Tom Wolfe died

According to many sources, including the New York Times, author Tom Wolfe has died at 88 in New York City. He had been hospitalized for an infection.

There was much of Wolfe’s prose I admired, particularly his books The Right Stuff, Radical Chic & Mau-Mauing the Flak Catchers, andThe Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test. I didn’t pay much attention to his novels, and I savaged his last book, The Kingdom of Speech (an attack on Noam Chomsky, Darwin, and evolutionary biology), in the Washington Post.

So my verdict on his work is mixed, but assessing it as a whole, there is clearly more good prose in the world than if Wolfe had never existed.