HuffPo = NYT?

I’m not suggesting here that a respectable news source is completely identical to the New York Times, but I have suggested that the good gray Times is becoming—despite Bari Weiss and a few conservative columnists—more Authoritarian Leftist. Witness the opprobrium that Weiss got from her fellow reporters on a backchannel discussion group. Part of this is due to their younger journalist, educated in Control-Left colleges, and part is a reaction to Donald Trump’s election.
Here are very similar articles from today’s NYT and today’s HuffPo (click on screenshots to see why The New Era is Dawning).
The “new era” stuff is bunk, of course; Prince Charles is next in line to be ruler, and after that Prince William. Price Harry, who supposedly ushers in the New Era, has a snowball’s chance in hell to be king. Yes, it’s great that they had a gospel choir and a shake-’em-up American preacher at their wedding, and people got all excited that Oprah and George and Amal Clooney were there but in the end Harry and Meghan will retire to one palace or another and, I hope, do some good charity work. But a New Era in royalty? What would that constitute? And how would someone who will never be king even do that?
And one reader, incensed at HuffPo’s coverage of the royalty, sent me screenshots of the site’s front page. It’s becoming a tabloid, and I won’t shed any tears when it goes away. Here’s the international breakdown of readership, and the one-month drop in viewers—part of a steady decrease:
Note how many of yesteday’s front-page articles were devoted to the royal wedding. I count 15 out of 21, or 71%. The header: celebs at the wedding (the Clooneys, of course):
Well I suppose it’s a new era in the sense that they will be embraced by a new generation of vacuous celebrity watchers. Other than that, not so much.
I had myriad better things to do than watch the whole affair, but when I heard that The Kingdom Choir performed Stand By Me, I had to watch the clip. Goosebump-inducing, and the video demonstrated the contrasting demographics of the choir vs the attendees. [Did not include link for fear of embedding too much]
As all the new ballyhoo has to be run past The Queen and her advisers it indicates a change of thinking and things will be done differently in the future. I hope so.
Agreed – the change of thinking has reached the top & it will stick
On this morning’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS”, he had a short segment on whether the Royals a worth the cost. It features a new paper, “Symbolic Unity, Dynastic Continuity, and Countervailing Power: Monarchies, Republics, and the Economy” by Mauro F Guillén. It’s behind a paywall so I haven’t read it. According to Zakaria, it finds that monarchies (not just the British one) correlate with all kinds of political and economic benefits.
https://academic.oup.com/sf/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/sf/soy037/4992685
I haven’t read it either, but I would have no trouble writing a post about the political and economic benefits of a constitutional monarchy.
The US were right to establish their Republic on Enlightenment values. These days the Old European Order is no more, and countries like NZ, Australia, and Canada that have parliament and no nobility are, imo, better run politically.
For example, a Queen or King, no matter how crazy, cannot take us (or Great Britain, or any Commonwealth country) to war. Nor can a prime minister on their own. A president can, and it’s currently a risk in the US because a bad one is in the job. And all around the world, it is presidents that are the biggest problem.
Presidential systems are pretty ripe for abuse. You can see that in the history of Latin America. I think the bigger problem with US governance relative to Canada (don’t know enough about Australia/NZ to comment) is that the American form of federalism isn’t very well designed for a modern state. A lot of key functions like law enforcement and health care have diffused responsibility between different levels of government which leads to a massive over-proliferation of bureaucracies that all compete with each other over the same resources and missions instead of a few, tidy bureaucratic organizations that can focus more on doing their jobs.
“The US were right to establish their Republic on Enlightenment values.”
It’s a shame we are abandoning some of them now.
The graph only goes back to December, which might be the peak month in a cycle where there’s more hits in the northern-hemi colder, darker months. Most people internet more when the great outdoors aren’t so great. Haven’t time to look for a longer period graph, cos it’s sunny out! 🙂
I didn’t watch it, but being a sewist/seamstress I do love looking at all the fashions, and the hats /swoon
Re: Bari Weiss
I agree with her on a lot. And from what I’ve seen of her in various interviews and panel discussions, I really like her. But I think she’s prone to the “hot take.” And she’s a bit too quick to counterattack in response to criticism, even to that which is well-intended.
I have no strong feeling for or against the Royals but the social justice-y coverage of this particular royal wedding has been pretty nauseating. ‘Women of Color can break down any barrier as long a) they look like hot white women and b) ‘Break down any barrier’ is defined as ‘marry a rich and famous man’.
I agree. I hope those that lean toward Trump weren’t listening. LOL
CNN, MSNBC & HLN covered the wedding for hours, too.
Yeah and the day after another school shooting.
Same as it ever was – “Look something shiny!”
Maybe they can schedule another worthless and stupid event in time for the next massacre of children.
Reliable Sources interviewed Kellyann Conway for 20 minutes then had a panel talk about what a liar she is. They never mentioned the coverage of the wedding.
Guess that’s because there’s no longer much chance of one’s older brother abdicating to marry an American divorcée, as Edward VIII did — and, if there were, young ‘arry’s in the same boat anyway.
The left is missing a great opportunity to rise awareness of the problem of privilege. Is it possible to be more privileged that Prince Harry, especially now that he’s married to Meghan Markle? Is Meghan’s beauty unearned?
Markle is privileged too. She did not come form a poor family and there is nothing more privileged than wealth.
But I know how this works – since she isn’t completely white, she gets a pass on this “privilege” thing.
I don’t understand your comment.
Markle dosn’t come from a wealthy family, not by a long shot. According to the NYT article, her father is a retired Hollywood lighting director who declared bankruptcy years ago and who now lives alone in Mexico. Her mother works as a yoga instructor.
I have no interest (other than the hats!) and no desire to read the article but now I’m curious. “A wedding dress made for a person, not a princess.” Huh??
I believe this is in reference to Princess Diana’s wedding dress from 1981, which was rather elaborate and somewhat ostentatious, with a long heavy train, a full skirt and puffy sleeves. Sort of a fantasy princess gown, like something from a Hollywood movie. IIRC, the gown had an impact on bridal fashions for a while.
Megan Markle’s gown was quite simple. It would certainly be easier to copy, and less expensive to do so, for an average person.
A friend explained to me that the embroidery on Markle’s veil represented flowers from different Commonwealth nations.
I didn’t watch it (the rugby was on) but the question of whether it might have any wider or more lasting significance has been thrashed out in the UK media for weeks.
On one level, clearly not, because Harry is never going to be King. But, whatever one may say about the royal family, they have been brought up in the ideal of public service; and both William and Harry have, on the whole, taken it seriously (unlike some of the rest of them). Bringing an outsider into the family who is intelligent, committed to public service herself, unafraid to speak her mind, and nearly as mixed-race as the House of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha/Windsor is bound to refresh it in all sorts of ways.
And I have to add that, given the alternatives of an elected or appointed President and a hereditary but powerless constitutional monarch, most UK citizens, including this old cynical atheistic lefty, would go for the monarch every time.
Didn’t read, watch, or listen to anything surrounding the wedding, tried to avoid it when possible (it wasn’t possible!!!) but heard something on NPR about this preacher dude banging on about slavery during the wedding. Why? Because, apparently Markel is black. I’ve heard lots of liberal bother over the fact that there would be a POC marrying into the royal family, as if this should matter at all. Frankly, it should still be about love (now that royals aren’t married for political alliances) not slavery that ended well over 150 years ago, but the race-obsessed left can’t let even one drop of non-euro blood escape their notice. They can’t let a POC be just a person, anymore than the right can. I suppose this means that if I ever get married again, I will have to have someone give a speech about the Cherokee Trail of Tears, the Holocaust, or the Irish potato Famine. Or maybe my wedding could just be about love…