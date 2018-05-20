Templeton funds a MOOC at the University of British Columbia

The John Templeton Foundation is on a mission from God: to fulfill Sir John’s aim of showing that science proves the existence of God. To do that, they put their sticky fingers into any academic institution that will accept their money and their initiative; and given today’s funding situation, that’s a lot of places. Reader Todd called me attention to a new incursion of this dire organization into a respectable university: the University of British Columbia. Here’s the MOOC (Massive Open Online Course) that they’re running. By “they”, I mean UBC as the Wizard of Oz, with Templeton as the little man behind the curtain. (Click on screenshot and weep.)

Look at those questions? “What is religion?”, of course, can be discussed, but you have to settle on that before you go on to the next question, “Are we wired to believe?”, which is not only ambiguous, but also has no answers except the trivial one that “the human brain is so constructed that many people can be religious.” “Does science have the answers?” What does that mean? About religion, or about anything else. The fact is that nobody knows anything about how religion began, though there are many theories, and we likely never will.

There are scientific approaches to religion, involving questions like “when do we first see signs of belief in the supernatural?”, “what happens to the brain during episodes of religions immersion or revelation?”, “what factors promote or erase religion?” and so on, but those don’t seem to be addressed. Here’s the syllabus:

About this course Drawing on new scientific advances, this religion course examines foundational questions about the nature of religious belief and practice. The course is based on the idea that religion is a naturalistic phenomenon — meaning it can be studied and better understood using the tools of science. Religious belief and practice emerge naturally from the structure of human psychology, and have an important impact on the structure of societies, the way groups relate to each other, and the ability of human beings to cooperate effectively. Topics to be covered will include traditional and contemporary theories of religion, with a special emphasis on cultural evolutionary models. The initial production of this MOOC was partially funded by a Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) of Canada Partnership Grant on ‘The Evolution of Religion and Morality’ (PI: Edward Slingerland), and represents one of this grant’s major knowledge mobilization and research dissemination initiatives. Its maintenance and update has received additional support from a generous donation from the John Templeton Foundation

What you’ll learn Evolutionary and cognitive scientific approaches to the study of religion

The origins of religion, and its role in human life

How religion relates to morality, spirituality and atheism

The role of religion in current events and conflict hotspots around the world

The role religion may have played in the origin of civilization And your instructors (you can look them up; Shariff has been supported by Templeton before, as has Slingerland, who landed both a $215,000 grant from Templeton as well as several others, including $785,099 as a “consultant” on a Templeton-funded grant about religion and prosociality. Don’t think for a moment that you’ll get an objective view on issues of “how religion relates to morality, spirituality, and atheism”, or other such issues; after all, Slingerland and Shariff have depended heavily on Templeton money, and funding tends to make people say what Templeton wants, though I’d hope that these two could slip the shackles this time. I have no idea how much they’re being paid for teaching this course, but shame on the University of British Columbia for putting this course under its aegis!