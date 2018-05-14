Octopuses as aliens from another planet?

Reader Tim sent me a link to this article from the Daily Express, which I don’t read but suppose, from this one article, is about as credible as The Sun or other British tabloids purveying fake stories. Click on screenshot to see the article.
I’ll make this into an exercise in which readers can tell me (and other readers) why this has to be complete bullshit. First, here’s the relevant part of the article:
OCTOPUSES are “aliens” which evolved on another planet before arriving on Earth hundreds of millions of years ago as “cryopreserved” eggs via a process known as panspermia, radical new research has suggested.
The extraordinary claims were made in a report entitled Cause of Cambrian Explosion – Terrestrial or Cosmic? which was co-authored by a group of 33 scientists and published in the Progress in Biophysics and Molecular Biology journal.
The paper suggests that the explanation for the sudden flourishing of life during the Cambrian era – often referred to as the Cambrian Explosion – lies in the stars, as a result of the Earth being bombarded by clouds of organic molecules.
But the scientists go on to make an even more extraordinary claim concerning octopuses, which seem to have evolved on Earth quite rapidly something like 270 million years ago, 250 million years after the Cambrian explosion.
The paper states: “The genome of the Octopus shows a staggering level of complexity with 33,000 protein-coding genes more than is present in Homo sapiens.
“Its large brain and sophisticated nervous system, camera-like eyes, flexible bodies, instantaneous camouflage via the ability to switch colour and shape are just a few of the striking features that appear suddenly on the evolutionary scene.
“The transformative genes leading from the consensus ancestral Nautilus to the common Cuttlefish to Squid to the common are not easily to be found in any pre-existing life form – it is plausible then to suggest they seem to be borrowed from a far distant “future” in terms of terrestrial evolution, or more realistically from the cosmos at large.
“One plausible explanation, in our view, is that the new genes are likely new extraterrestrial imports to Earth – most plausibly as an already coherent group of functioning genes within (say) cryopreserved and matrix protected fertilized Octopus eggs.
“Thus the possibility that cryopreserved Squid and/or Octopus eggs, arrived in icy bolides several hundred million years ago should not be discounted as that would be a parsimonious cosmic explanation for the Octopus’ sudden emergence on Earth circa 270 million years ago.”
Now I haven’t read the paper—I’d be surprised if the venue was a reputable journal—but just from the excerpt above, and knowing a teeny bit of biology, you can tell that the paper (or at least the Express’s summary) is simply wrong: that octopuses are not aliens that evolved on another planet and made it to earth, but evolved right here on our own Blue Marble.
Note that the claim is not that the precursor all life on Earth evolved on another planet, and then was seeded here, evolving into all extinct and extant species, but that cephalopods, or perhaps octopuses in particular, evolved elsewhere and then traveled to Earth to become existing species that simply look as if they’re part of Earth’s creatures who did evolve here. (Remember, scientists have good reasons for thinking that all life we know on the planet comes from a single species; the Last Universal Common Ancestor.)
A further claim of the article is that the arrival of the frozen extraterrestrial calamari triggered the Cambrian Explosion: the rapid origin of various groups about 540 million years ago.
Both claims are totally bogus, and the reason why is fairly simply if you know a bit of biology. You’ll be able to learn that bit here if some biologists explain in the comments below.
p.s. I am not saying the science paper itself doesn’t exist, or doesn’t claim what the Express reports, but that any journal worth its salt would reject such an article on the basis that it contravenes everything we know about biology, and that there is a much more parsimonious explanation for any complex genes and morphology in cephalopods than arguing they are aliens with ancestors from another planet.
Once you know the simple answer, you can use it to criticize any future claims that any species or group evolved on another planet and then came here to join species that evolved on Earth.
“Octopuses”
Good plural form. Also correct : “octopodes”.
Therefore : legit.
If they wrote “Octopi” would mean it’s bogus.
Ahhh. Good start to a Monday.
NEXT PROBLEM!
^^^^^in case nobody can tell – that was all farcical. I apologize.
Have you looked at the paper, Jerry? 33 authors (3 of them with the surname Wickramasinghe) and not a single paleontologist. There’s a lot of reference to Kuhn and changing paradigms, etc.
The paper starts thus: “We review the salient evidence consistent with or predicted by the Hoyle-Wickramasinghe (H-W) thesis of Cometary (Cosmic) Biology.”
and concludes as follows:
‘In a final reckoning it would have to be admitted that ultimately all of evolution has been controlled and continues to be controlled by space-borne organisms, microbes and viruses. It is important that we not allow Science to be stifled by a reign of dogmatic authority that strives to restrict its progress along narrow conservative lines. The current situation is strikingly reminiscent of the Middle Ages in Europe – Ptolemaic epicycles that delayed the acceptance of a Sun-centred planetary system for over a century (Appendix C). The current evidence suggests we came from space, we are made of viral genes, and eventually our evolutionary legacy would in full measure return to space. This will then complete the second and final phase of the Copernican revolution that was started over half a millennium ago.’
The various commentaries and responses to them are also entertaining. And, surprise surprise, the editor is Denis Noble (who apparently also wrote an editorial on the subject).
“It is important that we not allow Science to be stifled by a reign of dogmatic authority that strives to restrict its progress along narrow conservative lines.”
In other words we are completely wacked-out fruitcakes and we know it. 😉
What’s the betting Deepak loves this idea?
cr
Definitely an interesting character:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chandra_Wickramasinghe#Extraterrestrial_pathogens
Seems to be eyes-deep in the whole panspermia thing.
This is indeed the strong-enough-to-be-wacky version of panspermia. I vaguely remember hearing about this many years ago where the authors found space-borne particles the size of bacteria and smaller, and therefore earth is being constantly bombarded by alien bacteria and viruses crapola.
Thx! I had not seen that there are comments (behind a paywall, I have to read later) and the connection to Noble.
Else I note much the same in my own later comment – because I forgot to update. Joe Felsenstein has also written a tidbit … fun times!
Is this journal reputable? Probably not if Denis Noble gets to natter on about evolution. He knows nothing about it but somehow gets to expatiate about it.
Email me the pdf if you have it, please. Thanks.
It seems like a real journal – Tom Blundell (the guy who solved the structure of insulin among other things) is one of the editors, and he was never one to tolerate BS – at least when I knew him – although I haven’t seen him in a long time. Anyhow IF is 3 point something so not high impact but it shows no sign of being a pay to play vanity journal.
What about the rest of the Phyllum (Mollusca)? Where does whole these aliens come from?
Men are from Mars, women are from Venus, octopodes are from Kepler-452b.
Well, actually, tall golden-haired aliens in flying saucers used to be from Venus in the ’60’s, until the unromantic Russians sent a spacecraft and found the surface temperature was 470 degrees C and the pressure 90 (earth) atmospheres…
After that the tall golden-haired aliens stopped coming.
Sad.
cr
They are still there, they just tampered with the sensors on the space probes so we got bored (they do have to lie low now we have orbiting radar) 🙂
Obviously, the authors too the incorrect one of their two proposed explanations. The fact that octopuses are bioengineered -post-human -time -traveling worshipers of the old ones from earth is evident from their shared biology.
Ockham’s razor to the rescue!
Nothing about the molecular, cell, or physiology of octopi is outside of basic biology of animals. They are firmly anchored within the Protostomes in the tree of life in every way, and I know of nothing that makes them interesting and weird that is actually unique. If they were novel in some alien way, it would have been casually mentioned by someone long ago on their way to fame and scientific stardom.
Btw, having considerably more genes than our species is no biggie. Lots of species have done that either by complete or partial genome duplication.
Rubbish paper. Just because Cephalopods may exhibit some degree of genomic novelty with regard to other members of Mollusca, and extremely old and diverse group, they are metazoan eukaryotes with the same basic template of genes and like all eukaryotes prokaryoticly-derived mitochondria.
Great stuff! Soon we will discover that the cartoon series “Future-Worm!” is actually a documentary set in an accessible format to prepare us for some unforeseen event
The Daily Express is a tabloid whose principal editorial obsessions are fomenting xenophobia, classifying everything in the universe as either a cause of cancer or a miracle cure for cancer, and predicting (with zero accuracy) that Britain is about to be engulfed by either a killer heatwave (in summer) or a snowstorm/cold snap to rival the Arctic (in winter).
It is not a reliable source of information of any kind.
Yes, but as Dr. Janis, a paleontologist, notes above, their summary of the paper is not far off the mark. It is the scientists who are at fault here, not the Daily Express!
It makes a change for them to correctly summarise a paper, they usually just pick up the slightest connection to cancer. IIRC they are also fans of anything that disses anthropgenic climate change.
This report does fit in with their sensationalist reporting of science to get a headline.
I can picture the headline on the front page: “Alien octopuses: Miracle cure for cancer!”
I thought that was roughly in the same ballpark as the number of genes in the human genome.
I read that as 33,000 more than humans rather than 33,000 which is only 3,000 more than humans. If that’s their argument then plants are our alien overlords!
Think we’re mind controlled by grass to destroy all their enemies!
The relevant text of the paper (in section 13) is “The genome of the Octopus shows a staggering level of complexity with 33,000 protein-coding genes more than is present in Homo sapiens (Albertin et al., 2015).”
The referenced paper by Albertin et al. says this of the octopus: “We predicted 33,638 protein-coding genes (Methods and Supplementary Note 4) …”
So this seems to be a case of confusion caused by a missing comma. The authors of the present paper actually meant to say that the genome of the octopus has 33,000 protein-encoding genes, more than is present in Homo sapiens.
Thanks, that’s how I read it although if I had read it as punctuated, I still wouldn’t have regarded 63,000 as being “a staggering level of complexity”. Yes, a lot more than humans but not even an order of magnitude.
When I saw the post, the name “Wickramasinghe” popped into my mind — I’m glad to see that this was a good prediction.
Actually extraterrestrial origin of octopuses is completely consistent with the observed phylogeny that connects them with other forms of life — as long as they all evolved together on a distant planet and all arrived, perhaps at about the same time.
Even the Bacteria and Archaea that formed their mitochondria? Seems unlikely.
Daily Express is a clickbait tabloid.
Octopuses share homolog traits and genes with other life; conversely all life found to date has the same universal ancestor.
The paper has its first author writing from a village foundation, the second from a university center founded by panspermist Wickramasinghe of the Hoyle & Wickramasinghe steady state cosmology, and so on; the 3d Wickramasinghe on the paper is Chandra Wickramasinghe himself. It seems like a family and friend cooperation.
It is ironic that the paper was published. For one, they review their own theories. For another, they do not accept evolution. For yet another, one of the images has a diagram of Earth history labeled with hundreds of Gyrs, so older than the universe. For yet another, they left this quote in from one of the reviewers:
Too much woo and nonsense to keep track of.
I am assuming the smoking gun showing this speculation is bogus is the fact that cephalopods have the same A-T-C-G nucleotide coding scheme, is that right?
Not just that, but the same genetic code, the same intermediary metabolism, the same method for turning DNA into proteins, etc. etc. etc. ad infinitum.
To be fair, what they appear to be asserting is the extraterrestrial nature of all the viral inserts, not the basic pattern of life
This is also true in onions, another obvious extraterrestrial life form.
It is strange that the number of genes carried by a species correlates so poorly with our feelings about where it belongs on some sort of complexity or sophistication scale.
The “junk DNA” concept seems to follow similar lines. I see reports quite often of how junk DNA is being seen as having some active role to play.
Perhaps the biologists will correct me but it seems there’s still a lot we don’t understand.
I think these sorts of comments originate from religious types who can’t imagine that gods would create genetic cruft. Joke’s on them.
It is definitely not just the religious types. See Non-coding DNA on Wikipedia: https://www.wikiwand.com/en/Non-coding_DNA. Obviously the change in name from “junk” to “non-coding” reflects this change in attitude.
I, for one, welcome our onion overlords!
😀 Especially fried over steak!
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0079610718300798
Chandra W. at The University of Buckingham must be running short on funding again. They troll this sort of crap regularly for [I assume] the dineros. Chandra has around 30 books on the subject which presumably aren’t that different from each other.
The process:
[1] Write a very quotable ‘paper’
[2] Farm it out to the tabloids as ‘science’
[3] Wait for wealthy loons to give you money
Thanks for putting up the pdf link! Have you read the bit “Note Added In Proof” [immediately before the appendices?] – wonderfully barmy. The appendices are fun too. Example of lies & exaggerations:
Even though I am a science fiction buff, most of the interactions between life on earth and visiting aliens makes no sense from a biological point of view. Assuming both earth and alien life independently emerged from primordial chemistry, their biologies are likely to be so different that any kind of interaction at that level is unlikely in the extreme. Even being eaten by aliens is not very likely though they might try and get an upset tummy from doing so.
Of course, if life in the universe has a single origin, on earth or elsewhere, there might be some compatibility as long as the time periods between contact were reasonably small. Even then it would be relatively simple life that could survive in space for a while, not octopuses.
Another thought
About things coming from outer space
To an alien visitor to our planet, they would consider us to already be in outer space.
In other words, we are already in outer space.
Also the author here cannot provide any evidence from outside our atmosphere to support the claim. But it is possible. So game over.
I apologize but no I didn’t read the article.
Also WTF the backspacing/deleting on this site takes forever.
Either this is a very late April fools joke or some bonehead saw the terribly lame movie “Arrival” and thought it was a documentary.
Happy to hear that I’m not the only one who found “Arrival” lame. I got so sick of reading how someone came up with a real language using linguistic science principles. Please! Perhaps the book was better and it was severely diluted in bringing it to the screen. If someone whose opinion I trust told me that the book was good, I might even read it as I love believable alien stories.
What I thought funny was that it was up to humans to decode the language of the aliens, who were intelligent and advanced enough to engineer interstellar travel, rather than the other way around.
Yes. We always seem to come out on top in the end of these encounters with aliens.
I refer my learned friend to the classic Twilight Zone episode “To Serve Man” 🙂
Ok, almost always then. LOL