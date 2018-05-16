Wednesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

The debate tearing up the internet this morning is not what’s going on in North Korea or Jerusalem, but rather: do you hear Laurel or Yanny in this clip?

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

Tip: try listening on speaker and on headphones. It’s not a hoax.

The solution is here. Bizarrely, it’s all about the pitch.

It’s Janet Jackson’s birthday today (1966) as well as tennis player Gabriela Sabatini (1970), and of course, Google Doodle’s honoree of the day Polish painter Tamara de Lempicka (1898).

On Twitter today:

A dog being adorable. Probably also slobbery. Such is the way with dogs.

When you have no idea how to play Yahtzee but still want to be involved pic.twitter.com/gWNVE9kAg3 — Ash Warner (@AlsBoy) May 15, 2018

The animal that gets its name at the beginning of every dictionary for children.

Aan Aafternoon Aardvark pic.twitter.com/elg0M1ukmA — Other Ireland / Ruth (@RuthieFizz) May 14, 2018

The worried owl.

The wombles have a drag race

the potato crop is coming in nicely. pic.twitter.com/9qLFfLcyk8 — Clint Falin (@ClintFalin) May 15, 2018

And some kittens casting The Glamour on humans.

Matthew sent in some insects.

IDing some unrelated cerambycids and GOSH I would like to see a live Formicomimus mirabilis someday. Look at it! A LONGHORN BEETLE! https://t.co/8Kn44bhTHR pic.twitter.com/3n7Gggv6OM — Ainsley S (@americanbeetles) May 15, 2018

I’ve no idea what this one is. Does anyone know?

This clip makes it quite obvious (at least to me) that herding is co-opted hunting.

Love this dog pic.twitter.com/bNwhwzTom8 — Herdwick Shepherd (@herdyshepherd1) May 15, 2018

Now watch me whip

Watch me nae nae

Quick video of young Dipper getting fed. pic.twitter.com/cObSnINQ0t — Nigs (@Nigelstewart76) May 15, 2018

Finally, on to Poland where the workers have apparently usurped power leaving the editor protesting plaintively.

A: Let’s go back to work.

Hili: Tyrant.

In Polish:

Ja: Wracamy do roboty.

Hili: Tyran.

