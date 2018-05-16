Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Metaphor

Today’s Jesus and Mo, called “full”, came with this artist’s note:

Thanks to Hassan Radwan for today’s script. The comic is basically a rewrite

of his Tweet:

Christian: "The Qur'an says kill & slaughter." Muslim: "You don't understand the context & metaphor." Christian: "Excuses, excuses! Taqiyya blah blah…" Muslim: "The Bible says kill & slaughter." Christian: "You don't understand the context & metaphor."@MaryamNamazie — Hassan Radwan (@abdulazizbulbul) May 14, 2018

Hassan’s website is here: https://agnosticmuslimkhutbahs.blogspot.co.uk [“The Agnostic Muslim”]:

And the strip:

The problem here, of course, is that it implies that just as many Muslims as Christians see their scripture as metaphorical. But the data show that a far higher percentage of Muslims are Qur’anic “fundamentalists,” thinking it must be read literally. Thus, while you’ll find “metaphorizers” in both faiths, Islam hasn’t yet quashed its literalism as much as Christianity (or Judaism).