“should” with my ( quite INadequate but that
dudn’t matter to ’em all ) insurance … …
that I “should” have. I eat what I wanna.
I exercise regularly three times for an hour each per week but only cuz I .like. it ! and
iii) Music ? as I pull That Lever with
NO funeral thereafter either ? My executor
already knows to have readied bedside
THUS o’My Darling Mr Waylon Jennings:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6kl_Ivzs-4
for their / the Boys & my grandkiddos’ … …
happiness.
Blue
I understand how people want to end their life. My husband has Parkinson’s and the constant struggle to do simple things that the rest of us don’t even think about is very depressing. When his medication doesn’t kick in for some reason, the struggles are tremendous.
As for me, I hope to hear St. Paul’s Suite by Gustav Holst if I can orchestrate my death, or Into the Mystic by Van Morrison.
I can’t believe life happens all so quickly.
I haven’t given up food (although I don’t eat meat and don’t miss it) or drink yet, but that will be tough when the time comes, whenever that is.
Music I have requested be played at the party they have to consume the remains of my wine cellar:
1. Joe Brown’s rendition of “I’ll See You in my Dreams” (which you may have heard in “The Concert for George”)
2. Joe Brown’s rendition of “When I’m Dead and Gone”
3. Laura Nyro’s rendition of “And When I Die”
Everyone pick up an instrument and play & sing some happy songs together.
Why not all The Four Last Songs? The cycle of life. I would differ only in choosing Kiri Te Kanawa.
Many people writing here are evidently young or at least in relatively good health. But for the great majority at some point old age brings some combination of constant pain, sickness, decrepitude, a degree of dementia or senility and loss of control over bodily functions. Not prospects to look forward to. My father had a combination of these and shot himself at 82. Why not?
I can’t see the point of specifying a favorite piece of music. If you’re leaving why have something playing that makes it harder.
I’ve been listening to The Band while working today, and I’ve always had a thing for religious language devoid of religious significance, so I’ma take my exit to “The Weight” — the version the fellas did with the Staples Singers. Hell, I’d as lief listen to Mavis Staple growl through a field phone as to hear anybody else sing at Carnegie Hall.
🙂
Goodall’s Story was quite moving and I have a great deal of respect for his strength and dignity. I had never heard of him or his work on ecology, but it sounds like he has made some important contributions there, as well as his last contribution infighting for the right to have dignity in death.
As for me, I’d rather not go listening to music. I’d prefer the sounds of the forest, to bird song, insects, or perhaps the trill of a mass of amorous toads and tree frogs.
Four years ago my then 53 year old sister tested positive with a mutation in the CDH1 gene, which brings with it an 85% chance of developing Hereditary Diffused Gastric Cancer. She had an endoscopy and biopsy that revealed the disease in its early manifestation. She had a complete gastrectomy and Roux-en-Y reconstruction and is now cancer free with a very good statistical chance of living out a normal life. I have been advised to be tested for the mutation but at 65 I have decided against it. When I look at the occurrence of the disease related to age I am way out on the right hand tail of the distribution, which of course never touches the abscissa but I’ll take the chance.
If I’m wrong, then Max Richter’s “On The Nature Of Daylight”, Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” and Bach’s “Unaccompanied Cello Suite in D Minor” with some Leo Kottke thrown in.
Excellent musical choices!
Phew! Got that one early. Getting tested for the BRCA deleterious Mutation if you are of ashkenazi Jew descent is a good idea too. Typically, it manifests pretty early and aggressively but sometimes it lays waiting.
Give my parts to people who can use them, cremate the rest and scatter the ashes in the woods.
C’est La Vie, Emerson, Lake & Palmer.
Oh yes, I am an “any organ” donor, as is my wife.
I think it’s the only right thing to do.
And I hope everyone has seen “Jesus of Montreal” (or is it THE Jesus of Montreal?)
I’ve seen it four times. One of the greatest films ever made. But you spoiled the ending! A film with a crucifixion and a resurrection.
Denys Arcand is no longer making films, sadly. His “Barbarian Invasions” was also about death. My musical choice would be Handel, either the Water Music or something from one of his operas. Giving up carbs is almost impossible because that’s what our body craves and runs on. Hardest thing I ever did was to go on an almost carb-free diet. I could never do it again. But losing my husband last November has kept me from cooking anything and made me lose about 15 pounds. Food does not interest me any more. With luck I wont last too much longer.
In mine, I sometimes hear the words of Marine gunnery sergeant Hartman (R. Lee Ermy): “If god wanted you up there, I am sure he would have miracled your ass up there by now, Private Pyle.”
I will only chime in here to add, if you have already experienced the death of your parents up close, you learn far more than you wanted about the process and reality of death and dying. It might help when making plans for oneself but maybe not. Understanding the industry of assisted living and or nursing homes and all the assorted details for your enjoyment there. If you do not have kids then you can do like I or Prof. Coyne and figure this out on your own, but if you do have them, it would be a good idea to get them involved before things are too far along. I only say this from personal experience.
It helped me.
We have advanced directives, wills, powers of attny. etc. on file.
We’ve been very open with our sons about our wishes.
Your comment is very wise.
I recommend the illustrated book, “Can we talk about something more pleasant” or something like that. It’s very relatable.
I get pretty cold-blooded when the “fecal matter is on the air-recirculation device” as I have proved to myself on quite a few occasions.
So, when the time came for my Dad to go at 86, I felt bad; but I could view fairly coolly that he had had a great, interesting, and long life and the dear love of a family.
Of course, I could not have spoken in front of the people at the funeral. But that was later, when the whole point was to remember him and grieve.
Losing my sister when she was 35, on the other hand, was really devastating.
I recently attended the funeral of a childhood neighbor, almost exactly the same age as me (how did that happen?!). Her son, one of her brothers, and a niece spoke (very, very well) at the funeral, though they got choked up, somehow they did it. (I could not have.)
It was the most uplifting funeral I’ve ever been to. (People often say: “A celebration of life” — this one really was.) Lots of live music performed by the younger generation (kids, many nieces and nephews), very little religion (and that only as a nod to her parents’ generation I think). Her Mom was there, going strong in her 80s. We had a group sing at the very end (a simple folk song, one of their family traditions). Brilliant.
As an 80-year-old, I thank you for this wonderful post. As I see it, our final responsibility is to leave the world better than it would have been without us.
I’ve never considered ending it, but having that option available is part of what makes life worth living. If I knew that choice was about to be permanently deprived me, I’d snuff it now.
We will retire to WA where (with OR), assisted suicide is legal. Along with marijuana!
Two men at a bar, paunchy and middle aged: one says to the other: The problem with all this healthy living is that the extra years come at the end when you’re old.
As an atheist and rationalist, I have no fear of dying whatsoever. But for two years I lived with anxiety and depression over my husband of 62 years being on dialysis, which is essentially a death sentence. He died last November and I am still overwhelmed with grief and anxiety, with disbelief and loneliness. Being 83 I have nothing to look forward to at all (we were birders and spent the last thirty years doing bird trips around the world). If I get a disease, I will seek nothing but pain relief. I cannot bear the thought of living without him, on and on into my nineties. With luck I will go soon, without fear. I can’t imagine living till 100 or more. There is no place for the elderly and no cure for grief..except death.
Here is the information about states with Death with Dignity laws:
“Death with Dignity laws allow qualified terminally-ill adults to voluntarily request and receive a prescription medication to hasten their death.”
“As of April 5, 2018, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington have Death with Dignity statutes; the Hawaii statute, approved in 2018, goes into effect on January 1, 2019. In Montana, physician-assisted dying has been legal by State Supreme Court ruling since 2009.”
https://www.deathwithdignity.org/learn/access/
Here’s a good song by Pete Seeger about being old but not wanting to die yet. It’s called “Get Up and Go”
Of course, If I went for assisted suicide, this would not work as a final send-off, so then I might pick the 4th movement of Mahler’s 3rd symphony with lyrics by Friedrich Nietzsche (from “Thus Spake Zarathustra”), which are sort of religious but not in a traditional Christian way.
O Man! Take heed!
What does the deep midnight say?
‘I was asleep, asleep –,
I have awoken from deep dreams: –
The world is deep,
And deeper than the day imagined.
Deep is its grief!
Joy, deeper still than heartache!
Grief says: Perish!
But all joy seeks eternity –,
– seeks deep, deep eternity!’
I would also want someone to read aloud the opening monologue of “Annie Hall”
“There’s an old joke. Uh, two elderly women are at a Catskills mountain resort, and one of ’em says: “Boy, the food at this place is really terrible.” The other one says, “Yeah, I know, and such … small portions.” Well, that’s essentially how I feel about life. Full of loneliness and misery and suffering and unhappiness, and it’s all over much too quickly.”
I remember when Goodall did the rounds, because somewhat divergently the local newspapers wrote about a blogger that had become popular at 105 years of age. She started at 100 to compensate for a dwindling supply of nearby friends. They were on video at the same time, and Goodall looked frail in comparison.
There are individual traits of course, but another 105 year old record breaker show that training gives gains throughout our lifetime. [ http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-38510439 ; the article didn’t say, but IIRC in an interview the trainer claimed that her changing his old training regime – adding interval training to earlier pure distance – had made Marchand stronger and faster.]
FWIW, it is arguable that calorie restriction does not give primates longer life. They may become leaner with lower intake, which is why I thought people tried fasting instead of simply eating a little less (and/or training a little more). But that is perhaps the only observed effect.
“To those who enjoy the pleasures of the dining table, the news may come as a relief: drastically cutting back on calories does not seem to lengthen lifespan in primates.”
https://www.nature.com/news/calorie-restriction-falters-in-the-long-run-1.11297
“Long-term calorie restriction in humans is not associated with indices of delayed immunologic aging: A descriptive study”
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5389018/
I also think of Strauss, but Tod und Verklarung, though maybe it is too long (perhaps I could just push the button before the final 8 minutes or so?).
The ending of Mahler’s 9th also comes to mind for such an occasion.
When it’s time to go (barring some catastrophic accident) I suspect it will be with a sense of contentment and relief – similar to the feeling when some long and complicated task has been completed.
As for music: I spend a lot of time exploring Youtube music videos looking for unfamiliar, maybe overlooked (at least by me) artists. About a year ago I started saving some of them in a playlist with a vague idea that I might create a DVD of it to give people when I die as an expression and memory of who I was. I’d also like to watch/hear it as I go out. The list changes over time as I add and delete things. Here are some things on the list as of now:
“Wherever I Go”, Mark Knopfler/Ruth Moody
“Particles”, Olafur Arnalds/Nanna Bryndis Hilmarsdottir
“Oldurot”, Olafur Arnalds/SinfoniaNord
“When I Go”, Judy Collins/Willie Nelson version
“If I Be Wrong”, Wolf Larsen
“Bamba”, Catrin Finch/Seckou Keita