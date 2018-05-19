Bill Maher: Why Trump won’t be forced out of office

If you think Bill Maher is alt-right, have a listen to this clip in which he strongly denigrates Trump and the Republicans, but also argues that given Trump’s disdain for the law, there’s no way he will be impeached or forced out of office by criminal behavior. I’m not so sure that that’s the case: even if he can pardon himself, or have Pence do so, an indictment would surely mean an impeachment, and probably a successful one.
Bari Weiss is also on the panel, but the clip of her discussing stuff with Maher will have to wait until YouTube puts it up. They’ll undoubtedly have talked about the “Intellectual Dark Web.”
h/t: Enrico
Regarding Weiss: I also thought they’d discuss the IDW when I saw she was a guest. Surprisingly it wasn’t brought up.
Maher got one thing wrong. He said; “Republicans are fresh out of honor”. There’s nothing fresh about it. Same is true of the Democrats, though they have the added burden of being incompetent.
We are well into the last days of our Republic.
Who is saying Bill Maher is alt-right? That’s just crazy talk.
Other than the discussion about Israel vs Palestine, Bari Weiss didn’t have anything notable to say as I remember it.
I watched the whole show. Unfortunately, there is no “overtime” on YouTube as he announced at the end that he had to immediately catch a plane to Vegas for a stand-up show.
I had the same question about Maher being alt-right; guess I never had heard that before. However, many of us concur that Teflon Don, the Orange Draft Dodger, will not be ousted from office. My money has long been on him resigning in a huff because of all of the witch hunts and the deep state impeding his MAGA [make TRump richer] agenda
I agree with Maher on Trump not being impeached or, if he is, not being convicted. The GOP is disgustingly complicit for the most part and Trump’s disinformation war has been very successful. I doubt he’ll quit unless it seems to him that there’s no way out at all. He might quit the day before a sentence is to be given out but only if it is absolutely certain he will lose.
And he will spin it so it looks like he left on his own terms.
His supporters won’t care, and he will have made who-knows-how-much off of private business interests facilitated by his shady deals with… everyone. And he will never be held accountable for that, either.
It’s a common tactic among the left to label anyone as alt-right who isn’t totally onboard with their ideology. e.g., Sam Harris, Steven Pinker.
Of course, the right does the thing…if you aren’t a fascist, then you’re a socialist.
Bill Maher advocates free speech. He hosts conservatives and he can be affable toward them. And recently he did get into some hot water using the n-word in a joke. He is a bit of a comic, and comics instinctively use shock to get a laugh. But it backfired this time.
America seems too divided to support the high bar of impeachment/conviction. And even if that were to happen, I suspect that angry conservatives would rally around President Pence (who might actually get more of the Republican agenda accomplished) and possibly ensure a Pence election victory in 2020.
At this point, it might be better to just wait out the remaining 2+ years and/or hope that Trump self-destructs and resigns.
Maher is right. Talk of impeachment is the opiate of liberals. Republicans know he’s not going anywhere. The US is sunk, and it’s just a question of whether or how many other countries it can drag down with it. With 40+% of the US not seeing any problem, it’s already too late.
I think that other countries have relied on the USA to keep them afloat for too long.
Maher’s been wrong about vaccines, so he could make it a twofer.
Meanwhile, an errant bit of atherosclerotic plaque could make the subject moot. But until then the USA needs a PFA.
Hemp-man – have you forgotten? Trump’s doc had only glowing things to say about the Orange One’s excellent health! [oh, minor details, he is overweight and taking Crestor and aspirin]. The doc also stretched DT’s height to 6’3″ as a hedge against his being seriously overweight – comparative pictures of Trump and others of know height show that he is 6’1″ at the most.
So if he dies in office, it will be a liberal conspiracy must be investigated. His KKK/Nazi/conspiracy supporters like being in the limelight.
I don’t recall Maher being anti-vax. He is dependably on the side of science.
I didn’t remember that either but it’s true. It’s mentioned on his Wikipedia page. Science is one of Maher’s weak areas. While he believes in anthropocentric global climate change, one shouldn’t quiz him too much on the underlying science.
I’ve said from the get-go that Trump will thrust this nation into its greatest constitutional crisis since the Civil War, that he will stress-test our institutions and norms to their breaking points, but I cannot share Maher’s cynicism.
I’ve given up hope on the Banana Republicans in congress ever to show any patriotism or backbone. But if the Democrats take the House of Representatives in a blue wave this Fall, if special counsel Mueller returns his report, and if the new congress next year undertakes televised public hearings on all the filthy Trump laundry Mueller’s report will no doubt reveal, then senate Republicans (at least 20 of whom are up for reelection in 2020, many in purple states) may see the light of their own political self-interest and run the dirty orange bastard out of office.
In 1973, a year after the Watergate break-in, Richard Nixon (who months earlier had carried 49 states and won over 60% of the popular vote) looked like a lot longer shot to leave office than Trump does right now. Yet he was gone 14 months later.
Oh, and anybody thinks Bill Maher is “alt-right,” has an IQ lower than an endurance athlete’s resting heart-rate.
Blue wave? It’ll be a ripple. At best.
The magic number in the House is 24 seats. If the Dems can swing at least that many, they will gain the chairmanship of the committees, and the House can start conducting some honest hearings, instead of the national embarrassment that’s gone on in the first session of the 115th Congress.
It may not be a wave, but the early signs — special election results, the generic ballot poll results, Trump’s underwater numbers, and the unusually high number of Republicans incumbents who’ve decided not to seek reelection — suggest that it may be more than a trickle.
I agree the Repubs look to lose more than a few seats. But it all depends on who the Dems run. I am not following it closely (nor do I intend to), but I have little doubt the Dems will double down on the things that cost them the election.
My prediction*; in order to gain control they will have to primary people who have to win in Republican districts and they will mostly field people who can’t win in republican districts. That’s the trap of our primary system – it’s works to bring forth the extremes in the parties and the Dems can’t seem to win with even middle of the road candidates.
*I do fervently hope I am wrong.
If the Dems don’t swing the House, it will take a video of Trump abusing a furry little animal to remove him from office. Abandon all hope, ye who enter here.
You fervently hope you are wrong, but we all fear you might be right.
The Dems mostly need to avoid firing too early. Best to wait until a couple of months before the mid-term election and then make a big push. Who knows what the news and mood will be at that point?
The school shootings will bring a lot of people out against Trump and the Republicans. There’s no sign of gun control legislation or the shootings stopping. The NRA has jumped the shark as many gun owners feel they were completely out of line with their reaction to the Parkland massacre. The kids are certainly energized. They won’t all forget about it by November.
Since Nixon went 14 months beyond his one year anniversary, we should only have four more months to endure the Dirty Orange Bass Turd.
I am not as sanguine as you that Trump will be removed even if Mueller’s report is devastating to him. Some experts have started to hedge on whether there will be a blue wave in the House of Representatives. Even if the House impeaches, I so distrust the Republicans that I don’t take it as a given that the 18 to 20 votes needed to remove will be there. But, let’s say he is removed. Will he voluntarily leave office? Will he claim that somehow the impeachment process was illegitimate? Will the U.S. marshals have to forcibly remove him? And, most importantly, how will his cult followers react? Violence and civil war is not in the realm of fantasy, especially if Trump eggs it on. Yes, a constitutional crisis on the par with the Civil War may be brewing. Whatever the outcome, the country will never be the same. In 1865, the result of the war was a better country. This will probably not be the case here if Trump is removed.
The issue is that if they lose the House then Don’s tenure in the Executive will effectively be worthless to them, because his only function to Republicans is rubber-stamping their agenda.
This will put ALL the pressure on the Senate Republicans. Remember, Senators don’t get the luxury of gerrymandering. They’re voted on by the whole state and if they were the ONLY roadblock to throwing out this clown, they would quickly see their jobs in peril and enough of them might pre-emptively decide to switch sides and boot him out. Maher is right that they have no honor, but they do have self-preservation instincts.
However the best case scenario is that the entire Republican party goes down with the clown.
You may be right, but we have to remember that Senate Republicans up for re-election need to win their primaries. If they alienate the Trump base this will not happen. So, for many their strategy may be to win their primaries first and worry about the general election later.
Honestly the best thing that could happen to Republcians from the point of view of the rest of the country is if their self-selection process became so toxic that nobody electable could make it through the other side. That would be what causes them to implode into irrelevance the fastest.
Aside from the wingnuts in the House’s 30-member strong “Freedom Caucus,” congressional Republicans secretly loath Trump, the vast majority of ’em anyway, I think. What keeps them in line is their fear of his ramped-up, volatile hardcore base, without which Republicans cannot win elections.
The scenarios you hypothesize are among those I had in mind when I spoke of a “constitutional crisis.” Bad as Nixon was — and he was a political thug always to be found on the low road — he was enough of an institutionalist that there were some lines even he wouldn’t cross.
Not so, Donald Trump. I can’t imagine any level too vile for Trump to sink below to forestall his morbid fear of being labeled a “loser.” The fate of the Republic could ultimately hinge on whether the Pentagon heeds a call to set up a perimeter on Pennsylvania Avenue.
I fear we’re in for something worse than anything any of us has ever seen before.
Bari didn’t talk about the IDW but she did defend Israel and talk about the tactics of Hamas. I’m sure that will get her in trouble with the Left again.
Maher is unfortunately right, the possibility of getting an impeachment through congress is nil.
There also won’t be a blue wave, the numbers and the system are all against the dems, who are incapable of running strong, populist campaigns anyway. It’s all so depressing.
The numbers were against Doug Jones as well. Every liberal I knew was ready to concede to the reality of Roy Moore in the Senate.
The first thing liberals need to do is stop embracing defeatism and apathy.
Jones has no chance – zero nada zilch- in the next election. He only won the special election because Moore got the nom in a plurality in the Republican primary. Moore was too toxic for most Republicans and Jones barely beat him. Jones is a dead man walking.
Our only hope appears to be a very strong showing of the Dems later this year.
The first thing is getting them out to vote, I guess.
Mr Trumps approval ratings are still quite low, but ominously creeping up. And the Reps organised some gigantic funding.
I disagree with mr Maher that House and Senate cannot get rid of Mr Trump. If the House is ‘blue’ (as yet a great if) and the Senate tight, there might just be enough Rep Senators who would like to get rid of, what they would also consider a clown, and if Mueller’s report is out, a traitor.