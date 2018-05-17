Thursday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
It’s Enya’s birthday today so here’s one of her earliest breakthrough hits.
Before she went solo she sang with traditional Irish band Clannad.
It’s also the anniversary of the 1974 Troubles where 33 civilians were killed and 300 injured when the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) detonated four car bombs in Dublin and Monaghan, Republic of Ireland. In happier news, in 2004 the first legal same-sex marriages in the U.S. were performed in Massachusetts.
On Twitter today:
The Flying Spaghetti Monster has really let himself go.
Gratuitous misuse of the cat.
Save this. You will need it one day. You’re welcome.
Apparently there is such a thing as a ninja diet
Sigh. Good grief, people. The audio clip says Laurel and Yanni at the same time. Get a set of decent headphones.
Onto the doings of a certain Polish felid.
Hili: What is a seagull doing on a sports field?
A: If it isn’t playing ball it’s probably looking for worms.
In Polish:
Hili: Co robi mewa na boisku?
Ja: Jeśli nie gra w piłkę, to pewnie szuka robaków.