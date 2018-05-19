Bill Maher: Why Trump won’t be forced out of office

If you think Bill Maher is alt-right, have a listen to this clip in which he strongly denigrates Trump and the Republicans, but also argues that given Trump’s disdain for the law, there’s no way he will be impeached or forced out of office by criminal behavior. I’m not so sure that that’s the case: even if he can pardon himself, or have Pence do so, an indictment would surely mean an impeachment, and probably a successful one.

Bari Weiss is also on the panel, but the clip of her discussing stuff with Maher will have to wait until YouTube puts it up. They’ll undoubtedly have talked about the “Intellectual Dark Web.”

h/t: Enrico