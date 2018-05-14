Octopuses as aliens from another planet?

The extraordinary claims were made in a report entitled Cause of Cambrian Explosion – Terrestrial or Cosmic? which was co-authored by a group of 33 scientists and published in the Progress in Biophysics and Molecular Biology journal. The paper suggests that the explanation for the sudden flourishing of life during the Cambrian era – often referred to as the Cambrian Explosion – lies in the stars, as a result of the Earth being bombarded by clouds of organic molecules. But the scientists go on to make an even more extraordinary claim concerning octopuses, which seem to have evolved on Earth quite rapidly something like 270 million years ago, 250 million years after the Cambrian explosion. The paper states: “The genome of the Octopus shows a staggering level of complexity with 33,000 protein-coding genes more than is present in Homo sapiens. “Its large brain and sophisticated nervous system, camera-like eyes, flexible bodies, instantaneous camouflage via the ability to switch colour and shape are just a few of the striking features that appear suddenly on the evolutionary scene. “The transformative genes leading from the consensus ancestral Nautilus to the common Cuttlefish to Squid to the common are not easily to be found in any pre-existing life form – it is plausible then to suggest they seem to be borrowed from a far distant “future” in terms of terrestrial evolution, or more realistically from the cosmos at large. “One plausible explanation, in our view, is that the new genes are likely new extraterrestrial imports to Earth – most plausibly as an already coherent group of functioning genes within (say) cryopreserved and matrix protected fertilized Octopus eggs. “Thus the possibility that cryopreserved Squid and/or Octopus eggs, arrived in icy bolides several hundred million years ago should not be discounted as that would be a parsimonious cosmic explanation for the Octopus’ sudden emergence on Earth circa 270 million years ago.”

Now I haven’t read the paper—I’d be surprised if the venue was a reputable journal—but just from the excerpt above, and knowing a teeny bit of biology, you can tell that the paper (or at least the Express’s summary) is simply wrong: that octopuses are not aliens that evolved on another planet and made it to earth, but evolved right here on our own Blue Marble.

Note that the claim is not that the precursor all life on Earth evolved on another planet, and then was seeded here, evolving into all extinct and extant species, but that cephalopods, or perhaps octopuses in particular, evolved elsewhere and then traveled to Earth to become existing species that simply look as if they’re part of Earth’s creatures who did evolve here. (Remember, scientists have good reasons for thinking that all life we know on the planet comes from a single species; the Last Universal Common Ancestor.)

A further claim of the article is that the arrival of the frozen extraterrestrial calamari triggered the Cambrian Explosion: the rapid origin of various groups about 540 million years ago.

Both claims are totally bogus, and the reason why is fairly simply if you know a bit of biology. You’ll be able to learn that bit here if some biologists explain in the comments below.