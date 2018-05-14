Dave Rubin disrupted at the University of New Hampshire

Regardless of what you think about Dave Rubin, I doubt that you think he should have been treated this way at the University of New Hampshire. There Rubin was scheduled to talk on a panel (with two other people) on “cultural appropriation, social justice, and free speech.” The two other participants canceled their appearance, and Leftist protestors almost forced Rubin to cancel his solo talk by blockading his venue. His talk was then moved to the hockey rink.

Rubin begins by talking about his views on identity politics (not favorable), but is soon interrupted by students chanting “Black Lives Matter” and refusing to shut up. Soon thereafter, student rattle money in glass jars to interrupt him. Rubin importunes them to talk to him, but they just shake their jars.

According to the organizer’s Facebook page, the venue wasn’t very crowded:

“they [JAC: the administration?] have capped our seating at 160 people and are not letting in the 200 people waiting outside to be let it. UNH Police are currently not letting anymore students or community members inside of the arena that has a capacity of 7000 people”.

The chanting and disruption continues, but the students don’t want to engage, question, or converse with Rubin; they simply want to disrupt him. A career in interviewing and stand-up comedy enables him to keep his cool, but he was clearly frustrated.

Yes, Rubin makes money off his show, as detractors of Bari Weiss’s “Intellectual Dark Web” article pointed out, but if there was a point to her article, it wasn’t that Rubin has “free speech” because his speech is “monetized”, but rather that people like Rubin get attention from the non-famous folk who are frustrated because they are afraid to speak out, or have spoken out and been demonized. Weiss’s lesson to me is that we should listen more, argue civilly, but don’t write off completely those who disagree with you. It’s simply the lesson John Stuart Mill imparts in his On Liberty.

It’s not that we have “free speech” because the First Amendment allows it; it’s that many who question Authoritarian Leftism don’t feel free to speak because open discussion has given way to the kind of nonproductive name-calling and disruption that ensues in this kind of political discourse.

At 30 minutes in he gets some hostile questions from an angry students but keeps his cool and tries to answer and engage a woman who won’t talk about her own oppression unless she’s given money. Then he’s interrupted again.

The woman who asks “do you believe that hate speech leads to violence?” doesn’t get a great answer from Rubin, though. I would have first asked “What do you mean by ‘hate speech’? About the possibility of violence, I’d say, “It’s not impossible, but experience suggests it’s unlikely. At any rate, allowing bigoted speech and then counter speech is what make this country free and great. Banning ‘hate speech’ doesn’t end hate; it just drives it underground where it festers.” But the woman who was angry clearly came to the event thinking that Rubin was a horrible person, and that too impeded their exchange.

I couldn’t listen past 52 minutes, as the disruption got too annoying. A civil Q&A session would have been great, and instructive, but the students simply wouldn’t let that happen.

If you can’t spare the time or the emotional labor for the full video, here are some bite-sized clips for you to digest.

We had no intention of releasing the video from my U. of New Hampshire event because it was such a circus and I’m not interested in fanning flames. However since usual suspects are making up lies, we will release the unedited, entire thing. Couple promos coming… pic.twitter.com/hcGGhEsdaJ — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 9, 2018

Talking to a trans woman who started yelling at me. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/gUtOwYDeL9 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 9, 2018

Trying one more for now. Ended with some real hate speech… pic.twitter.com/5Otf2MvfgW — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 9, 2018