Do not tell me how to eat

Here is an example of the kind of comment that does not make me happy. I will omit the name of the commenter, for this is a lesson on how not to interact with your host:

Jerry, I thoroughly enjoy your writing on evolution, cats, determinism, …; however I find your musings on culinary pleasures singularly unappetising. Here you are in Paris,culinary capital of the world and you swear by ‘robust bistro cooking’, boring, tired, touristy, coma-inducing, old stuff like blanquette de veau, boeuf bourguignon, cassoulet, … . As to foie gras, try plain fried foie gras (cru not terrine), preferably goose liver rather than duck liver. Restaurants love to sell terrine de foie gras because it does not need any preparation and can be sold with a steep mark-up. At a charcutier, buy terrine de foie gras for a fraction of what it will cost you at a restaurant. Get a baguette and some cheeses, go the Jardin du Luxembourg and enjoy. For a great but pricy selection of food stuffs, go to the Bon Marchee’s La Grande Epicerie de Paris. There is one on the rive gauche and one on the rive droite. Do hope that you don’t take my criticism of your eating habits amiss.

I could reply at length about the virtues of French comfort food, how I haven’t had any in years, that it is not “touristy” when it’s classic bistro cuisine, that I’ve bought cheese and bread and had picnics, that I lived in Paris for over a year all told, and I’ve had many lousy meals in “bistronomie” and nouvellish places. I’ve eaten in upscale and downscale places, and at Michelin three-start restaurants. And what I like to eat when I’m here is French comfort food, not overpriced small portions at a price of 300 euros per person, not including wine.

I eat what I like and I’ve eaten enough to know when food is good and well prepared. As for those pricey food halls like that at Bon Marché, this person doesn’t know what they’re talking about. You can find a much better selection of ready-to-nom foodstuffs at a good Parisian street market, and I’ll show you in my next post.

What puzzles me is that someone would want to tell me that I’m eating THE WRONG THING and then add that I shouldn’t take the criticism “amiss”. How else am I supposed to take it? It’s not as if I’m a rube from the States eating in Paris for the first time. It’s like telling someone who likes Duke Ellington that they should be listening to Ornette Coleman.

I still don’t understand what brings someone to write me like this—polite but deeply condescending. But if you want to remain in my good graces, I’d avoid this kind of leisure fascism.