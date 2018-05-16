Enrollment drops at The Evergreen State College, budget cuts ordered

Well, it’s been about a year since Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying ignited a furor at The Evergreen State College (TESC) in Olympia, Washington, with Weinstein demonized for opposing the College’s Equity Initiative and, most famously, for refusing to leave work on the “Day of Departure” when People Without Color were asked to absent themselves from campus.

Since then, applications for TESC have plummeted. Already down 5% from 2016 to 2017, a report by TESC, discussed in the college newspaper The Olympian (click on screenshot below), says that enrollment is likely to decline much further, even though the rate of acceptance of applicants is 95% (!!)

From the article:

The report, commissioned by the college, highlighted the potential effect on enrollment, which fell 5 percent from fall 2016 to fall 2017. “Further declines in applications (possibly by as much as 20 percent) and enrollments are expected for the Fall of 2018 based on current year-to-year data. …” according to the report, which also was presented to trustees this week.

But get this gratuitous comment from the report:

“The financial pressures in lost operating revenue from those declines will be significant, and will potentially generate another sense of ‘trauma’ on the campus.”

Cry me a damn river! This “trauma” is the fault of TESC and its president, George “Invertebrate” Bridges, who caved to all the student demands and effectively pushed Weinstein and Heying, two highly respected biology professors and highly rated teachers, out of the school.

Besides increasing student fees, there will be layoffs (causing more “trauma”, of course).

In a memo to the college’s board of trustees, Evergreen President George Bridges wrote that cuts totaling $5.9 million are needed because of lower-than-expected tuition revenue. This will require “some” layoffs and eliminating “many positions that are currently vacant,” according to Bridges. “The work of reducing the operating budget is in a very dynamic state at this time. The number of staff and faculty positions and programs impacted by the proposed reductions will change as this work continues over the next few weeks,” according to the memo dated May 8.

I’d like to think this proffers a lesson to those schools who countenance student thuggery and all the craziness that’s endemic to Evergreen. But this won’t offer any lesson to schools like Harvard and Yale, which are also becoming authoritarian and paternalistic. (Harvard just started enforcing its regulation that students who belong to single-sex off-campus organizations can nevertheless be penalized by the University.) There will always be a lot of dosh going to schools like those, and a huge excess of applications over enrollment.

I suppose it’s enough to share a bit of Schadenfreude over TESC’s fall from grace, though. I’m just glad I never worked there. It is a place where the inmates (and by that I mean both faculty and students) are running the asylum.

UPDATE: Apparently there will still be a modified “Day of Absence” at TESC, but there will be off-campus events that are segregated:

The @EvergreenStCol students are putting on their own Day of Absence this year. Note they are self segregating now pic.twitter.com/NLPLtpGuLS — Benjamin🛎Boyce (@BenjaminABoyce) April 26, 2018