Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Jerry has made it back to the States safely and is taking it easy this morning.

It’s the birthday of activist Malcom X (1925), president of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh (1890), actor & wrestler Andre the Giant (1946) and singer Sam Smith (1992).

This is Sam Smith in the Naughty Boy version of a Disclosure song.

Offered without comment, for none is needed

 

Good parenting

TRIGGER WARNING: aaaaargh!

Smart ducks wait for traffic lights (I wonder if this was a fluke)

Some baby squirrels who got themselves into trouble, read the whole story here. Spoiler alert: it has a happy ending.

And a happier squirrel how looked after his tail.

Cat date

Finally on to today’s Hili. A friend of mine recently said to me ‘Old age is not for the faint of heart’. This is true.
OLD AGE
Hili: Look, there is a hare over there.
Cyrus: I do not chase hares anymore.
In Polish
STAROŚĆ
Hili: Patrz, zając tam siedzi.
Cyrus: Ja już nie gonię zajęcy.

Hat-tip: Harry S, koppieop, Thomas C, Roger L, Barry L, Gethyn

