Friday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning! TGIF and all that.
Apollo 10 was launched today in 1969, in 1980 Mt St. Helens erupted and killed 57 people in the most damaging eruption in US history.
OK, the next aural illusion is upon us. I don’t quite get the intended result, I hear ‘Brain-needle’ plus a noise. As with the previous example, what you hear is largely to do with the frequency / pitch balance in your playback device of choice, plus your ability to hear high or low frequencies. This one adds aural priming as well.
Illuminati confirmed
Dances with sharks
It wasn’t just cats that artists of previous eras struggled with.
Some fascinating footage from Hawaii
Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose
Cheesy joke of the day.
Duet for felid and hominid
Attack of the looming sitter. I hope everyone is okay.
And a claim that may or may not be true. England has its fair share of rude place names too.
Finally, the real reason we are all here: a cat that never forgets the true priorities of life.
Hili: A few more repetitions and I’m ready.A: And then?Hili: Then I have to eat something.
Hili: Jeszcze kilka ćwiczeń i będę gotowa.
Ja: A potem?
Hili: Potem trzeba coś zjeść.
Hat-tip: Susan, Matthew, Heather
Pretty sure I met a man from Puke…
Brain needle like you!
I hear ‘brain needle’. Very pithy…
Indiana has ‘Floyds Knobs’. This is a suburb of Louisville, Kentucky (across the Ohio River), as well as a geological feature (part of the Knobstone Escarpment of southern Indiana).
There’s the town of Knob Noster in Missouri, and Knob Hill apartments in Kansas City, and in the Ozarks, there’s the geological/botanical wonder known as “bald knobs”, named after the grassy, treeless tops of hills/mountains in the area (can also be found in Appalachia) and groups of pro-North Civil War vigilantes in the Ozarks were known as “bald knobbers”.
Gobblers knob…
The map clearly shows that New Zealand does rude names better than Australia if you correct for land area.
I note most of those are in South Island.
But if you follow the link to the Twitter thread, you can see that Tassie outdoes NZ, and the rest of Oz, quite comfortably:
cr
I’d say so. Tasmania wins. I’m not a spring chicken by a long shot, but I confess that until I read this post, I had no idea that the word “knob” carried a salacious connotation. Now I see it has several. And I thought I knew all about salacious meanings.
Seem to have a knob fixation there. Herr Doktor woulda had a field day had he ever taken a voyage to the antipodes.
There’s a probably very Southern and religious community on the Eastern Shore of Virginia named Onancock.
I always laugh when I see that on the map. 🙂
Especially considering the story of Onan in the Bible.
The giant cat thing has been done before: Kitten Kong
The show is The Goodies and the reporter is Michael Aspel who was quite a famous personality in Britain in the 70’s.
Grania, you should replace Jerry full time. You are the best!
Aside from the he rude stuff, I recently found my little jar of ash from Mt. St. Helens that I got from some relatives’s rooftop all those years ago. As a kid I thought it pretty neat to hold something as exotic (to a Missouri kid) as volcanic ash!
The video of the lava is jaw-dropping. I’m mesmerized.
Some rude place names are deliberate- others are a matter of accident.
“Intercourse” was not a euphemism for sex until the middle of the 19th century, and the town of Intercourse, Pennsylvania was
so-named long before this became the case. (I’m told someone made a 15 minute film of a clothed couple walking through the streets thereof entitled “John and Mary in Intercourse”.)
Likewise, the usage of “beaver” to refer to the female pudenda dates from the late 1920s and started in England, so Arizona’s “wet beaver creek” is probably off the hook, although the fact that an especially deep part of that creek at a major bend is known as “the crack at Wet Beaver Creek” is amusing, and may be deliberate.
Here’s a comparable map of the United States.
I used to live near Pratts Bottom. Just down the road was Badgers Mount. A nearby village had (still has) a pub called The Cock Inn.