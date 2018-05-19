What is a microaggression?

I had some discussions recently with a member of a group that would be considered a ‘minority group’ in America, but not one that’s obviously oppressed—Asians. I was given some statements made by Americans that the woman saw as either insulting or benighted, and I had to agree. This made me rethink the whole concept of “microaggressions.”
But first, are “microaggressions really “aggressions”? Here’s the definition of the “aggression” as given by Wikipedia:
A microaggression is the casual degradation of any marginalized group. The term was coined by psychiatrist and Harvard University professor Chester M. Pierce in 1970 to describe insults and dismissals he regularly witnessed non-black Americans inflict on African Americans.Eventually, the term came to encompass the casual degradation of any socially marginalized group, such as the poor or the disabled.Psychologist Derald Wing Sue defines microaggressions as “brief, everyday exchanges that send denigrating messages to certain individuals because of their group membership”.
Here’s another definition from the UCLA Diversity Group:
Microaggressions are the everyday verbal, nonverbal, and environmental slights, snubs, or insults, whether intentional or unintentional, that communicate hostile, derogatory, or negative messages to target persons based solely upon their marginalized group membership
I think two things are conflated here: bigotry and ignorance, with the ignorance being either willful (boorishness) or not (unintentional phrases that offend some). According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the first two meanings of the term “aggression” are these:
1. An unprovoked attack; the first attack in a dispute or conflict; an assault, an inroad.
and
2. The practice of attacking another or others; the making of an attack or assault.
Now if you look at lists of what are considered “microaggressions” (e.g. here, here, or here), you see that many of them aren’t really “aggressive” in this sense. In other words, they aren’t intended to be attacks or to be derogatory. That doesn’t mean they’re not offensive, for many of them are indeed boorish and can easily take its toll on one’s self-esteem. Although I’m not a person of color, I’ve talked to enough white women to know the many ways women get subtle messages of degradation on a constant basis.
But beyond that boorish words can reflect two things. First, a stupid question, born of ignorance, that any person living in a civilized society should realize could be taken as offensive. Second, a naive question that you could construe as based on simple ignorance, and asked simply from a curiosity about cultural differences. (This holds not for gender, but does for race and ethnicity.)
Finally, there are those “microaggressions” that can be seen as offensive only by those people looking for offense, and which are intended as conciliatory or at best neutral. I’ll list a few examples from the lists in all four classes.
1. Really aggressive microaggresions (born of bigotry, meant to insult members of minorities or clearly having that effect):
“You are a credit to your race.” (Implies that that ‘race’ itself is somehow debased.)
A cab bypassing a black person. (Implies that black people are either criminal or undesirable customers)
A store owner following a person of color around a store (implies they are thieves); same goes for calling the cops on people, like the woman student at Yale, simply because they’re black.
“I am not a racist/anti-Semite; I have several black/Jewish friends.” This old chesnut has been uttered by so many racists and anti-Semites that it bears no credibility. It could mean something useful (falling in class 2 below), but has been so often abused that it should be retired.
“Don’t you realize that you got the job because you are a woman/black person, not because you are the best qualified candidate?” (Clearly offensive and intended to denigrate an individual.)
Using the words “you people” to refer to the behavior of an individual in a minority group. (Never positive, reflects bigotry and stereotyping.)”I jewed him down on the price.” (Obviously anti-semitic, but not often said to Jews!)
“She’s just acting that way because she’s having her period.” This is simply sexism, used to dismiss women who have a valid reason to be upset.
2. Microaggressions that are easily seen as offensive and whose issuer should have known better.
“Do they have cars in China?” (I heard this from an Asian friend). Jesus, you should know the answer!
“You can’t order beef!” (Michael Ruse asked this question to my Colombian graduate student when the latter ordered beef at a conference dinner. He assumed my student was Indian, but never bothered to find out.)
“She’s such an articulate person.” (Usually said of blacks or Asians, implying that they’re speaking better than most people from that group.) People should know that being “articulate” is not a matter of race, but of education and culture (which of course are correlated with race to some extent). This implies that most members of the group are not, or don’t have the capacity to be, articulate.” It is offensive.
Talking loudly and aggressively to someone who doesn’t speak English well. (Volume isn’t going to increase their comprehension, and is a sign of ignorance and lack of respect.)
Always referring to a person of indeterminate gender as “he”. (Pinker says use “they” or alternate genders.)
3. Microaggressions that are excusable because, though asked from ignorance, not everybody would know the answers.
“Do they use forks in China?” (Well, in general they don’t, but when said to a Chinese person who lives in America, it could imply that they don’t know how to use them.)
“No, where are you really from?” This is sometimes said to people of foreign ancestry who live in the U.S. or even are American citizens. It could be seen as insulting if you think it means that foreign ancestry means you can’t be truly American, but it could also reflect simple curiosity. For instance, when I get a cab driver of Indian or Pakistani ancestry, I often like to find out where they or their ancestors come from. Having been to India many times, this often leads to a spirited conversation that is educational for me and fun for both of us. (Of course, I love India and its people, and that comes through in such talks.) But I never ask them where they’re “really” from; they already clearly live in America! Sometimes they’ll tell me that they’re planning to go back to where their relatives live, or their country of origin, which of course conveys the lesson that not everyone wants to live in the U.S.—something that Americans need to learn.
“When I look at you, I don’t see a black person/race.” This may in fact be true for friends of different races. In fact, the object of racial tolerance is to act as Martin Luther King urged: to judge someone by the content of their character and not the color of their skin. This statement reflects that desire. Those who consider it a “microaggression” are implicitly suggesting that we should always be conscious of someone’s race or ethnicity when talking to them. But that then assumes that there is a commonality of experience among all members of a group that comes out in their character, which simply cannot be true.
4. Microaggressions that are neither bigoted nor aggressive, but offend those who practice Recreational Outrage.
“America is a melting pot.”
“There is only one race—the human race.” This is meant to be conciliatory and emphasize the common elements of humanity, but will outrage those who say that races are real, even though they’re also social constructs.
“I believe the most qualified person should get the job.” While people may construe this as a statement about affirmative action, with racial or gender preferences needed, it is in fact useful to debate whether affirmative action is the best thing to do to remedy bigotry and its sequelae (I still think that such provisions have to be made); and being meritocratic doesn’t necessarily mean you’re bigoted. Perhaps you want equality of opportunity rather than outcome, which I don’t see as a either aggressive or bigoted. But you’re bigoted if you don’t want to ensure equality of opportunity.
Virtually all forms of “cultural appropriation”, which most often reflect admiration or aspects of a culture rather than denigrating the entire culture. There are exceptions, of course, and I’ve mentioned these, but wearing dreadlocks or practicing yoga is nothing you need to apologize for.
Now this is just a tentative classification, and there may be other groups of “microaggressions” as well. Readers should feel free to weigh in.
Lumping all of these different phrases, or forms of behavior, under as single term that implies that they’re aggressive and bigoted blurs the real differences in attitudes and motivation behind them. And most of these aren’t “aggressive” in the sense of “meaning to offend someone”. That doesn’t mean they’re okay to use, but “aggression” is an example of verbal goal-post moving that makes something seem worse than it is, or different from how it’s meant.
In that sense, then, using the term “microaggression” is like saying “hate speech is violence”. Not all critical speech is “hate speech” and virtually no hate speech is “violence.” In fact, microaggressions are often seen as both manifestations of hate speech and of violence. I’d suggest ditching the term “microaggression”, as it plays into the identity-politics narrative; but the term has become too entrenched. Still, it pays to tease apart the different forms of what are lumped together by colleges as a unitary form of “hate speech”.
Should we avoid using phrases in classes 3 and 4 because not all members of a minority group get offended by some of them? It depends. Some of these will be seen as offensive to members of many groups, and not just because they’re looking to be offended, but because they do experience the pain of ignorance and bias on a frequent basis. But as for phrases like “America is a melting pot”, or “I believe the most qualified person should get the job,” I see no need to apologize (I’d use the first phrase but not the second.) We cannot avoid offending everyone with what we say; if we did, then virtually everything would be considered a microaggression and a form of racism (e.g. “Israel has a right to exist” or “not all Republicans are racists”). It seems to me that living in a multicultural society will quickly educate you about the norms of offense and civility. Lists of terms that conflate entirely different things, as handed out by colleges to their students, are not helpful.
Finally, are microaggressions forms of violence? The answer is no. Are they expressions of bigotry? Sometimes, whether that bigotry is instilled by parents or acquired elsewhere. But not always. And we don’t always have to apologize for everything we say that is considered offensive. Use your common sense.
1. – Just plain old bigotry.
2. – Not the brightest light on the Xmas tree.
3. – Soooo….?
4. – F**k off.
The inherently oxymoronic phrase microaggression is unnecessary and offends me in the same way the “victims” claim to be offended, yet curiously, they generally seem uninterested in my sage counsel re *their* use of language.
Speaking of microagressions: “How Identity Politics Is Harming the Sciences”
https://www.city-journal.org/html/how-identity-politics-harming-sciences-15826.html
“In July 2017, it awarded $1 million to the University of New Hampshire and two other institutions to develop a “bias-awareness intervention tool.” Another $2 million that same month went to the Department of Aerospace Engineering at Texas A&M University to “remediate microaggressions and implicit biases” in engineering classrooms.”
Misperceptions of aggression can come from people’s unspoken fears and insecurities, as well as from their denial.
I don’t like the term microaggression. The verb here in most of this is “to offend“. I prefer calling it offensive speech or offensive behavior.
They are insults, whether intentional or not. What I object to about the term “microaggression” is, as you point out, the attempt to make the insult, which is often just a crime of manners, into a violent act, which it is not. At the same time, like the Left’s definition of racism, it carries the meaning that this is something that can only happen to defined categories of people, and cannot happen to certain other defined categories. I would be much more impressed if they argued that some people aren’t getting a fair shake, and that everyone should, rather than seeking to switch positions and become oppressors.
You think “America is a melting pot” is an insult? Or that the job should go to the best qualified persons? You can disagree, but I wouldn’t see either of these as insults, but rather a construal of history and a social philosophy.
No, I don’t.
Wikipedia describes the concept of America as a melting pot as follows:
“The melting pot is a monocultural metaphor for a heterogeneous society becoming more homogeneous, the different elements “melting together” into a harmonious whole with a common culture or vice versa, for a homogeneous society becoming more heterogeneous through the influx of foreign elements with different cultural background with a potential creation of disharmony with the previous culture. Historically, it is often used to describe the assimilation of immigrants to the United States.[1] The melting-together metaphor was in use by the 1780s.[2][3] The exact term “melting pot” came into general usage in the United States after it was used as a metaphor describing a fusion of nationalities, cultures and ethnicities in the 1908 play of the same name.”
The ideal of America as a society where over time immigrants and their offspring come to think of themselves as primarily Americans rather than their ethnicity goes back much earlier than the actual usage of the term “melting pot.” Of course, there were groups that dominated society and did not welcome the notion that foreigners or the suppressed should be accepted as members of the larger society. Southern slave owners regarding African-Americans and Protestants regarding Catholics are examples. But, those groups discriminated against wanted to become part of the larger society. For the past decade or so, the ideal of a melting pot has been attacked. Elements of certain groups do not want to be merged into the larger society. They prefer the metaphor of America as a stew. The growth of tribalism under Trump through his appeal to certain white voters has exacerbated the situation, and it cannot be sustained indefinitely. Turmoil and social unrest is the inevitable result of tribalism. The country will come apart with an unpredictable outcome. The answer is to restore the metaphor of the melting pot as the American ideal, which the overwhelming majority of Americans would accept. Of course, this is much easier said than done when many groups reject the concept. I do not pretend to have the answer to this question, but, certainly, a president that does not revel in divisiveness and tribalism would help.
Like you, Jerry, I like asking the taxi/Uber/Lyft driver where he/she is from, but only if they’re speaking with an accent. If they speak unaccented English I assume they grew up here, and it wouldn’t occur to me to ask where their parents are from. No one has ever been offended if I do ask, and most people love talking about their home country, as much as I love learning about it.
I get asked where i’m from alot. In the UK because peeps can’t place my accent (grew up outside the UK), and in the Netherlands coz I speak Dutch with a trace of foreign accent (more often than not its the fellow immigrants who ask).
And some TCKs don’t like being asked because they feel forced to pick one place.
Its often weird as the question just gets thrown in there sometimes, once in a while irritating the person asking happens to be an arse, but aggressive, hell no.
Once when an Irish bloke asked, it was great =”So, whats the story with you then?” upon guessing that from my accent I’d moved around a bit.
It just made me smile, but then I guess Irish people get that diaspora vibe.
The only difference between a ‘microagression’ and ‘being a dick’ is that the former is defined in political terms of oppressor/oppressed so only operates one way while the latter doesn’t let one party off the hook just because of their identity.
I’m curious about the “You can’t order beef!” incident. You said it was a question but it sounds like a declaration as written. I would be interested to know what the speaker really meant by this. If he assumed that the person in question was Hindi, it would also be reasonable to assume that they already know about the beef stricture and have made a personal decision about whether they respect it. Perhaps they wanted to warn the person about to order a dish that contained beef but didn’t say so on the menu. I could see it being said as a joke, but such a joke should only be told to a close friend. Of course, if the person was a close friend, they would know that they were Colombian. I just can’t come up with a scenario in which this was a reasonable thing to say.
It was a declaration as far as I remember. And Ruse said this because he thought my student was violating his (the student’s religious norms). It wasn’t a joke as far as I know, nor did my student take it this way.
If you know Ruse, and his history of boorish behavior, then yes, you can see this as coming from his mouth, but also as totally unreasonable.
I wonder if we can ever get to a point where someone can mistake the heritage of another without offense. After all, there should be nothing wrong really for mistaking a Colombian for an Indian, especially in a world where there are people of Indian heritage from Colombia. Even when the person does not take offense at the mistake, we say “Sorry”. It is really hard to distance ourselves from all this tribal bullshit.
The boorishness was assuming that my student was an Indian just because his skin is brown (he doesn’t look anything like an Indian from Asia) and then TELLING him that he couldn’t order beef. And of course the offender didn’t apologize. Three missteps right there.
How did the student take it? Were they offended or just amused?
Anyway, it was no business of Mr. Ruse whether some Indian would decide to sin. The only exception would be if the dish had a name that didn’t make it clear it was beef. Then, he could casually explain, “This is roasted beef with pepper and plums” and leave it at that.
I find it amazing when a person lucky to be born outside certain cultural taboos tries to lock others into their cultural taboos. An ethnic Turkish woman from my country, brought as a child to Sweden, remembered how a teacher in the school cafeteria told her, “You cannot eat pork, you are a Muslim”, then poked a fork into her dish and brought out the pork steak. When the girl grew up, she emigrated to the USA because she “didn’t feel Sweden as her country”. Jerks like this teachers had made her feel not at home in the country.
Of course a teacher might feel a responsibility to make sure a Muslim child doesn’t accidentally consume pork. I can imagine how irate some parents might get if they found out.
The teacher should have just quietly asked the girl, “You know this is pork, don’t you?”
Cab drivers bypassing black people does not necessarily imply that they are racists. In the mid-1970’s, I drove a cab for a few months in Manhattan. I am white and I made no distinctions for customers according to race.
But I did observe that many drivers did not like to pick up black people because (1) they were likely to take the drivers into dangerous neighborhoods and (2)on average, they did not tip well. Those were the real reasons, not a hatred of blacks.
I had experiences that could have led me in either direction in my opinion of black customers. One stormy night, pouring down rain with few available cabs, I found myself trapped in Harlem, shuffling mostly black people around the neighborhood. They were so appreciative, they tipped well and I had no problems. On the other hand, I once took a young black woman, who said she had been raped, to the hospital. She had no money for the fare and I let it go. But a crowd of black people surrounded my cab as she got out, threatening me for demanding money from her, which I had not done. Apparently, they just assumed that because I was white — or something, who knows?
Mostly, I would say that, at that time and place at least, if black people got poor service it was more because of their reputation for poor tipping more than anything else.
You realize that an invidious stereotype is an invidious stereotype, whether or not there might be some grain of truth to the characterization, don’t you? I mean, some of my Irish relatives drinks a bit, and some of my Jewish friends shop wholesale, but I’d take vigorous exception if anybody tried to stereotype either the way your hack buddies did with black folk heading uptown.
“There is nothing more painful to me at this stage in my life than to walk down the street and hear footsteps… then turn around and see somebody white and feel relieved.”
-Jessie Jackson
Do you take exception to his comment? Sometimes people have these stereotypes because of what’s happened to them. A cabbie’s life is dangerous. That doesn’t justify it, but once bitten twice shy.
I lived for a summer and fall in New Haven CT and in those six months I was robbed on the street four times, each by young black males. It took me years – years- to not clinch up a little when I found myself alone(ish) on a street and I saw young black males walking towards me.
I have since (thankfully) left that irrational fear behind me and I certainly don’t think black men are thugs now, but I have sympathy for those who hate themselves for being afraid of someone because of a stereotype that may have been engendered by experience.
I think the best discussion of this I’ve ever heard came in what I consider Barack Obama’s greatest speech — the speech he gave on race, in Philadelphia during the 2008 campaign.
Oh my goodness, I remember that. Compare and contrast Obama’s grace, language and clarity of thought with the Cheeto Toddler. We have lost so much more than just decency in that office.
You are a credit to your race.
versus say
You are a credit to your fellow Americans?
or simply
You are a credit to your university.
Implies somehow that your fellow American are somehow debased? Or your university is somehow debased?
hmmn
Interesting.
Madness?
“You are a credit to … Well, I don’t really know.”
So if someone expresses themselves clearly and fluently, I “should know better” than to describe them as articulate lest it imply that other members of a group the speaker may belong to are not? How does that work?
This hits on a general problem with complimenting someone else’s skill. The reaction can sometimes be, “Hmm. Why are they surprised that I’m good at this?” Perhaps that’s your point.
It surprises me when anyone is articulate. Most of us are not.
Why is the first category of really aggressive microaggressions restricted to those phrases only directed only to minorities?
ISTM this one is very often “born of bigotry, meant to insult”; “check your privilege”.
*sigh* man i wish wordpress allowed editing. better yet, i should drink my morning coffee before opening my big mouth.
“Check your privilege” surely qualifies as a microaggression.
My impression is that hatred and bigotry to whites is tolerated (and even encouraged) and therefore is expressed in public space with sharper words. An example is James Baldwin: “As long as you think that you are white, there is no hope for you.”
I think that’s right. I also think that bigoted microaggressions are often done subtly, in a passive-aggressive manner, so as to maintain plausible deniability in the event the person gets called out for them.
Some, OTOH, are completely innocent. I’m reminded of picking a jury with counsel for a codefendant who, while questioning the jury pool, called all the potential jurors by the honorific “Mr.” or “Ms.” except for a couple college-age kids and the lone older black man in the pool, whom he called by their first names.
Not sure who else in the courtroom noticed, but it stood out like an aching pollex* to me. I brought it to his attention during a recess, and he said he wasn’t aware of having done so. I believe him, since he never gave any indication of having a biased bone in his body (and certainly wouldn’t have wanted to insult a potential juror), and he never did it again.
________
*How’s that for elegant variation? 🙂
It always bothers me that the candidate for president in the last election is almost universally referred to “Hillary”.
Why? She took pains to make sure that was the name used, not Clinton. Her campaign logo was an “H”.
Part of it was to put a little distance between her and Bubba.
Same way you didn’t see “Bush” on a Jeb! placard during his brief, misbegotten campaign.
Both mikeyc and Ken Kukec make fair points; however, I still think it is belittling to refer to her by her first name.
I would agree with you, Peter, except I think HRC encouraged it — part of her effort to project a warmer, more approachable public image. People thought she was a bit cold, mainly because, to her credit, she lacked her husband’s ability to emote lip-biting, synthetic sincerity.
Actually, she is often referred to as “Clinton”. I notice this because sometimes I unconsciously think they are referring to Bill Clinton until I realize that they meant Hillary. I’m not really disagreeing with you here as she is often just called “Hillary” while we virtually Trump is hardly ever called just “Donald”. On the other hand, there are a lot more Hillarys in politics than Donalds so perhaps it’s that.
“You’re such an articulate person”.
I have a hard time agreeing that this is even a micro- aggression. OTOH, “You’re such an articulate woman”.
It’s not in itself offensive, but too often I hear it applied to black people when it wouldn’t be applied to white people. I think you know what I mean.
Thank you, and of course. But then the micro-aggression of implied racism rears its ugly head. Was the micro/ aggression aimed at the man’s race, or his education level regardless of race. But I see the point; education, sex, race, religion……SOMEWHERE and AGAINST SOMEONE an aggression has been committed. Just so.
What a fantastic and enlightening blog-post. Or is it an essay? Seems long enough to qualify as such. As well, a thoughtful and informative discussion in the comments. But no cats?!?? Where are the cats?
There were the 4 categories..
Scott Lilienfeld gives a nice critique of microaggressions in the following paper: http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/pdf/10.1177/1745691616659391
I refer to a person of indeterminate gender as “he”, imitating my language and the English I learned in my youth. (I am female.) I think that the efforts to avoid “he” sometimes go so far that damage the language.
“I am not a racist/anti-Semite; I have several black/Jewish friends.”
This is the phrase Sam Harris uses just after he sticks his foot in his mouth with questionable comments and just before he props up Ayann Hirsi Ali as his black ex-Muslim friend. He uses his relationship with Maajid Nawaz in a similar way.
I think this is used as a rationalization of conflicting or otherwise contradictory predispositions on the part of anyone who would find a need use such a phrase. Having to explain why one is not racist is not a position in which one would want to find oneself.
Do you have an example you can provide a link to?
Yeah, I’d like to see one too. My guess is none will be forthcoming.
Here you go. The quote I was thinking of was in a podcast discussion with Glenn Loury a professor of economics at Brown.
This from a Huffpo article on the podcast.
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/sincere-kirabo/what-sam-harris-gets-wron_b_11680182.html
Granted, there were spots where Loury provided some razor-sharp commentary on racism. A prime example would be when Harris (18:31) said,
“Who is the evil genius who first convinced the world that being able to honestly say that ‘Some of my best friends are Black’ is not an adequate defense against the charge of racism toward Black people?”
Yes, he really went there. Loury astutely broke down (19:22-23:12) why this attitude is mistaken by replying,
“…What does Shakespeare say somewhere? ‘Methinks he doth protest too much’? You know? The guy who says, ‘Some of my best friends are…’ protesteth too much. That guy is seeking an exemption from the moral judgement of others for having what he knows the others know to be unacceptable positions and he’s declaring some kind of fig leaf here.”
Thank you. Most Harris criticisms are empty of anything other than knee jerk hate (he brings that out in people) but that was a stupid thing to say.
While “I have black friends” is not enough to convince others of one’s non-racism, it is still of some value in defending oneself against a racism charge. Sometimes that is all one has. If you are white, it is really difficult to prove that one isn’t racist these days.
White male persecution complex??
I don’t seem to find myself in the position of having to prove I’m not racist.
Harris is known for his racist comments and then using arguments just like this as a defense. He’s very well known for using Hirsi Ali and Nawas as props.
Loury very precisely identified Harris when he said
“That guy is seeking an exemption from the moral judgement of others for having what he knows the others know to be unacceptable positions and he’s declaring some kind of fig leaf here.”
I’ll try to find one when I get a chance. One of the the instances I can think of was in one of his podcasts. I recall Harris making the comment that whoever authored the idea the claiming black friends was not a legitimate defense against racism was an “evil genuis” – as in”what evil genius thought that….
Anyway, what I wrote was closely factual for anyone who has followed Harris’s work as I have.
Sam finds himself in the position of having to explain why he’s not racist because other people make unjustified accusations of racism.
Turning the act of defending oneself into evidence of guilt means no one could ever possibly be innocent!
I think you are rationalizing the evidence and scapegoating those who point out that Harris blindly says stupid things. Then he tries to cover for it by saying something that only confirms his blindness.
If one wishes to compliment the point made by another by style, conciseness, humor, what have you, say, “I understand.”
Just be prepared to take it on the chin if it isn’t said just right.
Obligatory Jesus and Mo comic:
http://www.jesusandmo.net/comic/micro/
The discussion has overlooked the fact that the very term “microaggression” originated in and is most frequently heard in the groves of academe. This defines it, rather obviously, as a form of aggression so special and exotic that it can only be detected by academic specialists. Fortunately, more and more of these experts can be found in Offices of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, with their highly trained Deans, Vice-Deans, Assistants to the Vice-Deans, and other specialists.
I sincerely doubt this. The term, however unfortunate, surely did come from academe, but it describes something that exists, and certainly those who’ve experienced such, shall I say, pernicious denigration, whatever their minority status (and it is pernicious in the full meaning of the word), don’t need to be in academe to know what the term means, whether they’ve given their own name to it or not. I think it’s a bad argument to claim that some thing or phenomenon or event that’s been given a name by someone in academia is so rarefied that only scholars can detect whatever it is. That’s ridiculous, and I don’t mind using that word. In fact, it verges on being a microaggression itself.
Yes, accusing someone of a microaggression is a microaggression itself.
Whatever the name, and whether consciously or unconsciously committed, at the least they’re annoying,but I aver that such acts can be and often are pernicious. I’m not a white male, but if I made disparaging or boorish comments about white males when I interacted with them, I think most would find it hurtful and grow defensive — after all, whatever our differences, we’re all humans (well, most of us), and the human psyche isn’t impervious to such aggressions — though perhaps I would call them micro-transgressions rather than microaggressons.
But when one hears such things repeatedly, what may be what I want to call a micro-transgression does come to be internalized as distinctly aggressive.
You have to love the hypocrisy of those who insist there is no biological basis for the concept of race, but who deem “melting pot” or “I don’t see race” microaggresions. Their entire oppression calculus depends on racial segregation.
I would take issue with two of the examples that you place in the category of “Really aggressive microaggresions (born of bigotry, meant to insult members of minorities or clearly having that effect):”
“Don’t you realize that you got the job because you are a woman/black person, not because you are the best qualified candidate?”
“She’s just acting that way because she’s having her period.”
Unlike “I jewed him down on the price” or “you people,” the above statements are making a guess about why something occurred. The first question to be asked is not whether the observations are racist or sexist, but whether they are true or false. The guesses may well be correct or they may be incorrect, but we cannot assume on the basis of the statements alone that persons making such observation are bigoted. They may simply be astute.
“Making a guess” is a microaggression, I think, unless one has a good-faith basis for venturing an opinion. Even then, I have a hard time seeing how the topic of a woman’s menstruation, or what role race played in a coworker’s hiring, comes up in an ordinary conversation between colleagues, unless one of the parties to the conversation has steered it in that direction. Then, I might question that person’s motives for doing so.
Jerry, I’m getting a sense of what your nest book could be about… Am I wrong?
Yep, wrong. I plan no next book except for my children’s book (still a work in progress).
Excellent dissection, Comrade Coyne 😉
Many woke concepts have this problem that they have a perfectly reasonable version, and one related, but completely bonkers twin. It’s a kind of “weaponized polysemy”. I recognize this as similar to something Sokal & Bricmont (1998) complained about, which Nicholas Shackel popularized as the “Motte & Bailey Doctrine” (2005) in postmodern texts.
There are certain loons who push the ridiculous version, and apparently are tolerated by their moderate peers. When this ridiculous version is criticised, especially the moderates will defend the related but much more “common sense” polysemous meaning.