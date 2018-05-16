Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Metaphor

Today’s Jesus and Mo, called “full”, came with this artist’s note:
Thanks to Hassan Radwan for today’s script. The comic is basically a rewrite
of his Tweet:
Hassan’s website is here: https://agnosticmuslimkhutbahs.blogspot.co.uk [“The Agnostic Muslim”]:
And the strip:
The problem here, of course, is that it implies that just as many Muslims as Christians see their scripture as metaphorical. But the data show that a far higher percentage of Muslims are Qur’anic “fundamentalists,” thinking it must be read literally. Thus, while you’ll find “metaphorizers” in both faiths, Islam hasn’t yet quashed its literalism as much as Christianity (or Judaism).
I think if 20% of Christians were practicing the old testament literally (ie, using it as the basis for their laws) we’d be a lot more critical of the bible’s teachings. Because virtually no Christians do this, it’s easier to ignore the horrible barbarism in that book.
I think some day Islam will be similar and no Muslims will interpret the Quran literally, but that day is likely a long way off. But blame the interpretation, not the book, I say.
(This is one place where I disagree with Sam Harris.)
Koran Shmoran and Bible Shmible. It’s nice to see Jesus and Mo at least agree on the merits of Yiddish linguistic reduplication!
Reading the very interesting book, God’s Philosophers by James Hannam (2010)… (worth a look)
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2010/oct/15/gods-philosophers-science-book-review
It suggests that few people in the Middle Ages took the whole bible literally, rather that that was something that was introduced by Reformation thinkers urging people to rely on the ‘word of god’ rather than the interpretations of a priesthood. Which puts protestant christians in the same frame as the mohammedans. (I refuse to capitalise those words!) We know how little attention most RCs take of the Papal rules not to use contraception, but evangelical christians are literalists even when the bible contradicts itself.
There is a silver lining to literalists. They disparage the metaphorizers.
I think being a metaphorizer is not a problem today with abundant information, it’s a burden.
Fundamentalists have a point that’s not falsifiable: If you are not a fundamentalists you are not a real believer. That puts anyone who accommodates or metaphorizes in a weaker position.
In a very real sense, religion is 100% interpretation since both books are just ancient guys making shit up.
🙂 or rather 😦
All Abrahamic religions are full of kill and slaughter for God, as one might expect for religions based on a myth about a man willing to murder his son to please an imaginary being.
In Jesus’ defence, “to bring the sword” definitely is a metaphor unless he was planning to reforge the shards of Narsil or something.