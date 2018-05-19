Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Jerry has made it back to the States safely and is taking it easy this morning.
It’s the birthday of activist Malcom X (1925), president of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh (1890), actor & wrestler Andre the Giant (1946) and singer Sam Smith (1992).
This is Sam Smith in the Naughty Boy version of a Disclosure song.
Offered without comment, for none is needed
Good parenting
TRIGGER WARNING: aaaaargh!
Smart ducks wait for traffic lights (I wonder if this was a fluke)
Some baby squirrels who got themselves into trouble, read the whole story here. Spoiler alert: it has a happy ending.
And a happier squirrel how looked after his tail.
Cat date
Finally on to today’s Hili. A friend of mine recently said to me ‘Old age is not for the faint of heart’. This is true.
OLD AGEHili: Look, there is a hare over there.Cyrus: I do not chase hares anymore.
In Polish
STAROŚĆHili: Patrz, zając tam siedzi.
Cyrus: Ja już nie gonię zajęcy.
