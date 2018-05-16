Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Metaphor

Today’s Jesus and Mo, called “full”, came with this artist’s note:

Thanks to Hassan Radwan for today’s script. The comic is basically a rewrite
of his Tweet:

Hassan’s website is here: https://agnosticmuslimkhutbahs.blogspot.co.uk [“The Agnostic Muslim”]:

And the strip:

The problem here, of course, is that it implies that just as many Muslims as Christians see their scripture as metaphorical. But the data show that a far higher percentage of Muslims are Qur’anic “fundamentalists,” thinking it must be read literally. Thus, while you’ll find “metaphorizers” in both faiths, Islam hasn’t yet quashed its literalism as much as Christianity (or Judaism).

  1. John Black
    Posted May 16, 2018 at 9:00 am | Permalink

    I think if 20% of Christians were practicing the old testament literally (ie, using it as the basis for their laws) we’d be a lot more critical of the bible’s teachings. Because virtually no Christians do this, it’s easier to ignore the horrible barbarism in that book.

    I think some day Islam will be similar and no Muslims will interpret the Quran literally, but that day is likely a long way off. But blame the interpretation, not the book, I say.

    (This is one place where I disagree with Sam Harris.)

  2. Ken Kukec
    Posted May 16, 2018 at 9:02 am | Permalink

    Koran Shmoran and Bible Shmible. It’s nice to see Jesus and Mo at least agree on the merits of Yiddish linguistic reduplication!

  3. Dominic
    Posted May 16, 2018 at 9:08 am | Permalink

    Reading the very interesting book, God’s Philosophers by James Hannam (2010)… (worth a look)

    https://www.theguardian.com/science/2010/oct/15/gods-philosophers-science-book-review

    It suggests that few people in the Middle Ages took the whole bible literally, rather that that was something that was introduced by Reformation thinkers urging people to rely on the ‘word of god’ rather than the interpretations of a priesthood. Which puts protestant christians in the same frame as the mohammedans. (I refuse to capitalise those words!) We know how little attention most RCs take of the Papal rules not to use contraception, but evangelical christians are literalists even when the bible contradicts itself.

  4. Kevin Henderson
    Posted May 16, 2018 at 9:57 am | Permalink

    There is a silver lining to literalists. They disparage the metaphorizers.

    I think being a metaphorizer is not a problem today with abundant information, it’s a burden.

    Fundamentalists have a point that’s not falsifiable: If you are not a fundamentalists you are not a real believer. That puts anyone who accommodates or metaphorizes in a weaker position.

  5. paultopping
    Posted May 16, 2018 at 10:27 am | Permalink

    In a very real sense, religion is 100% interpretation since both books are just ancient guys making shit up.

    • Dominic
      Posted May 16, 2018 at 10:39 am | Permalink

      🙂 or rather 😦

  6. darwinwins
    Posted May 16, 2018 at 11:04 am | Permalink

    All Abrahamic religions are full of kill and slaughter for God, as one might expect for religions based on a myth about a man willing to murder his son to please an imaginary being.

  7. Trond Evanger
    Posted May 16, 2018 at 11:08 am | Permalink

    In Jesus’ defence, “to bring the sword” definitely is a metaphor unless he was planning to reforge the shards of Narsil or something.

