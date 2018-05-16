U.S.-North Korea summit may be canceled

Already, without anything substantive happening save joint U.S.-South Korean air force exercises (perhaps unwise, but not a deal-breaker), Kim Jong-un is messing with the scheduled peace talks, canceling the ones with South Korea and threatening the ones with the U.S. As usual, the Dearest Leader is messing with the U.S., and nobody knows if he’s serious. As reported by the New York Times, the DPRK seems to be taking the idea of their unilateral nuclear disarmament off the table:

North Korea threw President Trump’s planned summit meeting with its leader, Kim Jong-un, into doubt on Wednesday, threatening to call off the landmark encounter if the United States insisted on “unilateral nuclear abandonment.” The statement, made by the North’s disarmament negotiator, came hours after state media warned that the summit meeting might be canceled to protest a joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea that began this week. The warnings caught Trump administration officials off guard and set off an internal debate over whether Mr. Kim was merely posturing in advance of the meeting in Singapore next month or was erecting a serious new hurdle. In a statement Wednesday, Kim Kye-kwan, a vice foreign minister, rejected the administration’s demand that it quickly dismantle its nuclear program as Libya did 15 years ago, singling out John Bolton, Mr. Trump’s new national security adviser, for condemnation. “If the United States is trying to drive us into a corner to force our unilateral nuclear abandonment, we will no longer be interested in such dialogue and cannot but reconsider our proceeding to the D.P.R.K.-U.S. summit,” the statement said, using the abbreviation for the North’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea..

Apparently the North/South talks scheduled this week in Panmunjom have been called off already.

Is Kim Jong-un just bluffing? Who knows, but his claim that unilaterial nuclear disarmament is off the table makes the talks not worth having. There are no nuclear weapons held by either South Korea or the US on the peninsula, though of course the U.S. has ICBMs and submarine nukes that could hit the North. There is no way that the U.S. will give those up, and the North knows it. The only viable route to a long-term peace is the complete abandonment of a nuclear program by the DPRK.

As I’ve said before, doing that is a non-starter for King Jong-un, as he depends on that program to placate his people, whom he’s brainwashed into believing that nukes are the only thing that will keep the U.S. at bay.

Once again I predict—but hope I’m wrong—that these U.S./DPRK talks, even if they take place next month in Singapore, will fail.

h/t: Michael