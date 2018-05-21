An apology

Yesterday I wrote a post calling out a new MOOC (Massive Open Online Course) on “The Science of Religion” offered by the University of British Columbia and, as I reported at the time, sponsored by the John Templeton Foundation. Further research on this course, and correspondence from one of its teachers, Dr. Edward Slingerland (the other professor is Dr. Azim Shariff), has convinced me that a). there is no direct Templeton sponsorship of the course itself that I can see, though Slingerland is funded by the John Templeton Foundation for a project similar to the subject of this course, and b.) that the course is not meant to give any justification for the existence of religious belief.

I am further told that both professors are atheists, and Dr. Slingerland informs me that the course is simply one that discusses how people come to accept the existence of a nonexistent deity; that is, what makes people become religious when there is no evidence for the tenets of faith. There is no “pushing of religion”, I’m told.

In light of this, I offer my apologies to Drs. Slingerland and Shariff for misrepresenting and misunderstanding the nature of this course, and I have deleted the post. I also apologize to the readers for not doing my homework properly. What I have determined, and want to emphasize, is that both Slingerland and Shariff are respectable and productive scholars in their fields, and I did not mean to imply otherwise.

What I do not apologize for, however, is criticizing those who, like the two professors, take Templeton money to fund their research. Though some of that research may not further Templeton’s aims in a direct way (i.e., using science to prove the existence of God), I continue to see the organization as deleterious to the progress of science because most of its money goes to what Steve Gould would call “mixing the magisteria.”

But I screwed up with this post, and have no good excuse except duck-tending and my lack of responsible scholarly vetting. I will certainly try hard to vet and research my posts more carefully in the future.