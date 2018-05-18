An illustrated version of Mill’s “On Liberty”

I hesitate to call this to your attention, because I think everybody who follows this website should read John Stuart Mill’s On Liberty, which constitutes the best argument in print for free speech—including “hate speech”. However, if you don’t have the time or inclination, the Heterodox Academy has put out an illustrated version consisting solely of Chapter 2: the heart of Mill’s argument.
Although you can buy it on Kindle or get an expensive hardcover version, you can also get a free downloadable 48-page pdf by clicking on the screenshot below:
As the HA page notes, “Editors Richard Reeves (a biographer of Mill) and Jon Haidt (a social psychologist) have written a brief introduction to link Mill and his time to the issues of our time, and
artist Dave Cicirelli has created 16 gorgeous original illustrations that amplify the power of Mill’s metaphors and arguments.
There’s also a free downloadable pdf in the book’s original format (two pages at a time). Read either the original version or this one, but read one of them!
A pdf of the whole kit and caboodle can be downloaded for free here.
There are free ebook versions of the full On Liberty by Mill on the Google Play Store, as well as some of his other works, such as Utilitarianism
I read On Liberty in college as a reading assignment. It was probably one of the most influential books I ever read, as was Mill’s On the Subjection of Women. I wonder how many college reading lists those works are on now.