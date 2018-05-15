Tom Wolfe died

According to many sources, including the New York Times, author Tom Wolfe has died at 88 in New York City. He had been hospitalized for an infection.
There was much of Wolfe’s prose I admired, particularly his books The Right Stuff, Radical Chic & Mau-Mauing the Flak Catchers, andThe Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test. I didn’t pay much attention to his novels, and I savaged his last book, The Kingdom of Speech (an attack on Noam Chomsky, Darwin, and evolutionary biology), in the Washington Post.
So my verdict on his work is mixed, but assessing it as a whole, there is clearly more good prose in the world than if Wolfe had never existed.
I couldn’t make it to the end of The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test. Greatly enjoyed The Last Roadside Attraction. I still want to read some of his other novels, and The Right Stuff, but time is of the essence. At least we’ll get no more antiscience nonsense from him.
If you’re thinking of Another Roadside Attraction, that was the (very much alive) Tom Robbins, not Tom Wolfe.
Damn good book, though.
I remember the guy climbing around the steep steps in the Vatican after having commandeered a nun’s habit and complaining about the many buttons.
Even Cowgirls Get the Blues was the book my wife was reading when I met her. She gave it to me when she finished, and I backtracked from there to Roadside. I eagerly plowed through his next several, but kinda lost track of him after Fierce Invalids.
Think I’ll pick up one of his more recent outings and give it a go.
Haven’t read him since maybe Skinny Legs and All or Still Life with Woodpecker. He has a way with titles.
Um, Another Roadside Attraction was Tom Robbins, whose early novels were hilarious. Like Jerry, I liked Wolfe’s non-fiction much better thsn his novels. Don’t intend to read his latest.
Wolfe was a vastly entertaining writer. I quite enjoyed The Painted Word and A Man in Full. It was sad to see him lose his way with Kingdom.
I enjoyed his books, especially “The Right Stuff”. I didn’t read “The Kingdom of Speech” but it sounds like he was writing outside his area of expertise, though I do have my doubts about a lot of Noam Chomsky’s work. The evolution of his speech stuff reminds me of Copernican epicycles.
De mortuis nil nisi bonem dicendum est. (freely: of the dead nothing but good should be said).
I do not fully, or rather always, agree, but in this case we may, I’d say.
I’ve read all four of Wolfe’s novels, and they’re a mixed bag. All of ’em are flawed in their own way, the last two (I Am Charlotte Simmons and Back to Blood) much more than the first two (Bonfire of the Vanities and A Man in Full). But his novels brought to the fore a renewed interest in Victorian-style realistic fiction on a grand scale — shades of his heroes Thackeray and Dickens, Balzac and Zola.
Nevertheless, it’s on the strength of the manic prose of his New Journalism that Wolfe’s reputation will endure. I had some mixed feelings about Wolfe, but I’ll miss knowing he’s out there with his gimlet eye and acid pen, and miss having his take on things.
I admit to taking sides in his contretemps with Updike and other writers, though to be honest I didn’t quite grasp it all. I guess I came down against Wolfe only because I like Updike that much more. Still, in the context it was frustrating to say I like Wolfe’s novels, especially Bonfire -a much better takedown of modern USAan virtues than American Psycho. A Man in Full got a lot of flak (see above) but I liked it too. It is always a sad day when a fine if imperfect voice is lost. RIP.
Hey, what’s the literary world without an occasional feud? There’s no forgiving Wolfe, though, for the viciousness of his attacks on Updike and Mailer (and John Irving) in his “My Three Stooges” piece. Updike and Mailer had written serious reviews of A Man in Full, containing as much praise as they did opprobrium. (All poor Irving had done to earn the hiding he got from Wolfe, IIRC, was to pass a disparaging remark in the course a Canadian tv interview.)