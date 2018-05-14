Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Here we go again, happy Monday!

It’s the anniversary of the assassination of Abraham Lincoln in 1865; the siege of Jerusalem by Roman Emperor Titus in 70 AD and the day of the Black Sunday Dust Storm in 1935.

It’s the birthday of geneticist Francis Collins, Scottish actor Peter Capaldi (the 12th Doctor) and British producer Gerry Anderson who produced the cheesy but enduring Thunderbirds among other sci-fi series.

There’s an hour-long documentary on the making of the series that you can watch here.

Today in 2015 Percy Sledge died after a career that spanned four decades.

Today on Twitter

A bird-dropping mimic. I’m not 100% sure of the species, but there is an article here of swallowtail caterpillars and one on the moth caterpillar, M. maxima here.

Cat tattoos

Cats tattooing each other by Japanese illustrator Kazuaki Horitomo pic.twitter.com/0QvvX2DUVT — 41 Strange (@41Strange) May 13, 2018

Slightly unsettling Soviet propaganda

"Where corn is grown with love, there the number of piglets goes up" Soviet poster, 1959. pic.twitter.com/tY73U82zeb — Soviet Visuals (@sovietvisuals) May 13, 2018

Let’s go sunning.

the kitten i planted is growing in quite beautifully. pic.twitter.com/bMMJvIMt9d — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) May 13, 2018

And a further installment in the series “Legit artists who couldn’t draw cats.”

wow imagine being THIS good at painting flowers and yet completely incapable of rendering even a passable image of a cat pic.twitter.com/ZMV3LWRlZN — if u fav my tweets it means u love communism (@chelsesaurusrex) May 12, 2018

The Hogwarts acceptance letter has arrived

Finally getting that Hogwarts acceptance letter pic.twitter.com/fhxFLInVIM — The Human Experience (@thehumanxp) May 12, 2018

Nice escape:

Finally, on to the Polish felids. They seem to have very different philosophies on life.

Leon: I had a busy day

Hili: I’ve considered all options.

A: And?

Hili: As usual, I will have a look to see what’s in my bowls and I will have a nap.

In Polish:

Hili: Rozważyłam wszystkie opcje.

Ja: I co?

Hili: Jak zwykle, zajrzę co jest w miseczkach i idę spać.

Hat-tip: Matthew, Barry