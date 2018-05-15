Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Welcome to Tuesday. It’s the birthday of Maria Reiche who is honored today with a Google Doodle. She devoted much of her life to cataloging and preserving the famous Nazca lines in the Peruvian desert and was the person who debunked Erich von Daniken’s previous claim that the lines were the work of aliens.
Hili: I’m not hungry.
A: Good.
Hili: But I would like to eat something tasty anyhow.
In Polish:
Hili: Nie jestem głodna.
Ja: To dobrze.
Hili: Ale i tak bym zjadła coś dobrego.
ALSO –
‘Memory transplant’ achieved in snails
Peru’s Nazca line is interesting because of its seeming lack of any good purpose. I say “line”, because many — if not most or all — of the figures seem to be traced out by a single walking trail. I suspect that the trail was walked by local peoples and used as a teaching tool for animals and legends and to help conceptualize things that could not be directly observed. Visualizing unseen topography would be a useful skill in navigating the desert hill country. Several high hills border the site from which the figures can probably be seen in their entirety.
For a second I thought Hili was ill.
No. It’s that she just got back from Ohio and hasn’t yet cleaned off her nose dye disguise.
I love Carl Sagan’s comment about Erich von Daniken. “Whenever he sees something that he doesn’t understand he attributes it to aliens, and there is a great deal that von Daniken doesn’t understand….”
The BBC just reported that Tom Wolfe has died.
