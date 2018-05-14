Do not tell me how to eat

Here is an example of the kind of comment that does not make me happy. I will omit the name of the commenter, for this is a lesson on how not to interact with your host:
Jerry, I thoroughly enjoy your writing on evolution, cats, determinism, …; however I find your musings on culinary pleasures singularly unappetising. Here you are in Paris,culinary capital of the world and you swear by ‘robust bistro cooking’, boring, tired, touristy, coma-inducing, old stuff like blanquette de veau, boeuf bourguignon, cassoulet, … . As to foie gras, try plain fried foie gras (cru not terrine), preferably goose liver rather than duck liver. Restaurants love to sell terrine de foie gras because it does not need any preparation and can be sold with a steep mark-up. At a charcutier, buy terrine de foie gras for a fraction of what it will cost you at a restaurant. Get a baguette and some cheeses, go the Jardin du Luxembourg and enjoy.
For a great but pricy selection of food stuffs, go to the Bon Marchee’s La Grande Epicerie de Paris. There is one on the rive gauche and one on the rive droite. Do hope that you don’t take my criticism of your eating habits amiss.
I could reply at length about the virtues of French comfort food, how I haven’t had any in years, that it is not “touristy” when it’s classic bistro cuisine, that I’ve bought cheese and bread and had picnics, that I lived in Paris for over a year all told, and I’ve had many lousy meals in “bistronomie” and nouvellish places. I’ve eaten in upscale and downscale places, and at Michelin three-start restaurants. And what I like to eat when I’m here is French comfort food, not overpriced small portions at a price of 300 euros per person, not including wine.
I eat what I like and I’ve eaten enough to know when food is good and well prepared. As for those pricey food halls like that at Bon Marché, this person doesn’t know what they’re talking about. You can find a much better selection of ready-to-nom foodstuffs at a good Parisian street market, and I’ll show you in my next post.
What puzzles me is that someone would want to tell me that I’m eating THE WRONG THING and then add that I shouldn’t take the criticism “amiss”. How else am I supposed to take it? It’s not as if I’m a rube from the States eating in Paris for the first time. It’s like telling someone who likes Duke Ellington that they should be listening to Ornette Coleman.
I still don’t understand what brings someone to write me like this—polite but deeply condescending. But if you want to remain in my good graces, I’d avoid this kind of leisure fascism.
What an absolute jerk! You just keep nomming how you want, Jerry!!
Seconded. Quantity, style and source of cuisine have nothing to do with third parties.
Personally, I am always impressed with the quantities consumed: as I aged I could no longer have a starter and sweet, now I can only just about manage a main course. Anyone who can hold onto a healthy appetite deserves respect.
I think this guy (and I’m sure it’s a GUY) meant well, but why is he so clueless? If he’s been following you for any length of time at all, he should KNOW that you are a consummate FOODIE (but not of the snob variety). I, for one, adore your food posts and pics … which, by the way, your photos (of everything) are fantastic! Eat on, crouton!
I think the takeaway here is the writer (if you will) apparently dives into a project where THEY are running THEIR OWN website.
Go write your own blog post about rive gauche and other hip obscure French stuff that only hip people understand and let us know – we’ll gladly choose to load the article up and enjoy. Or not.
Ha! What a dick! I have a baguette he can try, if he’s interested.
That sums it up nicely with no beating around the bush.
Gourmet, gourmand, not relevant. Enjoy life, it’s too short.
All I will say is that you can delve into any of the gastronomic, molecular, or regional nuances of that dusty old-school standby called cassoulet any time you want. Can’t get enough of the stuff. And for all the high-priced and highfalutin drinks to go with it there is nothing better than a Beaujolais. What can I say? I’m easy.
Actually, it is Lyon, not Paris, that is considered the culinary capital of France, and by extension, the world.
I’m jealous of your food adventures. Above all else, a dining experience should be personally enjoyable. Pricey doesn’t equal good, neither does a Michelin rating.
Those kind of comments rub me the wrong way, so I understand perfectly your reaction. I agree with your opinion about La Grande Epicerie – it’s good but pricey, and you can find similar if not better at local stores. The tone of the comment reminds me why I bristle at so many of the travel videos on TV – they are from the viewpoint of someone travelling on a far bigger budget than me. Of course an excursion or hotel that costs three times more than I can afford is more luxurious! So keep up the reports on your culinary adventures. I’m taking notes so that I can try some of these places when I’m in Paris in September.
Well, at the budget end of the market I found that the little boulangerie/patisseries in side streets a hundred yards away from the main tourist spots were often good value. The sort of places where the locals bought their lunch every day.
(In no way am I suggesting that Jerry should patronise any place he doesn’t want to!)
cr
Yes! A good algorithm is find the tourist spot and walk two blocks away from the crowds.
The world is full of ‘know-it-all’ people who feel their mission in life is to offer unsolicited advice. Especially because they are sure they know better than you. I really enjoy reading all your posts! You travel to places I will never be able to visit and your travel posts make me feel like I have been there. Please ignore the posts from these twits.
Have a wonderful time in Paris and keep the daily recaps coming!
I love your term “leisure fascism.”
I find a lot of those new food inventions, fusions of various cuisines and what have you, are not really that great. On the other hand, the dishes that have withstood the test of time go that way for a reason.
The other thing that the commenter said that makes no sense to me is judging a food based on the restaurant’s profit margin. If a restaurant can make great food at low cost, more power to them. As a patron, all that should be important is whether it is freshly prepared, safe to eat, and tastes good. Of course, if one is thinking of opening a restaurant that’s a different story.
I’ve been told that restaurants also place a huge markup on wine despite requiring even less preparation than foie gras.
Well of course they do. People seem to think that the cost of the raw ingredients is the most significant part of the expenses. This is completely false. You have to pay your staff, your rent (not insignificant in a place like Paris), your taxes, your building and equipment maintenance, utilities and waste disposal and more besides.
I listened to a programme on the restaurant trade in the BBC’s Bottom Line series recently. It puts the economics in perspective.
Yes, it is a tough business. Even if you have a hit restaurant, it often only lasts a few years before the crowds move on. Of course that is also often because the quality has faded. I think food personalities like Anthony Bourdain and Phil Rosenthal have the right idea: let someone else deal with owning a restaurant and cooking the food.
Here’s a much better way to make the same comment: “Hey, while you’re in France, here are some taste treats I recommend: . And check out the Bon Marchee’s La Grande Epicerie de Paris. Not to be missed!”
There. Was that so hard?
There you go
Even “You GOTTA check out rive droite!” would’ve been ok – technically it’s still ordering someone to do something, but for people who can read between the lines, it’s obviously expressing …. I have to go
It is if you are trying to show off that you are gastronomically superior.
Yes. I’d add that there’s also no harm done by starting out with an endorsement of whatever you can endorse (“You’re right, foi gras is great!”) The writer could have made virtually every point diplomatically. If nothing else, present the “suggestions” not as corrections, but as personal preferences, and in a tone which can’t be read as anything but cheerful.
I don’t mind people steering me to new experiences; it’s the lack of politeness, as you say, that rankles. Plus the self-styled superiority. It always amazes me that people will tell you things about your taste on the internet that they’d never say to you in person.
As always on this site, tone is important.
I have no intention of defending the comment in question. However, it should be noted that text in online comments, emails, etc. do not carry emotions nearly as well as face-to-face communication. Not only do people communicate differently when face-to-face vs text messages, the same message has different effect.
I think telling someone their taste sucks comes out the same in all modes of communication.
+1
On B. Curtis comment above, that is…😯
De gustibus non est disputandum. Literally!
Oh but there is. The internet has proved that.
Lol. I suppose you’re right. How about “you can’t *successfully* dispute matters of taste”?
I think the psychology behind comments like the one in the OP is that many people suppose simply being aware of greatness in a given discipline somehow rubs off on the one aware of it. This happens with sports, fashion, music, and as we can see, food. People like to broadcast that they are aware of greatness because it’s easier than actually achieving greatness.
Parisian pedantry is not just for petit-déjeuner anymore.
Personally, I take great offence at your food postings. 😉 Where I live (Bahir Dar, Ethiopia), the food – though tasty and wholesome – is very monotonous, though I have attempted to be as creative as possible in the kitchen. And your penultimate posting was sheer agony: I lived for 7 years in south-west France (Toulouse), home of cassoulet. I think I may have wrecked my laptop by dribbling on the keyboard.
I think you’ve earned the credit for coining (no pun intended) “leisure fascism.” You also used the phrase last January.
I too like the phrase: ‘leisure fascism’. Everyone on a coach with an iPad can participate. It doesn’t mean they should be heard.
I think I will use the term the next time my wife tells me that my jeans are ripped.
But only once. 🙂
Of course only once, just before the divorce papers are served.
Jerry, if you’ve never had a hummus. pickle and potato chip sandwich on multigrain toast, you haven’t truly lived. The potato chips must be pretentious kettle cooked ones with the proper crunch, not wimpy Lays or the like.
I’ve read your travelogue from Paris and I’ve been sitting here thinking, “well, me and the wife hasn’t decided where to go for our summer vacation yet. Maybe it’s time to go back to Paris”. Really, the big thing that draws me back there is the food. Been there twice and while there still probably is a huge amount of things to see, the food has been amazing. Even the bad food was good (or at least very well prepared).
Really need to check out Jim Morrissons grave also. That’s probably one thing we haven’t done yet.
I doubt that any French citizen with even minimal taste buds would criticize cassoulet or boeuf bourgignon, both of which I’ve made several times (but how do you get the beans to not dissolve???).But with your indulgence, let me pose as a Fromage Fascist, and ask why Jerry doesn’t mention French cheese????Here I am straining at the leash for raw milk Camembert, which he could have ingested cheaply and deliciously, and he overlooks it and all the other magnificent cheeses like
Livarot, Pont L’eveque, Maroilles, the smellier the better. And he could have brought them all back legally…..what a disappointment…..
Steady…
Screw them all! Nice comment only will be appreciated! Derogatory comments, a waste of time! Too bad! 😢
May I respectfully suggest you try “Les Grands Verres” a new restaurant. The Berkshire pork shoulder is amazing
In my experience, persons who give “advice” in that way do not generally welcome receiving advice in the same way. I think they suffer from some deep feeling of inadequacy that impels them to pose as experts.