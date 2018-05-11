Friday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning and welcome to Friday, even if it is a grey, rainy one like it is here in Ireland this morning.
11th May is the day Deep Blue defeated Garry Kasparov in 1997, Klaus Barbie went on trial for WWII crimes as the “Butcher of Lyons” in 1987 and in 1960 in Argentina Mossad agents captured Nazi Adolf Eichmann who was living under the alias of Ricardo Klement and returned him to Israel to stand trial.
It’s the birthday of artist Salvadore Dali (1904), and, apparently, in 1014 of Anawrahta, king of Burma and founder of the Pagan Empire. British writer Douglas Adams died on this day in 2001.
On Twitter this morning we have acrobatics and bugs.
Don’t try this at home kids, it rarely works out well.
Staying on the acrobatic note, this is an impressive cat fail.
Marking the retreat of glaciers
An ant? A beetle? (It appears to be Anthelephila)
And another strange one.
Finally it’s over to Poland where the thoughts are many and the deductions few.
Hili: I’m walking and thinking.
A: Any conclusions?
Hili: Actually, none.
In Polish:
Hili: Idę i myślę.
Ja: Jakieś wnioski?
Hili: No właśnie żadnych.
