Duckling report

I’m pleased to report that all nine of Honey’s ducklings survived the night, though it’s still big tsouris to feed the males and Honey and her brood, as, on land, Frank and his pal tend to drive Honey away from the corn. On the water it’s easy to give Honey and her brood good proteinaceous mealworms, as the male ducks spurn them. So everyone got breakfast.
It’s raining this morning, but I’m hoping Landscaping will still show up to do the Pond Improvements they promised yesterday.
Below: Frank drives Honey away from the corn (she got plenty, though, as well as mealworms). You can see part of the brood; repeated counting shows all nine are still there.
Anna had the bright idea of crushing some of the mealworms so the ducklings could handle them. That seems to work, and the family got a good breakfast on the pond (I’ve ordered three more bags ).You can see the rain splashing in the pond.
I love the Honey and her ducklings updates!
+1
The fluff balls are growing already! 🙂
You’re a good duck daddy Jerry.I’m sure they appreciate your attention.
A ministering angel shall our PCC(e) be.
What a sweet family! Glad Honey and the ducklings enjoyed their mealworms.
Can anyone provide a biological explanation as to why the drake hangs around post partum. Frank doesn’t seem to be doing any good and gobbles up food that should be nourishing his off-spring.
He’s getting fed?
Yeah, I meant if he weren’t getting fed would he split, or do drakes hang around and help mom like the males of some other birds do? If it is the latter, Frank doesn’t seem to be doing his share.
Well, according to Robert McCloskey’s illustrated monograph on duck reproductive behavior, Make Way for Ducklings, the father duck might disappear for awhile after the ducklings hatch. However, he will soon return and help the mother raise the family on a safe island, where they’ll all share peanuts and other treats.
Adding that I think PCC(E) should have a copy of this monograph, if he doesn’t already own one.
This from Ducks Unlimited;
http://www.ducks.org/conservation/waterfowl-research-science/parental-care
What happened? I could swear I was responding to darwinwins comment. I like your monograph joke though.
*sigh* I suck at this intertubes threading thing you kids are using today. Responding to myself. sheesh.
LOL! Make Way for Ducklings was a defining and influential reference of my childhood. I can readily retrieve most of the illustrations from hippocampal storage. And when in Boston, I never fail to visit the statue of Mrs. Mallard and her brood.
Congratulations!
I confirmed last night that my raccoon friend Rackets has a new bunch of kits somewhere, I expect to see them around the beginning of July.