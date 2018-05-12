Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Jerry is going to Foujita exhibit today! He’s the Japanese cat artist in today’s Caturday felids.
There’s been a lot of wailing and rending of garments all over social media about TV shows that have been cancelled or not picked up including this one below. It’s annual purge day in Hollywood.
It’s kind of a shame, this one looks like it could have been fun.
On Fridays New Yorkers don’t go to work if they can help it..
This must have been terrifying at the time. What a story to tell.
Lame joke of the day
A bit of weird science in action. (click the white arrow)
A grid
Seeing as it’s the weekend, here’s a silly song collaboration between George Harrison and Eric Idle.
Finally, on to Hili with a scientific question, but one that may be being overlooked by scientists.
Hili: Is the fragrance of lilies of the valley attractive to mice?
A: I don’t know, I’ve never seen serious research of the subject.
In Polish:
Hili: Czy zapach konwalii przyciąga myszy?
Ja: Nie wiem, nie widziałem nigdzie poważnych badań na ten temat.
Tremors was the best pole-vaulting movie ever made.
I love Tremors – I didn’t realise there’s around four sequels. I’m gonna rewatch [pizza & beer] & try Tremors 2: Aftershocks – see if it stands up.
I agree! Within the oeuvre of B-movies, the original Tremors was a lot of fun. No opinion about the sequels.
Good news. Tremors 7 is in the works.
http://www.horror-movies.ca/2018/04/michael-gross-says-tremors-7-works/
Did anyone buy a copy of Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell which was just released direct to video? The trailer is in the linked story.
Why mercury isn’t permitted in airplane luggage. An aluminium I-beam being attacked from within over two hours:
[though it needs a patch of unoxidised aluminium at the surface to start the reaction]
This was a long time ago – back when you could buy a $20 gold piece for $40 – but I remember my brother putting a drop of mercury on a gold coin and watching the gold “devourer” the mercury. And back in those days grownups let kids play with mercury, asbestos, gunpowder, etc. And yes, I still have all my fingers.
Sorry, Hili, but I believe I recall a paper* on the lily of the valley scent being some sort of sperm attractant, but not mice…except maybe really randy male mice, perhaps?
*it was a German study in 2003. A later claim, in 2012, disagreed with the original paper.