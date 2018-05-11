Here’s the damned squirrel!

by Matthew Cobb

This picture is so rubbish I’m not sure it was actually worth posting as a quiz, but somewhere in this red oval is a squirrel, heading from left to right…

img_4782

4 Comments

  1. freiner
    Posted May 11, 2018 at 12:33 pm | Permalink

    I gave up on squirrel and looked for moose. No luck there, either.

    Reply
  2. Paul S
    Posted May 11, 2018 at 12:41 pm | Permalink

    I still don’t see the squirrel. 😦

    Reply
    • Merilee
      Posted May 11, 2018 at 7:22 pm | Permalink

      Is it walking upside down under the branch?😬

      Reply
  3. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted May 11, 2018 at 2:29 pm | Permalink

    Not where I thought it was.

    Reply

