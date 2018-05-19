“Oh revoir”, Henri

With stoicism and dignity (and the usual bad French), Henri, the existentialist “chat noir”, retires from making videos. I’m sad to see him go:
This is the eleventh and final Henri video. To see the first ten in order, go here.
Meet Islamicat: https://twitter.com/_Islamicat
“..magnum oh-puss.”
+1
“I will begin after the butt scratches” – truly words we can all live by.