Reader’s wildlife photo (and a ZeFrank video)

I have a hiatus on my backlog of wildlife pictures until I return on Saturday, but here’s one sent by Stephen Barnard from Idaho: it’s Boris, one of the two American kestrels (Falco sparverius) nesting in a box on his garage. (The female’s named Natasha.) No word about whether there are chicks yet:

As lagniappe, ZeFrank has a new video: “True Facts about the Frog Fish” (h/t: Rick). There is some great footage of this amazing fish; check out the frogfish attacking a flounder.