Duckling rescue!

Well, it’s not all peaches and cream tending the pond’s ducks, and now there are ducklings to worry about.

When I did my feeding of the male ducks this afternoon (there are two, including Frank), I heard a huge kerfuffle of squeaks and quacks from the main part of the pond. It turned out that two ducklings, which couldn’t have been more than a day old, had gotten into the middle, semi-dry concrete ring, and couldn’t get out, despite repeated leaps that wore them out. The mother was right beside them in the pond, quacking frantically.

The concrete ring is deep enough that, once the ducklings climb in from the water, the inside wall is too high for them to jump out again.

The mother wasn’t Honey, but she was distressed, as were her ducklings. There was only one thing I could do.

I rolled up my trousers, took off my shoes and socks, and, to the amusement of onlookers, waded into the pond to lift up the little fuzzballs and put them back with their mother. They were really happy, though tired, and stayed very close to her thereafter. By “close,” I don’t mean “swimming behind mom: I mean “swimming so close that you’re touching mom’s side.”

I’m sad that there are only two ducklings, and that the mom isn’t Honey, but there is still time for her to come back. Right now I have to get Physical Plant to add some sand or dirt to the concrete ring so the ducklings can get both in and out, and also have some shelter from predators. I’ll worry all evening that they’ll get into that ring again and exhaust themselves.

And I need a shower, for my legs and pants are wet and covered with mud. I now know how deep that pond is: mid-thigh at the deepest part.

It’s not easy being a duck-tender! Naturally, there are no photos.