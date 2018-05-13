Korea: will there really be a lasting peace?

I haven’t kept up with the news much (believe me, it’s great to pick up a copy of Le Figaro and not see Trump’s name on the front page), but am aware that Kim Jong-un is now promising to destroy the DPRK’s nuclear test sites and cease ballistic missile testing, as well as to allow Western authorities and journalists to watch the underground site being destroyed. Kim Jong-un has also permitted the release of three American prisoners.

A while back I branded the upcoming peace talks as futile, saying that North Korea would never give up its program to build nuclear weapons. I hoped I was wrong, but I still don’t think I am. If North Korea does that, and gets in return some form of increased intercourse with the South, then the DPRK loses the one promise it’s given its people: weapons that would stave off the incursion of South Korea and America into its worker’s paradise. And how could Kim Jong-un remain in power once his people discover what the outside world is really like? (They are, of course, beginning to find out, but can’t do more than watch videos so long as the present and horribly cruel regime is in place.)

It seems to me—and I’m no expert—that if Kim Jong-un gives up his nuclear weapons for real this time, and allows inspections, and in return gets more exchange of people and goods, then he’s going to lose his position. Remember, the history of the DPRK’s promises about nuclear non-proliferation is a history of duplicity.

So I’m not optimistic, but I’d love to be proved wrong, for always in my heart I carry a sadness for the world’s most oppressed people—the North Koreans. Millions have already died under the most horrible conditions, and I’d like to see some hope for the ones still alive.

What do you think? Here’s another nonscientific poll of reader opinion, but please vote:

Remember, in the unlikely event that things do improve for North Korea, we should be willing to give Trump credit for accomplishing at least one good thing as President.