Knife attack in Paris kills 1, wounds 4

I received a few worried messages and emails from friends this morning, and didn’t have any idea what they were about until I saw this headline in the NYT (click on screenshot):

Apparently this was an ISIS motivated attack, and the terrorist was captured. At first, when the NYT wrote the attack was by the Opera on the Right Bank, I was stunned, for I had a drink at a cafe right at the Opera last night and am staying only two blocks away. But it was the other Opera—the older one at the Palais Garnier—some distance away. I am near the modern Opera (Opera Bastille) in the Place de la Bastille.

So I am safe, but saddened that this happened again and upset for the friends and family of the four who were stabbed, presumably in the name of a twisted faith. They say the chances of being killed in this way are smaller than the chance of being killed by lightning, but that’s small consolation for the victims, and of course there’s nothing one can do about lightning. Not to mention that most of ISIS’s victims by far are not in the West.

Thanks to my friends for their concern.