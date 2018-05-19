Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Jerry has made it back to the States safely and is taking it easy this morning.

It’s the birthday of activist Malcom X (1925), president of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh (1890), actor & wrestler Andre the Giant (1946) and singer Sam Smith (1992).

This is Sam Smith in the Naughty Boy version of a Disclosure song.

Offered without comment, for none is needed

snow leopards biting their tails: a thread pic.twitter.com/QVjylY6a9m — rae paoletta (@PAYOLETTER) May 18, 2018

Good reminder for people not familiar with the legal system. It moves…s-l-o-w-l-y https://t.co/1tk1uann4a pic.twitter.com/EZaEVgXmoJ — Keith Lee (@associatesmind) May 17, 2018

Good parenting

I'm sure all mothers can relate to this. pic.twitter.com/uNyLPN4YYM — D Attenborough (@Attenboroughs_D) May 19, 2018

TRIGGER WARNING: aaaaargh!

Cutting up a whale penis using a deli slicer… all in a day’s work #unusualjobskills pic.twitter.com/qwgWOaM7yG — Patricia Brennan (@sexinnature) May 18, 2018

Smart ducks wait for traffic lights (I wonder if this was a fluke)

Some baby squirrels who got themselves into trouble, read the whole story here. Spoiler alert: it has a happy ending.

And a happier squirrel how looked after his tail.

Cat date

Hi I saw a cat going on a date pic.twitter.com/P0SK0NNO0o — NEO-LEO GIGA POWER (@taizou_hori) May 16, 2018

Finally on to today’s Hili. A friend of mine recently said to me ‘Old age is not for the faint of heart’. This is true.

OLD AGE Hili: Look, there is a hare over there. Cyrus: I do not chase hares anymore.

In Polish

STAROŚĆ Hili: Patrz, zając tam siedzi.

Cyrus: Ja już nie gonię zajęcy.

Hat-tip: Harry S, koppieop, Thomas C, Roger L, Barry L, Gethyn