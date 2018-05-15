Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Welcome to Tuesday. It’s the birthday of Maria Reiche who is honored today with a Google Doodle. She devoted much of her life to cataloging and preserving the famous Nazca lines in the Peruvian desert and was the person who debunked Erich von Daniken’s previous claim that the lines were the work of aliens.

On Twitter:

“Now look, your grace,” said Sancho, “what you see over there aren’t giants, but windmills, and what seems to be arms are just their sails, that go around in the wind and turn the millstone.”

“Obviously,” replied Don Quijote, “you don’t know much about adventures.”

An abandoned train tunnel near Sydney, Australia has become home to a colony of glow worms… (Photo: Boaz Ng / https://t.co/yGso7ul7QP) pic.twitter.com/aRsdHgC5iA — Quite Interesting (@qikipedia) May 14, 2018

Proof that the Beatles invented Furries.

Paul McCartney in a cat costume, 1964#HappyCaturday pic.twitter.com/7eaXvqOf1y — 41 Strange (@41Strange) May 12, 2018

Puss In Boots?

Today's Vintage Ad With Bizarrely Out-Of-Place Cats comes via this Soviet matchbox cover. pic.twitter.com/JuLl0H9ZwF — Undine (@HorribleSanity) May 14, 2018

Not sure what the owl thinks of this, but it is handling the bath with dignity.

Cat gives owl friend a bath pic.twitter.com/QAv422eaDc — VIDEO CATS 🎬 (@videocats) May 14, 2018

But the owl and the pussycat is not just a nursery rhyme.

In case your day hasn't been so great… pic.twitter.com/uXcI2mUlXF — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) May 13, 2018

A joke that dates you.

And a correction that is more interesting than the original.

Newspapers can stop issuing corrections now, because this is the correction to end all corrections. https://t.co/6Tl0Hlgtb1 pic.twitter.com/Ds1VKiHpol — John Schwartz (@jswatz) March 7, 2018

Same, kitty. Same.

Me trying to stay awake at work today. 📹: littleman_mika pic.twitter.com/mrBW69JlBQ — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) May 14, 2018

PET RESCUE: if you live in or near Detroit.

Hello Metro Detroiters, this cat is still looking for a home. He's about 1yo, not neutered, and in need of flea/tick treatment and all the standard tests for outdoor cats. He's very sweet and affectionate, but shy and doesn't like other animals. If interested, @ me or dm me here. pic.twitter.com/7y7XgaQEMP — killer tofu (@killups) May 14, 2018

Onto the felid friends of this website.

Gus sleeping in the sunlight.

And finally our friend from Poland who is firm in her principles.

Hili: I’m not hungry.

A: Good.

Hili: But I would like to eat something tasty anyhow.

In Polish:

Hili: Nie jestem głodna.

Ja: To dobrze.

Hili: Ale i tak bym zjadła coś dobrego.

Hat-tip: Heather, Matthew, Blue, Barry