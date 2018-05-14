Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Here we go again, happy Monday!
It’s the anniversary of the assassination of Abraham Lincoln in 1865; the siege of Jerusalem by Roman Emperor Titus in 70 AD and the day of the Black Sunday Dust Storm in 1935.
It’s the birthday of geneticist Francis Collins, Scottish actor Peter Capaldi (the 12th Doctor) and British producer Gerry Anderson who produced the cheesy but enduring Thunderbirds among other sci-fi series.
There’s an hour-long documentary on the making of the series that you can watch here.
Today in 2015 Percy Sledge died after a career that spanned four decades.
Today on Twitter
A bird-dropping mimic. I’m not 100% sure of the species, but there is an article here of swallowtail caterpillars and one on the moth caterpillar, M. maxima here.
Cat tattoos
Slightly unsettling Soviet propaganda
Let’s go sunning.
And a further installment in the series “Legit artists who couldn’t draw cats.”
Nice escape:
Finally, on to the Polish felids. They seem to have very different philosophies on life.
Leon: I had a busy day
Hili: I’ve considered all options.
A: And?
Hili: As usual, I will have a look to see what’s in my bowls and I will have a nap.
In Polish:
Hili: Rozważyłam wszystkie opcje.
Ja: I co?
Hili: Jak zwykle, zajrzę co jest w miseczkach i idę spać.
Hat-tip: Matthew, Barry
Pretty sure Honest Abe got clipped on April 15th.
The dust storm, Gerry Anderson, Peter Capaldi and Percy Sledge were all April 14 too…
Wiki gives the dates of the siege as February – September 8, 70 CE, so I’m not sure why May 14th is significant enough to rate a mention 🙂
We all have bad days.
Assassinated the 14th, died on the 15th.
Which begs the question (here I go again) of whether the date of an assassination should be the date of the attack or the death. No, please don’t respond to this.
Did Hili just leave Poland for Bradford, Ohio?
That owl bringing the letter is… spooky. Is that a tame owl?
Re the flower painting, my reaction was exactly the same as the tweet. The cat is so bad it ruins the painting. If I were the artist I’d just paint over it.
cr
The hissing cat next to the flowers actually looks more like a _bat_ hissing. (Corner a bat with a flashlight, and you’ll see the same reaction.)
It looks to me as if it has a monkey face!
I loved the Thunderbirds as kid! Thanks for posting this.