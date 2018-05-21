An apology

Yesterday I wrote a post calling out a new MOOC (Massive Open Online Course) on “The Science of Religion” offered by the University of British Columbia and, as I reported at the time, sponsored by the John Templeton Foundation. Further research on this course, and correspondence from one of its teachers, Dr. Edward Slingerland (the other professor is Dr. Azim Shariff), has convinced me that a). there is no direct Templeton sponsorship of the course itself that I can see, though Slingerland is funded by the John Templeton Foundation for a project similar to the subject of this course, and b.) that the course is not meant to give any justification for the existence of religious belief.
I am further told that both professors are atheists, and Dr. Slingerland informs me that the course is simply one that discusses how people come to accept the existence of a nonexistent deity; that is, what makes people become religious when there is no evidence for the tenets of faith. There is no “pushing of religion”, I’m told.
In light of this, I offer my apologies to Drs. Slingerland and Shariff for misrepresenting and misunderstanding the nature of this course, and I have deleted the post. I also apologize to the readers for not doing my homework properly. What I have determined, and want to emphasize, is that both Slingerland and Shariff are respectable and productive scholars in their fields, and I did not mean to imply otherwise.
What I do not apologize for, however, is criticizing those who, like the two professors, take Templeton money to fund their research. Though some of that research may not further Templeton’s aims in a direct way (i.e., using science to prove the existence of God), I continue to see the organization as deleterious to the progress of science because most of its money goes to what Steve Gould would call “mixing the magisteria.”
But I screwed up with this post, and have no good excuse except duck-tending and my lack of responsible scholarly vetting. I will certainly try hard to vet and research my posts more carefully in the future.
Would this be why all the links to your post on that course return a “Not Found” ?
cr
Oh, sorry –
” and I have deleted the post.”
I missed that the first time I read through this page.
cr
“… the course is simply one that discusses how people come to accept the existence of a nonexistent deity; that is, what makes people become religious when there is no evidence for the tenets of faith.“
This sounds like a topic for WEIT readers to light up the comment section with. My answer : mostly childhood indoctrination.
Yes, but that doesn’t show how it got started. You can’t use an infinite regress here like you can to answer the “First Cause” argument.
Thanks for the update and I appreciate the fact that you were so quick to clarify the nature of the course – especially given how busy you’ve been with the ducklings. I decided to sign up to audit the course just to see their approach. We discuss the role of religion in the context of cultural evolution (e. g., the proliferation of “higher moral gods” in more complex societies) in one of my courses, and I’m interested to seeing how this course approaches that topic.
We all make mistakes,some small, some large, but it takes a mensch to own up an apologize.
(self censored sentence about someone who never admits mistakes)
and
These days it is particularly heartening to see anyone correct a previous stance based on further evidence that they acquire. Perhaps there is hope for the world after all.
Thank you Dr Coyne.
That’s why we follow you Jerry!
This sounds like the sort of course that I had hoped that I had signed up for a half-century ago at W&M (called, simply, “Religion”). It didn’t push religion, but it didn’t attempt to look under the rug, either. Other than that I don’t remember a thing about it.
This is not a new course, I did it last year. It was actually pretty good! They bring some interesting facts about religion. For example, they discuss why the united states, being a developed country, still have a high percentege of religious people.
Well played, sir.
/@