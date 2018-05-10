Paul Krugman versus Bari Weiss

Well, one New York Times columnist has dissed another. Here’s Paul Krugman’s tweet referencing and disparaging Bari Weiss’s piece on the “Intellectual Dark Web” (see here and here).
Now I wasn’t terribly enthused by Weiss’s piece, but I think Krugman has it all wrong here. The issue is not about making a lot of money or being criticized for your views, but how you’re treated in public venues; whether your ideas are demonized to the point of getting you deplatformed or attacked, and whether what you say is considered “hate speech” that is violence against the oppressed. Another issue is how that kind of treatment makes you move on the political spectrum.
Why would Krugman willfully misunderstand Weiss’s points, which, though nebulous, are clearly not just about being criticized or making money from your ideas?
I don’t read Krugman, but several people I know do and admire him immensely. Perhaps some reader can explain this intra-NYT squabble. Is Krugman an “identitarian”? He’s surely smart enough to know that what he says above is not a valid criticism of Weiss’s piece.
My hunch is that Weiss’s article lacks clarity, and that this explains Krugman’s tweet. I don’t think that he’s willfully misunderstanding his NYT colleague.
I think he is understanding very well, and is being sarcastic to the point of being mean.
Krugman is one of the many people that has completely gone down the rabbit hole in the last few years. It seems that about five years ago or so, suddenly a number of people that I greatly respected went insane. People that used to care about numbers and data now only care about race and “privilege”.
I read Krugman regularly and he rarely writes about race and privilege. His focus as a self-professed liberal is on economic and health policy and how Republicans screw working people.
Agreed. I’ve never heard (read) him espouse a opinion.
… espouse a [crtl][left] opinion.
I think that for Krugman, the period was longer.
Examples?
I think you all are missing Krugman’s point here. I think he’s being satirical, suggesting that Weiss(who shares all the same perks as he does)is deeming the IDW’ers as being veritable “Stalinists” because they dare to disagree with the ILW’s (Intellectual LIGHT Web’s)thinking. I think he understands only too well what Weiss is saying and disagrees with it.
Followers of this website like Bari Weiss because of her refusal to indulge the twaddle of the identitarian, regressive (and, alas, increasingly predominant) strain on the Left. Perhaps Paul Krugman sees Weiss’ resistance to this sort of thing as “breaking ranks”.
If so, he would fall into the category of well-meaning liberals/social democrats who hope to avoid offending anyone on their “Left”—their rule being “no enemies to the Left”. In 1917, a gentleman named Alexander Kerensky tried to follow this rule, but found that it had certain pitfalls.
Krugman’s not a bad thinker on the whole but he’s got some major blind spots. His own readers have repeatedly pointed out how often he’s taken unprovoked jabs at Bernie Sanders (Krugman is a staunch Clintonite), particularly his short-shrifting Sanders’s “Medicare for all” pitch as infeasible. Reminder that this is the same guy who once gave Obama major flack for “negotiating against himself” by starting his healthcare negotiations with single payer already off the table.
I think there’s definitely some misunderstanding going on. I suspect that, like others, Krugman is noting the irony in extremely well paid people complaining about how they are being oppressed or deplatformed, from a prominent platform in the paper of record…
Many leftists who complain about how they are being oppressed are also extremely well paid. And in a sense, why shouldn’t they complain? E.g. Donna Zuckerberg’s presumed wealth does not mean that it is OK for people to call her slurs.
Krugman understands perfectly what Weiss is saying and is pissed off at it.
Given his devoted progressive politics, I can see why he is upset. My repeated personal experience is that many progressives see contradictions to their most cherished positions as heresies.
The odd thing is that given Krugman’s politics where he writes and where he has taught, I think very few would attempt to deplatform him.
BTW, you do know that many writers at the NYTimes loath Weiss and attack her publicly when they can.
Krugman is good on economics but his bailiwick doesn’t extend much beyond that. He is no fan of Trump so he can’t be too bad, right?
I am not so sure he is complaining about the article. Perhaps he is sympathizing with Weiss on the criticism she has gotten. His articles and tweets get a lot of abuse from the Trumpers. He might also feel bad about being left out of the IDW.
Has Krugman ever written a column about the effects of low-wage immigration on wage levels?
I have tried to find one and can’t and think it’s because it would be used against Democratic efforts to build voting blocs.
“What about the claim that immigrant workers compete with less-educated native-born workers, driving their wages down and increasing income inequality? Most of the evidence suggests that this claim is wrong, …”
He refers to this Brookings study: https://www.brookings.edu/blog/jobs/2012/05/04/what-immigration-means-for-u-s-employment-and-wages/