Duckling rescue!

Well, it’s not all peaches and cream tending the pond’s ducks, and now there are ducklings to worry about.
When I did my feeding of the male ducks this afternoon (there are two, including Frank), I heard a huge kerfuffle of squeaks and quacks from the main part of the pond. It turned out that two ducklings, which couldn’t have been more than a day old, had gotten into the middle, semi-dry concrete ring, and couldn’t get out, despite repeated leaps that wore them out. The mother was right beside them in the pond, quacking frantically.
The concrete ring is deep enough that, once the ducklings climb in from the water, the inside wall is too high for them to jump out again.
The mother wasn’t Honey, but she was distressed, as were her ducklings. There was only one thing I could do.
I rolled up my trousers, took off my shoes and socks, and, to the amusement of onlookers, waded into the pond to lift up the little fuzzballs and put them back with their mother. They were really happy, though tired, and stayed very close to her thereafter. By “close,” I don’t mean “swimming behind mom: I mean “swimming so close that you’re touching mom’s side.”
I’m sad that there are only two ducklings, and that the mom isn’t Honey, but there is still time for her to come back. Right now I have to get Physical Plant to add some sand or dirt to the concrete ring so the ducklings can get both in and out, and also have some shelter from predators. I’ll worry all evening that they’ll get into that ring again and exhaust themselves.
And I need a shower, for my legs and pants are wet and covered with mud. I now know how deep that pond is: mid-thigh at the deepest part.
It’s not easy being a duck-tender! Naturally, there are no photos.
Well done on your rescue act – mother ducks often take justifiable fright at any member of another species getting remotely close to their babies. There are certain species of large gull which are well known for killing ducklings if they get the opportunity (I live in an area which is home to both ducks and gulls in considerable number)
I applaud you PCC(E)
Did anyone else? I imagine they thought you were nuts.
Yeah, they probably did. A guy took photographs, and I think he approved. Frankly, I don’t care what people think; I was going in.
[ strong expression of agreement ]
They thought he was ducking quackers when he went in. But when they saw WHY he went in, they were all quacked up.
And PCC didn’t even send a bill.
You could have them build a wooden ramp for the ducklings. They put one in the reflecting pond in DC. A conservative congressman complained about it being a waste of money on twitter. He was mocked mercilessly. I mean what does the guy have against ducklings?
I can’t “have” them do anything, as I am not their boss. I have to make a polite request. And I did suggest a ramp; in fact, I suggested this several weeks ago. I must hope that the humane instincts of Physical Plant will get them to help me. After all, to the workmen it may just be some stupid ducks, but to that mother it’s her family!
You could try the local chapter of The Audubon Society. I worked at one of their local chapters. They might be able to help or put you in touch with one of their volunteers. We had lots of people who loved to help.
Congratulations! We are still awaiting Honey.
Join the club… 😀
Rather than just roll up his pants for this kindly rescue, Dr. C. should have changed into his Angry Cat Man™ costume.
Careful, boss, those ducklings might imprint on you and start following you around like a common Konrad Lorenz. 🙂
Nope, they were already imprinted on Mom and were scared of me, as they should be. I handled them only long enough to scoop them out of the ring and back into the pond.
I would have expected nothing less of the cat, squirrel, and duck warden of UC!
I so admire you. I worry for you too.
You have a good heart, Jerry.
Good work PCC. You’re my hero.
Last week a truck stopped in Seattle at a busy intersection. We were cursing him for making us miss the light, until he was able move and we saw he had stopped for a duck and her string of ducklings. Another hero.
A new and wonderful sobriquet for our
favorite professor: “Duck Tender”.
I’ve heard of chicken tenders, but… 🙂
No pictures? The bystanders have cell phones, you know…
Could go viral.