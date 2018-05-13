Reader’s wildlife photo (and a ZeFrank video)

I have a hiatus on my backlog of wildlife pictures until I return on Saturday, but here’s one sent by Stephen Barnard from Idaho: it’s Boris, one of the two American kestrels (Falco sparverius) nesting in a box on his garage. (The female’s named Natasha.) No word about whether there are chicks yet:

As lagniappe, ZeFrank has a new video: “True Facts about the Frog Fish” (h/t: Rick). There is some great footage of this amazing fish; check out the frogfish attacking a flounder.

  1. jaxkayaker
    Posted May 13, 2018 at 9:20 am

    ZeFrank also has a new video on carnivorous plants.

  2. Hempenstein
    Posted May 13, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Peregrine chicks @ U Pittsburgh were banded a couple days ago.

