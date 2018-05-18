Friday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Apollo 10 was launched today in 1969, in 1980 Mt St. Helens erupted and killed 57 people in the most damaging eruption in US history.

OK, the next aural illusion is upon us. I don’t quite get the intended result, I hear ‘Brain-needle’ plus a noise. As with the previous example, what you hear is largely to do with the frequency / pitch balance in your playback device of choice, plus your ability to hear high or low frequencies. This one adds aural priming as well.

Think the Laurel or Yanny thing is weird? You can hear the words ‘Brainstorm’ or ‘Green Needle’ based on which word you think about. Try it.pic.twitter.com/7TrS9XNhNR — George Aylett (@GeorgeAylett) May 17, 2018

Illuminati confirmed

Dances with sharks

Look at this. Imagine doing this. It’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen. Via https://t.co/BSbMq4J1yY pic.twitter.com/nULAO6qZoE — Tom Chivers (@TomChivers) May 17, 2018

It wasn’t just cats that artists of previous eras struggled with.

Some fascinating footage from Hawaii

Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose

Cheesy joke of the day.

Duet for felid and hominid

Attack of the looming sitter. I hope everyone is okay.

#TBT to that time I photoshopped a giant cat around London #fogcat pic.twitter.com/2vH3LGK8Vt — AJ Jefferies (@moonjam) May 17, 2018

And a claim that may or may not be true. England has its fair share of rude place names too.

Finally, the real reason we are all here: a cat that never forgets the true priorities of life.

Hili: A few more repetitions and I’m ready. A: And then? Hili: Then I have to eat something.

In Polish:

Hili: Jeszcze kilka ćwiczeń i będę gotowa.

Ja: A potem?

Hili: Potem trzeba coś zjeść.

