Wednesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
The debate tearing up the internet this morning is not what’s going on in North Korea or Jerusalem, but rather: do you hear Laurel or Yanny in this clip?
Tip: try listening on speaker and on headphones. It’s not a hoax.
The solution is here. Bizarrely, it’s all about the pitch.
It’s Janet Jackson’s birthday today (1966) as well as tennis player Gabriela Sabatini (1970), and of course, Google Doodle’s honoree of the day Polish painter Tamara de Lempicka (1898).
On Twitter today:
A dog being adorable. Probably also slobbery. Such is the way with dogs.
The animal that gets its name at the beginning of every dictionary for children.
The worried owl.
The wombles have a drag race
And some kittens casting The Glamour on humans.
Matthew sent in some insects.
I’ve no idea what this one is. Does anyone know?
This clip makes it quite obvious (at least to me) that herding is co-opted hunting.
Now watch me whip
Watch me nae nae
Finally, on to Poland where the workers have apparently usurped power leaving the editor protesting plaintively.
A: Let’s go back to work.
Hili: Tyrant.
In Polish:
Ja: Wracamy do roboty.
Hili: Tyran.
Hat-tip: Heather, Matthew, Michael
To me, it is clearly Laurel with speakers and headphones.
“Yanny” & since it relates to ear freq response: I’m 62 & a bit years old with clean ear oles. Here’s a clearer demo of what’s going on than the one in the OP:
I’m 61 and it is very clearly Laurel to me. I have tinnitus. I wonder if that has any effect. I believe we lose the ability to hear higher frequencies as we age. Or maybe the opposite. I wonder if that makes a difference.
It depends partly on the source of the sound – on my proper stereos and on headphones it’s Laurel, on the laptop speakers it’s Yanny – and, I suspect, partly on whatever selective frequencies of hearing loss the listener has.
When it’s well reproduced, the Yanny part is apparently resident in the same frequencies damaged by high speed dental drills and driving convertibles for 45 years.
As a further experiment, when listening on the laptop putting my fingers in my ears changes it from Yanny to Laurel. I also notice that when I hear the Yanny sound it is muddy and unclear, while the “correct” Laurel version is more defined and crisp.
I believe Laurel is God’s will and Yanny is the anti-Christ. My laptop will be exorcised.
Does it not depend on one’s native tongue? Yanny is not a name in English, Laurel is…
“Yanny is not a name in English”
How dare you insult the beloved and gifted Yanni!
Gabriela Sabatini — don’t believe there’s ever been another human being who looked better dripping with perspiration.
As a connoisseur of tennis myself, I can think of quite a few. I’m a big fan of Simona Halep these days.
You’re right, though. The more I think about it, there really isn’t anyone on Sabatini’s level, but I prefer cute to the supermodel look.
I heard ‘yanny’ earlier, but now ‘laurel’! Go figure. I wonder if time of day matters?
Me too! This is crazy.
The Unknown Insect is another longhorn beetle (Cerambycidae), emerging from wood. Many longhorns start out life as wood-boring larvae. I don’t know the species.
you beat me to it Mark! Can’t help with species either.
My first thought was that it looked like the Asian Longhorned Beetle but different. I found Saperda puncticollis, Saperda vestita, and Saperda interrupta. The first one has four circles on its thorax and all black down the sides. The second has only two circles but they are on its head, not thorax. The third one has the most similar body pattern but still has four circles on its thorax instead of two. I don’t know if it’s possible that maybe it’s a mix between the Saperda vestita, Linden Borer, and one of the other ones. It could be something else entirely.
I’m no insect expert, but I’m guessing Demonax notabilis for the beetle. The tweet says yellow tiger paper-cutter (キイロトラカミキリ).
This looks much closer than what I was finding. Thank you.
On the sheepdog video; it’s amazing how humans have bred and trained d*gs’ predatory behaviours to help us. There is a very fine line between predator and working dog with herding dogs–if you’ve never seen the movie “Babe” it’s easy to see why the sheep call the dogs “wolf”.
I wonder too how well we’ve bred/trained the sheep to accept the predatory herding behaviour as non-threatening but bred/trained them to still respond to a herding dog. I suspect not much since that’s probably not the primary goal of sheep breeding. However, I’ve always heard that sheep get very stressed out which could affect production on a farm, so breeding dog-compliant animals might be worth it.
Didn’t we see a video here about a week ago of a herding fail by a non-herding dog breed? The sheep actually chased the dog in that video. I’d like to see how those same sheep would have responded to a proper herding dog.
I work at a veterinary school and my cubicle is near the behaviour specialists, so I might ask around a bit (but I don’t think they’ve done much work with sheep!). I don’t know how much the small ruminant people would know either–I might try a lit search.
Bizarre! I listened first via Twitter on my phone’s speakers and heard “Yanny”. An hour later I listened to it on my computer via headphones and hear “Laurel”. It is hard to believe that they are the same audio recording. So I played it again on my phone speaker simultaneously with the computer headphones and magically the phone version turned into “Laurel”. Truly strange!
I hear Yanny very clearly, and can not hear it as anything else.
Fascinating explanation about the perception altered by not hearing the higher frequencies!
I’m 54 and have wicked tinnitus, picked up mostly from playing in a band in my younger days. But due to that tinnitus I’ve protected my hearing in really sound environments and I presume this is why my hearing is actually (as measured) very good for my age.
Would rather not have tinnitus, though..
I tried different speakers, fiddling with bass/treble, and coming back to try again after listening at mid volume to Brigitte Engerer’s rendition of Chopin’s Noctunres Op. 9, No. 1 in B flat minor. Nothing changed my hearing Laurel.