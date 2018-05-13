Korea: will there really be a lasting peace?

I haven’t kept up with the news much (believe me, it’s great to pick up a copy of Le Figaro and not see Trump’s name on the front page), but am aware that Kim Jong-un is now promising to destroy the DPRK’s nuclear test sites and cease ballistic missile testing, as well as to allow Western authorities and journalists to watch the underground site being destroyed. Kim Jong-un has also permitted the release of three American prisoners.
A while back I branded the upcoming peace talks as futile, saying that North Korea would never give up its program to build nuclear weapons. I hoped I was wrong, but I still don’t think I am. If North Korea does that, and gets in return some form of increased intercourse with the South, then the DPRK loses the one promise it’s given its people: weapons that would stave off the incursion of South Korea and America into its worker’s paradise. And how could Kim Jong-un remain in power once his people discover what the outside world is really like? (They are, of course, beginning to find out, but can’t do more than watch videos so long as the present and horribly cruel regime is in place.)
It seems to me—and I’m no expert—that if Kim Jong-un gives up his nuclear weapons for real this time, and allows inspections, and in return gets more exchange of people and goods, then he’s going to lose his position. Remember, the history of the DPRK’s promises about nuclear non-proliferation is a history of duplicity.
So I’m not optimistic, but I’d love to be proved wrong, for always in my heart I carry a sadness for the world’s most oppressed people—the North Koreans. Millions have already died under the most horrible conditions, and I’d like to see some hope for the ones still alive.
What do you think? Here’s another nonscientific poll of reader opinion, but please vote:
Remember, in the unlikely event that things do improve for North Korea, we should be willing to give Trump credit for accomplishing at least one good thing as President.
Other: DPRK ostensibly agrees to ratchet back or even to abandon its nuclear programme but continues in secret. Why such cynicism? Because that is precisely what it agreed to in 1999 and 2005-9.
+1
That’s the way the smart money bets, and that’s how I interpret the second choice.
Yes, I picked number 2 as it was closest to this scenario.
Kim must be really hurting from sanctions now and needs to get them cut back.
One of his big money earners is his people being sent to other countries as slave labour and I read that this has recently been sanctioned.
Yep, that’s what I think. Trump’s being played. Given Kim Jong-un’s enthusiasm for nukes and the regime’s aggressive rhetoric, why would they suddenly do such an about-face?
There’s also news about how their nuclear test site is falling apart. I’m guessing the facility is nearly useless at this point and its destruction is a ploy. They lose nothing while gaining sanctions relief and whatnot…
Agreed: my first reaction. Kim’s nuclear test site is wrecked, and will take years to rebuild/replace. He is playing for time while appearing conciliarity.
Ugh! Conciliatory
I think the later analysis is that there were a smaller quake, but the test site is largely fine.
However, the weapons development is concluded so they would have shut it down to save resources anyway. Just a timely public goodwill move of no peace value.
I agree. And Kim will not abandon his long-term ambition, which is to reunite Korea on his terms.
Other: North and South Korea will unite as one nation with peace and democracy. Jong-un will run for president of a united Korea and win by a landslide. Then all Koreans will join hands and sing Arirang as they march forth in peace and prosperity under their new glorious leader.
Just kidding.
After much hard bargaining, they will agree to abandon their nuclear program – no skin off their noses since they’ve accomplished everything they needed: they now know how to do it, they have rockets that work (they won’t abandon the rockets for “defense”) and they probably have a stockpile of fissionable material someplace the inspectors won’t be shown. (The hard bargaining will be so Trump can show his tough negotiating skills.)
Why in the world would Jong-un do so now that Trump has shown the United States can’t be trusted to abide by such agreements by blowing up the deal with Iran?
If you give up your nukes, you’re going down, is the lesson from Muammar Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein. And if you cut a deal with the US, it won’t live up to it, is the lesson from Iran.
North Korea isn’t giving up its nuclear weapons, it’s blowing up the tunnels leading to one underground site. A site which is perhaps unusable & how does one know all the tunnels tunnels have been blown?
I remember that the last announcement was inviting journalists to the great blow up party, but there was no mention of weapons inspectors. I would think that inspectors would want a few months [or years?] of checking above & below ground – using robots where necessary – rather than this ‘event’. I have no knowledge of inspection procedures, but I suppose a thorough inspection would require air & soil samples for miles around & tests of all possible water flows. Just finding the water flows, which may not surface for many miles is probably a life’s work with tracer chemicals. Blowing the tunnels impedes that work surely…
Yep, that’s my understanding too – they’ve trashed their test site to the point that it can no longer be used, so sure, let’s blow it up.
All I’ve read is that NK is proposing to cease its testing programs. No mention of it destroying its arsenal of recently developed nukes.
Jung-un is doing exactly as pleases. Trump and the US are being played.
Exactly. N Korea will be keeping her toys.
I wonder if any of youse guys think that the recent Winter Olympic games has much to do with the apparent thaw in North-South relations?
There was a lot of positive media coverage of the Games (and it was, from a sporting perspective, very good competition) and much interest beyond the Olympics itself. There were official and non-official exchanges between governments during competition and (IIANM) the North allowed their media to cover it.
I dunno, but it may be that the Games made it easier to take the first steps.
You are right. The one who deserves the kudos in all this is South Korean president Moon. The thaw has absolutely nothing to do with Trump, and would have happened whoever was US president once North Korea had a nuclear weapon capable of reaching the continental US, preferably as far as the east coast.
I’d say Kim was always aiming to get to that stage in time for the winter Olympics in South Korea. He wants limited contact with the rest of the world for economic reasons, but feels the need to have nukes to be in a position to do that. Quite frankly, I can’t blame him, though I deplore that he has them.
One of the things president Moon ran on in the elections was closer/better relations with the North. Kim has cut back on ties with the South big time since he ramped up his nuke programme.
Many people have close family in North Korea, including siblings, parents, and grandparents, that they lost contact with because of the war. They often don’t even know if they’re alive. The previous DPRK leaders allowed some visitation, but the current Kim cut that off.
It might have something to do with tRump…as useful idiot and kiss-ass of Putin. Putin has a hand in this somehow. And/or Xi Jinping as he tightens his fingers around the throat of China. North Korea relies on its two bigger brothers and I have a hard time believing Kim will do too much of anything without their approval and consultation.
And I just saw a news report on Politico that tRump is urging the commerce dept. to assist XTE, a Chinese telecom company who violated US sanctions. One can only wonder what China and Russ has over tRump, kinky videos, mob debts, business access, best hookers in both countries? All of the above? One thing is certain. This North Korean “peace in our time” doesn’t pass the smell test, cynic or not, it just doesn’t make sense somehow.
XTE could almost be the name of an 80s rave drug 🙂 ZTE OTOH spent over $2,300,000,000 last year on imports from 200 US companies – that’s why Trump is walking it back.
Kim Jong-Un wants to go down in history as the Deng Xiaoping of Korea. Trump wants to take credit, but IMO, Xi Jinping plays the most important role in the outcome.
Yes. It’s not completely unimportant that in many respects for Kim Jong-un “this time” is the first time.
He’s a 34-year old kid, who only consolidated his power a few years ago.
Thanks a lot. Now I’ve got the image of Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in making the beast with two backs seared into my imagination. 🙂
[Not to mention the “pubic-relations victory” in bullet 3…]
One possibility is that Kim Jong-un believes that science and technology will soon solve his two main problems: energy and food. If that is the case he just needs time. Maybe we’ll see more North Koreas when we solve those problems.
I again feel you’re being too reductive and shortsighted in your analysis of this situation. It is entirely possible you’re right, but there are many other possibilities.
In my opinion, the most likely possibility (aside from Kim/NK simply being dishonest in this process) is the following: Kim sees denuclearization as the best chance at his and NK’s (at least, as it exists now) survival. If this is the case, it is true that these talks are being conducted in earnest.
Another, less likely but entirely possible scenario: Kim knows that the modern world will continue to seep into the consciousness of his population. Whether it is because he thinks he will not be able to hold his position in the face of continued consciousness of the outside world or continued oppression of his people, or whether it’s because his plan all along was to slowly open up the country under his rule, it is completely feasible that he has wanted to start this process from the start of his rule, and even before he took over.
Let’s assume for a moment that Kim wants to be the North Korean leader who eventually shepherds his country into the modern era. The question would be: why has he only shown signs of being yet another Kim family despot? The answer to this is simple: there is no way he could survive the transition to power without convincing those around him that he is another ruthless member of the Kim family. He never could have taken power while openly advocating ushering his country into the modern world. If he wishes to change NK, he must do it exactly as he (ostensibly, in my alternative theory) has so far. Hell, it’s possible that his father passed power to him because he had trained and/or trusted Jong-Un to be the one who would take on this enormous task, but be strong enough to first maintain his hold on power in the face of intergovernmental challenges.
Finally, if this is all just a ploy, who cares? There is not nearly as much to lose as there is to gain by treating these talks seriously. There is very little reason not to pursue this avenue. The potential benefits of these negotiations succeeding far outweigh the costs of them failing, and that is what’s most important.
To be clear, I’m not suggesting it’s you, Jerry, who has been advocating the idea of not engaging in these attempts at negotiation in the first place. That part of my post was directed at others I’ve seen advocating such a position and claiming that engaging in this process is somehow detrimental.
I dunno, BJ, but kudos for cornering the bull market on giddy optimism. 🙂
I’m with you Ken. For example, in BJ’s second scenario, parts of which are possible I admit, it relies on Kim pretending to be a despot for the last seven years. That he was murdering his own uncle and brother, sending tens of thousands to re-education camps, allowing torture, and more just to keep up the pretence that he wasn’t really a good guy. For me, that doesn’t work.
I have a similar problem with the first scenario. Why spend years destroying your country’s economy to nuclearize just to suddenly turn on a dime and de-nuclearize?
He didn’t murder anyone. He sent them to live on a farm with all those sad children’s dogs and cats! Right?
It’s not optimism. I’m not optimistic that any of this will be successful. My contention is that there are several possibilities that allow for the possibility of success and, considering that the benefits of success far outweigh the negative consequences of failure, it’s foolhardy not to pursue denuclearization.
Hey, I’m in favor of pursuing negotiations for a potential agreement. But it’s foolhardy to think there’re no risks.
Reminds me of Trump’s line during the campaign: “What have you got to lose?!”
I dunno, Mister President, where do we start — Dignity? Respect for the rule of Law? The integrity of our institutions?
@BJ These aren’t “talks” because there’s no pre-agreed agenda & there’s no agreement on what to “denuclearize” means.
As an example, DPRK has considered in the past the process of denuclearization & for them it’s a two-way street. They see South Korea as a potently armed nuclear power via their military alliance with the US & they see THAT alliance as a nuclear threat to them, even though there’s been no US nuclear weapons in South Korea since 1992 [so we are told].
Since DPKR can’t expect the USA to denuclearize, we know they’ll want the removal of all American forces from South Korea.
I think these “talks” can cause great harm [as others here have also said], because Trump is clueless on the niceties, because Trump is clueless on the big picture today [& historically] – he is a toddler with a loaded gun & a tendency to throw tantrum[p]s.
Recall that, during his campaign, Trump came out in favor of Japan and South Korea obtaining nukes of their own, since (according to him) the US was sick & tired of footing the bill for their defense.
So what changes if talks fail? What are we risking? Trump can continue firing salvos and insults regardless of whether or not any of this happens. I understand all the reasons for why this entire idea is unlikely to succeed, but I fail to understand what enormous risks there are in failure.
@BJ The “talks” are not a neutral or good effect as you portray!
OK. You asked for an example of a negative outcome. A what if… Here’s an outlier for you & I can think of six other Trumpian Bad Deals in terms of easing of the current sanctions: He orders US forces from the Korean peninsula in return for not much concrete from DPRK & the “not much” turns out to be nothing. Trump Toddler values short term personal gratification [gold baubles] over a coherent workable policy.
Nobody actually believes DPRK will give up the WMD [he has nerve & chemical agents & maybe biological]. Nobody believes he will permit hundreds of inspectors & thousands of support staff into the country to audit [it will take years] what they have lying about in cave systems here & there. The audit is an absolutely essential precursor to giving away anything.
It’s all an absurd joke with DPRK playing the Trumpster ego.
My fear, which I think is far from unrealistic, is that Trump’s summit with Jong-un will boomerang around and drive us closer to war with the DPRK (although Trump might just sign any agreement, however disadvantageous, just so he can claim a “win,” and go pick up his Alfred Nobel medallion from the committee in Oslo).
If the summit comes apart at the seems, Trump (who just months ago could barely be heard above the sound of his rattling saber) may feel himself compelled to military action to avoid looking “weak.” Let us not forget that the people who have his ear on this are National Security Advisor John Bolton, the nation’s preeminent War Hawk (who, shortly before assuming office, published an article in the WSJ urging a preemptive first strike against NoKo) and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has Christian eschatological fantasies of his own about an apocalyptic end-times war.
I hope against hope I’m wrong, but I voted “Other.”
… comes apart at the “seams” — this is why I’m such a homophone-phobe.
The DPRK has it’s nukes, it has its ICBM’s.
The nuclear testing site they offer to blow up has been destroyed anyway by their last tests -if I understood correctly.
I don’t think they are going to de-nuclearisec (they would be crazy to do so). They want easing of sanctions. The best that can be done (IMMO) is a treaty that kind of guarantees that they will not invade South Korea in a repeat of the early fifties, and some opening to outside influence. Sooner or later the slaves will rise, and we hope it will not be too violent an uprising. “Corruption” by modern technology and living standards may possibly work best.
In the wake of the total dissolution of the Iran deal why woud anyone be optimistic about further international arrangements with this administration?
Simply because to be pessimistic would assume Trump is consistent. There’s no telling what he might think or do tomorrow or next week, which gives a tiny glimmer of hope he might do something good, even if it’s by fiat or accident.
As Trump’s tergiversations on DACA and gun control demonstrate, decisions in Trumpworld often depend upon who was last to whisper in his ear. And, right now, the people growling in Trump’s ear are bellicose hawks regarding military action against North Korea.
+1.
Exactly. The USA can no longer be trusted to adhere to the agreements it makes with other countries.
It didn’t make that deal. The treaty was never ratified. The way under the constitution the country makes binding agreements with other countries is ratified treaties.
Well, by that token, the US was never at war with North Korea, since congress never declared war pursuant to Article 1, Section 8, Clause 11 (the only constitutional method for doing so), so I guess it’s folly to pursue a permanent peace agreement to replace the 1953 Armistice (and someone should tell all those widows and mothers who lost their husbands and sons from the Pusan Perimeter up to the Chosin Reservoir).
There are numerous bi- and multi-lateral international agreements the US is party to in addition to formal treaties (though I certainly agree it would be best if congress got off its dead ass and back to the intended way of conducting business).
It’s possible that Trump has made a brilliant maneuver entirely by accident: through his belligerence over the past year and willful intolerance of Obama-made deals, he has convinced Kim that he just might be crazy enough to order a military campaign against NK.
If the above is true and actually leads to a peaceful or even merely denuclearized NK, it would be the stuff of satirical political fiction. It would be like Dr. Strangelove in reverse.
Sure, even a blind pig finds a truffle once in a while. But the smart money ain’t countin’ on Fonduta Con Tartufi for dinner tonight.
Wouldn’t a blind pig be MORE likely to find truffles?
Yeah, I suppose that idiom about pigs and truffles is what Fowler would call a “sturdy indefensible.”
Because for Trump, a deal is judged by who made it, not its terms. The Iran deal was Obama, therefore it was bad. The NK deal will be Trump, therefore it is good.
The DPRK will unconditionally agree to drop its nuclear weapons program. Trump will take all the credit and be awarded the Nobel prize. Riding on the back of the wave of popularity this causes, Trump will win in 2020, revoke the twenty second amendment in 2021 (with overwhelming popular support), win a third term in 2024 and be smothered in his sleep by Melania whilst campaigning for his fourth term.
You had me goin’ right up until the bit about Melania; no way Trump won’t be with Wife #4 or 5 by then.
🙂
Kim Jong-un benevolent despot, I won’t hold my breath.
Other.
They will not give up their nukes because of the lesson of Qadaffi, Ukraine etc., and also because it’s their only bargaining chip.
They will close the testing site up north near the Chinese border. Why? They have to do that anyway. The last test caused a 6.4 earthquake, tunnels collapsed, and there are unconfirmed reports that up to 200 personnel were killed in the collapse. The DPRK’s programme may not be able to restart because of that anyway. Also, there may be radiation leaking into the groundwater there following the earthquake, including into China. China is not happy.
They will not get rid of the nukes they have. The topography of the country means there are plenty of places they can be hidden away from IAEA inspections, if they agree to those. They’ll probably hide them in the mountains north of the border with South Korea, where they can be directed south (South Korea or even Guam) or east (to Japan or even Hawaii/continental US).
Kim Jong-un will run rings around Trump at the talks and I am very worried about what Trump will agree to before anyone can stop him.
There will be an easing of sanctions, and North Korea will build up their economy. However, their people will be just as restricted as before. There will be exchange programmes that are very carefully controlled.
A peace treaty for the Korean War will be signed.
When North Korea has the money, they will secretly restart their nuclear testing programme.
Yes. Kim is dangling a Nobel Prize in front of Trump’s nose.
Nukes are only useful if others know you have them. Their only value is threat.
I think Kim Jong-un feels safe enough without an active program. Putin will help if push comes to shove. After the latest developments, the US is not going to attack anyway.
Meanwhile he would dearly like to be the leader of a functional country instead of a gulag. I think it’s pretty easy for him to see which way to go.
No opinion. On what data do I base an opinion? I am not inclined to believe either Kim or Trump, but the prisoners were released.
The two most likely outcomes are 2+4 (a ratchet back with increasing trade with the south) or the 3rd choice by itself. This is because the Trump administration has already announced its intention of keeping US troops in South Korea, which I believe is inconsistent with the first option. Time will tell.
I can’t believe that Kim (as much as possible trying to ensure that he will not be invaded by the U.S.) will give up his nuclear capability which, IICR, is what Trump wants. (Of course the U.S. considers it not an option to give up its own nuclear arsenal.) Bolton makes noises about attacking NK. He should be strapped to the first bomb dropped, a la Slim “Yee-Haw!” Pickens in “Dr. Strangelove,” must that come to pass.
What kind of psychological mindset executes someone – a relative – with an anti-aircraft gun? I think that says not a little.
I read in the NY Times noises already being made about Trump getting the Nobel peace prize. Quite premature, IMHO. Why shouldn’t Kim share it with him?
There is a lot of wishful thinking going on.