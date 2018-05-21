Duckling report

I’m pleased to report that all nine of Honey’s ducklings survived the night, though it’s still big tsouris to feed the males and Honey and her brood, as, on land, Frank and his pal tend to drive Honey away from the corn. On the water it’s easy to give Honey and her brood good proteinaceous mealworms, as the male ducks spurn them. So everyone got breakfast.

It’s raining this morning, but I’m hoping Landscaping will still show up to do the Pond Improvements they promised yesterday.

Below: Frank drives Honey away from the corn (she got plenty, though, as well as mealworms). You can see part of the brood; repeated counting shows all nine are still there.

Anna had the bright idea of crushing some of the mealworms so the ducklings could handle them. That seems to work, and the family got a good breakfast on the pond (I’ve ordered three more bags ).You can see the rain splashing in the pond.

16 Comments

  1. Irena Schulz
    I love the Honey and her ducklings updates!

  2. Taskin
    The fluff balls are growing already! 🙂

  3. Bill Bass
    You’re a good duck daddy Jerry.I’m sure they appreciate your attention.

  4. Ken Kukec
    A ministering angel shall our PCC(e) be.

  5. barn owl
    What a sweet family! Glad Honey and the ducklings enjoyed their mealworms.

    Reply
  6. darwinwins
    Can anyone provide a biological explanation as to why the drake hangs around post partum. Frank doesn’t seem to be doing any good and gobbles up food that should be nourishing his off-spring.

    • mikeyc
      He’s getting fed?

      Reply
      • darwinwins
        Yeah, I meant if he weren’t getting fed would he split, or do drakes hang around and help mom like the males of some other birds do? If it is the latter, Frank doesn’t seem to be doing his share.

        Reply
    • barn owl
      Well, according to Robert McCloskey’s illustrated monograph on duck reproductive behavior, Make Way for Ducklings, the father duck might disappear for awhile after the ducklings hatch. However, he will soon return and help the mother raise the family on a safe island, where they’ll all share peanuts and other treats.

      Reply
      • barn owl
        Adding that I think PCC(E) should have a copy of this monograph, if he doesn’t already own one.

        Reply
      • mikeyc
        This from Ducks Unlimited;

        “The majority of male ducks usually invest little or no energy in rearing offspring. In swans and geese, however, both parents are active participants in brood-rearing activities and may remain with their young until the following breeding season. …..

        In most northern-nesting ducks, on the other hand, males play little to no role in brood care. In fact, most male ducks abandon the female when she begins incubation or shortly after her eggs hatch. The bright plumage of the drakes may attract predators, so the male ducks rarely attend broods. Most female ducks usually remain with their broods until they are nearly on the wing.”

        http://www.ducks.org/conservation/waterfowl-research-science/parental-care

        Reply
          Posted May 21, 2018 at 11:19 am | Permalink

          What happened? I could swear I was responding to darwinwins comment. I like your monograph joke though.

          Reply
          • mikeyc
            *sigh* I suck at this intertubes threading thing you kids are using today. Responding to myself. sheesh.

            Reply
          • barn owl
            LOL! Make Way for Ducklings was a defining and influential reference of my childhood. I can readily retrieve most of the illustrations from hippocampal storage. And when in Boston, I never fail to visit the statue of Mrs. Mallard and her brood.

            Reply
  7. busterggi
    Congratulations!

    I confirmed last night that my raccoon friend Rackets has a new bunch of kits somewhere, I expect to see them around the beginning of July.

