The Royal Wedding

Now the U.S. media is going bonkers about today’s royal wedding: of an American woman to a man who, realistically, has no chance to ever be King. While I can understand the love of ceremony, I don’t understand the almost worshipful attitude of the media towards two “royals.” And now I’ve turned on the television to watch the news, and the major networks are all doing live coverage of the wedding. “MEGHAN MARKLE LEAVES HOTEL IN 30 MINUTES”, goes the headline. Where is the news I want to hear but haven’t yet: about the school shooting? Instead, we hear that pantyhose and closed-toed shoes are required for women attending the wedding. Have you been to a regular person’s wedding with that kind of dictate?
In the U.S., we don’t see this kind of pomp when, say, a President’s son marries a woman. We do not bend our knees or curtsey to heads of state. That’s the proper state of affairs in a democracy. There’s no moral justification to bowing and scraping to people who, after all, aren’t known for their achievements or intelligence, or treating them as if they’re a special breed of people.
I’ve always said that there is no justification for existence of the British royalty, and this just reinforces that feeling. Isn’t one network covering this expensive spectacle enough? And who cares about what kind of tiara Meghan Markle is wearing (the latest headline on the screen)? Isn’t it sad that women have to give up all their aspirations at the moment of such weddings and become Royal Puppets and Breeding Stock?
Last night the local news interviewed a student at Northwestern University in Chicago, where Markle went to school, and the student was literally squealing with glee that she went to the same school as a future Princess!\
My CNN “news alert” (click on the screenshot if you must):
Every wedding is “unlike any the British royal family has seen before”. What do they mean by that: that there’s an American involved?
And OMG, Oprah is there. As PuffHo says, “she’s American Royalty”:
I think I need coffee.
Make me one as well please 🙂
I’m watching it right now. They just had a Black minister testifying. It was hilarious. All the Brits were staring at him, clearly thinking “What IS this?” I’ll bet it’s the first time they had that kind of preaching in that church. I kept waiting for the congregation to let out an “Amen, brother!”.
I vehemently chide the idea of a hereditary monarchy; the very suggestion that one is superior to me by a mere accident of birth. It is nothing short of medieval and I cannot fathom how it exists and is, to some degree, accepted and even embraced in 2018; it is mystifying to me. Especially when you see people queuing at food banks and sleeping rough. It is abominable.
You and me both.
I think it was the author Fay Weldon who said she saw the main reason for a monarchy when she observed someone bowing to the Grantham witch .
Got no great love for the royal family by the way.
Shhhh. My wife’s watching it right now. I’m checking in occasionally to watch her watch it. I’m about to make coffee.
One of the commentators said that the sight of Meghan Markle’s limo heading to the venue “made her weep”.
Jebus.
I just did one of my check-ins on the half-hour and heard the American bishop (who has a very nice manner) quote Teilhard de Chardin. Oh boy.
… it probably drove over her/his foot!
Actually this is good. I’m getting some laundry done early.
But…but…George Clooney and his wife are there!!
It’s the cost that staggers me: £32 million ($AU58 million). How many people could be fed and housed with that money? It’s unconscionable and obscene.
You will pleased to know that not all of us Brits are sycophantic towards the royal dolts. See the following frpm one of our best satirical websites: http://newsthump.com/2018/05/19/prince-harry-found-tied-naked-to-lamppost-with-l-plate-on-his-arse/
lol
Be kind to the Brits. It’s pretty much all that’s left. Empire gone, industry gone, welfare state going, National Health Service collapsing, Europe about to go – let them keep their pomp and circumstance! Alternatively, there is a pub in Liverpool holding a “F*** the Royals” day to raise money for food banks, on which an increasing proportion of the British population (working and nonworking) now depends.
By the way, for an interesting take on what possibly awaits the new princess, there is a brilliant essay by Hilary Mantel, long but well worth the read:
People love this stuff because it gives them a distraction from the problems of their life and of the world.
It’s the same reason why people watch soap operas or reality TV.
The wedding will bring money to the British economy. I hope that the money will be spent well.
There are worse ways for people to pass their time, I guess.
I’m not sure how much of this crap is just manufactured. Here in Scotland,I know NOBODY who cares a toss about this. Street parties? There are virtually none in Scotland.
Now that it’s noon, I’ll have an afternoon nap, then drink a couple of beers in the sunshine, then listen to the jazz on Radio 3 at 16:00.
My TV won’t go on until tomorrow (or perhaps even Monday).
Alan.
There was a great article in the Independent two or three days ago, reporting that there are very few requests to local councils in the UK for permission to close roads for street parties. An anonymous council official was quoted as saying “Perhaps people just don’t give a sh*t.”
Do they give a sh*te?
Just be thankful you’re not in the UK right now. I’m off out to do some shopping!
There are plenty of us Brits who are avoiding the r*y*l w*dd*ng today and are heartily sick of the obsequiousness and wall-to-wall coverage by the media, especially the BBC. I’m avoiding it just as assiduously as I avoided previous r*y*l w*dd*ings as far back as the one in 1981. I spent that week camping with friends in the Yorkshire Dales. Today, I’ll simply leave the television and radio switched off and enjoy the lovely sunshine.
Ex-pat Brit here. I’m not in favour of hereditary rulers either, but I have to add two things:
1. The monarchy makes money for the country. The Queen has a large income from her estates and other holdings – this is handed over to the government. The government in return gives her a smaller amount of money to run her household and perform her duties. Family members who perform public duties get a share. Finally, the Queen gives some of this stipend back in the form of income tax. By itself, the Royal family makes money for the state. A secondary, and larger consideration, is the amount of money brought into the country by tourists who wish to see Buck House, the changing of the guard etc. A definite thumb on the scales of the balance of trade.
2. The beautiful fiction of the constitutional monarchy is that the monarch is still in charge. In truth, she isn’t, and she knows full well that it would be a disaster to refuse royal assent to a government bill. The fiction can continue as long as no one puts it to the test. You can read Bagehot’s The English Constitution for free via the Gutenberg Project and it goes into great detail on this. Having such a head of state works surprisingly well – a simple figurehead removed from political interests.
So for someone opposed to hereditary rulers, I have to say for pragmatic reasons alone, I would keep the monarchy, as wrong as it seems in theory, it just works in practice.
The Queen is also Australia’s head of state, represented here by the Governor General. The “fiction” was put to the test here in 1975, when the government was dismissed by the Governor General: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1975_Australian_constitutional_crisis
The Crown was definitely in charge that day!
‘Wrong in theory, right in practice’. That sums it up for me too.
Brenda [as Private Eye calls her] is also Head of the Church of England, so doubly out of touch with the majority of us Brits, who are either atheist, agnostic or ‘nones’.
Until you consider the alternative. President Thatcher followed by President Blair? Makes the monarchy look good by comparison.
My partner’s over at her daughter’s where, she assures me, they’ll be watching the Royal Wedding ‘ironically’. I’m out in the garden, making the best of the weather to do a bit of tidying up.
It was my impression that the monarchy costs more than it brings in. Could you cite one or two statistics that prove point 1? Thanks.
Another expat Brit here (Ethiopia). My wife and an American friend are currently watching it all on BBC World. I can’t stand to watch, partly because of the idolatrous aspect, partly because of the simple cost, . I confess that I went to watch the dress revealed, simply out of curiosity about a piece of cloth that reportedly cost almost half a million dollars. Where I live, you can start an industry with less than that.
Anyway despite the absurdity of it all, I tend to agree with my compatriot chrism on this. Republics around the world are not noticeably less corrupt or less egalitarian, or less costly, or even less dynastic, and on pragmatic grounds alone I would leave things as they are, unless you have a very good idea of a desirable alternative. Like Mike below, I am also sickened, but moral repugnance is not necessarily a good basis for political and constitutional decision-making.
The sooner we are a Republic the better, I cannot abide all the sychophantic coverage given to this Ruritanian nonsense. I neither bend the Knee nor tip the Cap to someone who is only there because of the bed in which they were born.Frankly,it sickens me.
Which would you rather have ,the firm as the R F refer to themselves or the snatch snatcher ?
I recall the Charles-Diana royal wedding. I was in junior high. I also recall the no less important wedding of Luke and Laura on General Hospital. We ‘merkins have our tv characters and celebrities to fawn over. Clooney and Oprah.
I also recall the powerful stamp of imprimatur as Diana and Pavarotti appeared in the “Miss Sarajevo” video. She worked her power for good no?
Is meritocracy much better than hereditary aristocracy given the accidental nature of fortune and and bequeathal of inheritance? Sure there are rags to riches stories, but Gates and Jobs had a leg up in the world. The US has its political, economic and celebrity dynasties.
And once the spectacle of the royal wedding is over TMZ will give us more spectacle about our own highest echelon.
I was wrong. Luke and Laura were more important to Merkins than Charles and Diana.
https://www.biography.com/news/general-hospital-genie-francis-laura-spencer-interview
“In 1981, more Americans watched Luke and Laura’s wedding on General Hospital than Prince Charles and Lady Diana’s televised nuptials. The daytime soap opera was a cultural phenomenon, and the headstrong Laura, played by Genie Francis, was the role model for millions of young women.”
Was that a thing to be proud of or not.
In answer to your question, would you rather have as a surgeon the son of your last surgeon, who may be bad, or someone who has a much better record of successful surgery.
I am baffled by your statement. Regardless of where fortune comes from (I say the laws of physics), a meritocracy comes from demonstrable skill rather the inheritance of an aristocracy. I suspect when you’re looking for a dentist, a teacher, a mechanic, a doctor, or a pilot, you’ll take meritocracy over “hereditary aristocracy” any time.
I’m OK with it as a sort of zoo exhibit. They should have windows into all the royal residences where the hordes could all stand and watch the royals live their lives. The only bit I’d be interested in is watching them consummate the marriage.