What is a microaggression?

I had some discussions recently with a member of a group that would be considered a ‘minority group’ in America, but not one that’s obviously oppressed—Asians. I was given some statements made by Americans that the woman saw as either insulting or benighted, and I had to agree. This made me rethink the whole concept of “microaggressions.”

But first, are “microaggressions really “aggressions”? Here’s the definition of the “aggression” as given by Wikipedia:

A microaggression is the casual degradation of any marginalized group. The term was coined by psychiatrist and Harvard University professor Chester M. Pierce in 1970 to describe insults and dismissals he regularly witnessed non-black Americans inflict on African Americans.Eventually, the term came to encompass the casual degradation of any socially marginalized group, such as the poor or the disabled.Psychologist Derald Wing Sue defines microaggressions as “brief, everyday exchanges that send denigrating messages to certain individuals because of their group membership”.

Here’s another definition from the UCLA Diversity Group:

Microaggressions are the everyday verbal, nonverbal, and environmental slights, snubs, or insults, whether intentional or unintentional, that communicate hostile, derogatory, or negative messages to target persons based solely upon their marginalized group membership

I think two things are conflated here: bigotry and ignorance, with the ignorance being either willful (boorishness) or not (unintentional phrases that offend some). According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the first two meanings of the term “aggression” are these:

1. An unprovoked attack; the first attack in a dispute or conflict; an assault, an inroad.

and

2. The practice of attacking another or others; the making of an attack or assault.

Now if you look at lists of what are considered “microaggressions” (e.g. here, here, or here), you see that many of them aren’t really “aggressive” in this sense. In other words, they aren’t intended to be attacks or to be derogatory. That doesn’t mean they’re not offensive, for many of them are indeed boorish and can easily take its toll on one’s self-esteem. Although I’m not a person of color, I’ve talked to enough white women to know the many ways women get subtle messages of degradation on a constant basis.

But beyond that boorish words can reflect two things. First, a stupid question, born of ignorance, that any person living in a civilized society should realize could be taken as offensive. Second, a naive question that you could construe as based on simple ignorance, and asked simply from a curiosity about cultural differences. (This holds not for gender, but does for race and ethnicity.)

Finally, there are those “microaggressions” that can be seen as offensive only by those people looking for offense, and which are intended as conciliatory or at best neutral. I’ll list a few examples from the lists in all four classes.

1. Really aggressive microaggresions (born of bigotry, meant to insult members of minorities or clearly having that effect):

“You are a credit to your race.” (Implies that that ‘race’ itself is somehow debased.) A cab bypassing a black person. (Implies that black people are either criminal or undesirable customers) A store owner following a person of color around a store (implies they are thieves); same goes for calling the cops on people, like the woman student at Yale, simply because they’re black. “I am not a racist/anti-Semite; I have several black/Jewish friends.” This old chesnut has been uttered by so many racists and anti-Semites that it bears no credibility. It could mean something useful (falling in class 2 below), but has been so often abused that it should be retired. “Don’t you realize that you got the job because you are a woman/black person, not because you are the best qualified candidate?” (Clearly offensive and intended to denigrate an individual.) Using the words “you people” to refer to the behavior of an individual in a minority group. (Never positive, reflects bigotry and stereotyping.)”I jewed him down on the price.” (Obviously anti-semitic, but not often said to Jews!) “She’s just acting that way because she’s having her period.” This is simply sexism, used to dismiss women who have a valid reason to be upset.

2. Microaggressions that are easily seen as offensive and whose issuer should have known better.

“Do they have cars in China?” (I heard this from an Asian friend). Jesus, you should know the answer! “You can’t order beef!” (Michael Ruse asked this question to my Colombian graduate student when the latter ordered beef at a conference dinner. He assumed my student was Indian, but never bothered to find out.) “She’s such an articulate person.” (Usually said of blacks or Asians, implying that they’re speaking better than most people from that group.) People should know that being “articulate” is not a matter of race, but of education and culture (which of course are correlated with race to some extent). This implies that most members of the group are not, or don’t have the capacity to be, articulate.” It is offensive. Talking loudly and aggressively to someone who doesn’t speak English well. (Volume isn’t going to increase their comprehension, and is a sign of ignorance and lack of respect.) Always referring to a person of indeterminate gender as “he”. (Pinker says use “they” or alternate genders.)

3. Microaggressions that are excusable because, though asked from ignorance, not everybody would know the answers.

“Do they use forks in China?” (Well, in general they don’t, but when said to a Chinese person who lives in America, it could imply that they don’t know how to use them.) “No, where are you really from?” This is sometimes said to people of foreign ancestry who live in the U.S. or even are American citizens. It could be seen as insulting if you think it means that foreign ancestry means you can’t be truly American, but it could also reflect simple curiosity. For instance, when I get a cab driver of Indian or Pakistani ancestry, I often like to find out where they or their ancestors come from. Having been to India many times, this often leads to a spirited conversation that is educational for me and fun for both of us. (Of course, I love India and its people, and that comes through in such talks.) But I never ask them where they’re “really” from; they already clearly live in America! Sometimes they’ll tell me that they’re planning to go back to where their relatives live, or their country of origin, which of course conveys the lesson that not everyone wants to live in the U.S.—something that Americans need to learn. “When I look at you, I don’t see a black person/race.” This may in fact be true for friends of different races. In fact, the object of racial tolerance is to act as Martin Luther King urged: to judge someone by the content of their character and not the color of their skin. This statement reflects that desire. Those who consider it a “microaggression” are implicitly suggesting that we should always be conscious of someone’s race or ethnicity when talking to them. But that then assumes that there is a commonality of experience among all members of a group that comes out in their character, which simply cannot be true.

4. Microaggressions that are neither bigoted nor aggressive, but offend those who practice Recreational Outrage.

“America is a melting pot.” “There is only one race—the human race.” This is meant to be conciliatory and emphasize the common elements of humanity, but will outrage those who say that races are real, even though they’re also social constructs. “I believe the most qualified person should get the job.” While people may construe this as a statement about affirmative action, with racial or gender preferences needed, it is in fact useful to debate whether affirmative action is the best thing to do to remedy bigotry and its sequelae (I still think that such provisions have to be made); and being meritocratic doesn’t necessarily mean you’re bigoted. Perhaps you want equality of opportunity rather than outcome, which I don’t see as a either aggressive or bigoted. But you’re bigoted if you don’t want to ensure equality of opportunity. Virtually all forms of “cultural appropriation”, which most often reflect admiration or aspects of a culture rather than denigrating the entire culture. There are exceptions, of course, and I’ve mentioned these, but wearing dreadlocks or practicing yoga is nothing you need to apologize for.

Now this is just a tentative classification, and there may be other groups of “microaggressions” as well. Readers should feel free to weigh in.

Lumping all of these different phrases, or forms of behavior, under as single term that implies that they’re aggressive and bigoted blurs the real differences in attitudes and motivation behind them. And most of these aren’t “aggressive” in the sense of “meaning to offend someone”. That doesn’t mean they’re okay to use, but “aggression” is an example of verbal goal-post moving that makes something seem worse than it is, or different from how it’s meant.

In that sense, then, using the term “microaggression” is like saying “hate speech is violence”. Not all critical speech is “hate speech” and virtually no hate speech is “violence.” In fact, microaggressions are often seen as both manifestations of hate speech and of violence. I’d suggest ditching the term “microaggression”, as it plays into the identity-politics narrative; but the term has become too entrenched. Still, it pays to tease apart the different forms of what are lumped together by colleges as a unitary form of “hate speech”.

Should we avoid using phrases in classes 3 and 4 because not all members of a minority group get offended by some of them? It depends. Some of these will be seen as offensive to members of many groups, and not just because they’re looking to be offended, but because they do experience the pain of ignorance and bias on a frequent basis. But as for phrases like “America is a melting pot”, or “I believe the most qualified person should get the job,” I see no need to apologize (I’d use the first phrase but not the second.) We cannot avoid offending everyone with what we say; if we did, then virtually everything would be considered a microaggression and a form of racism (e.g. “Israel has a right to exist” or “not all Republicans are racists”). It seems to me that living in a multicultural society will quickly educate you about the norms of offense and civility. Lists of terms that conflate entirely different things, as handed out by colleges to their students, are not helpful.

Finally, are microaggressions forms of violence? The answer is no. Are they expressions of bigotry? Sometimes, whether that bigotry is instilled by parents or acquired elsewhere. But not always. And we don’t always have to apologize for everything we say that is considered offensive. Use your common sense.