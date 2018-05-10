Paul Krugman versus Bari Weiss

Well, one New York Times columnist has dissed another. Here’s Paul Krugman’s tweet referencing and disparaging Bari Weiss’s piece on the “Intellectual Dark Web” (see here and here).

Until now, I didn't realize how oppressed I am. I mean, sure, I get to write for the Times, am very well paid, and am invited to speak to audiences all over the world. But sometimes people criticize me and my ideas. Why, it's positively Stalinist! https://t.co/zj9yBuZ0WI — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) May 8, 2018

Now I wasn’t terribly enthused by Weiss’s piece, but I think Krugman has it all wrong here. The issue is not about making a lot of money or being criticized for your views, but how you’re treated in public venues; whether your ideas are demonized to the point of getting you deplatformed or attacked, and whether what you say is considered “hate speech” that is violence against the oppressed. Another issue is how that kind of treatment makes you move on the political spectrum.

Why would Krugman willfully misunderstand Weiss’s points, which, though nebulous, are clearly not just about being criticized or making money from your ideas?

I don’t read Krugman, but several people I know do and admire him immensely. Perhaps some reader can explain this intra-NYT squabble. Is Krugman an “identitarian”? He’s surely smart enough to know that what he says above is not a valid criticism of Weiss’s piece.