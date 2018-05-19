“Oh revoir”, Henri

With stoicism and dignity (and the usual bad French), Henri, the existentialist “chat noir”, retires from making videos. I’m sad to see him go:

This is the eleventh and final Henri video. To see the first ten in order, go here.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on May 19, 2018 at 7:41 pm and filed under felids. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

4 Comments

  1. manwithoutqualities
    Posted May 19, 2018 at 7:56 pm | Permalink

    Meet Islamicat: https://twitter.com/_Islamicat

    Reply
  2. Michael Fisher
    Posted May 19, 2018 at 8:02 pm | Permalink

    “..magnum oh-puss.”

    Reply
  3. Taz
    Posted May 19, 2018 at 9:00 pm | Permalink

    “I will begin after the butt scratches” – truly words we can all live by.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: