Reader’s wildlife photos

By the time you read this, I’ll be up in the air on the way home. But before I leave, here are two new photos by Stephen Barnard from Idaho. His notes are indented:

Nice shot of Boris (an American kestrel, Falco sparverius) this morning. Still no sign of chicks.

Also, an unusual shot of a Great Horned Owl (Bubo virginianus) relaxing her wings and warming up in the early morning sun. She had at least two chicks, but they were too obscured to photograph.