Wednesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning!
It’s the day after the socially acceptable display of cultural appropriation by the planet’s richest and most vacuous twits. I have no idea why the usual woke suspects aren’t announcing their horror and disgust at this year’s wholesale appropriation of a religion imagery and its major characters (can you imagine the response if Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto had turned up as Muhammad and Aisha rather than Mary and Jesus). I assume that people assume that Catholicism is a white religion and therefore fair game. In the facts-based universe however, Catholicism has far more adherents in South America, Africa and Asia than the US and Europe combined. Anyway, apparently the pope doesn’t care and God knows* that the whole rotten institution doesn’t deserve a shred of respect. Still, try this as a social test over the next few days: those expressing disapproval over this stunt will be labelled entitled and intolerant by the very same people who last week were upset at a schoolgirl for wearing a qipao.
It’s Billy Joel’s birthday today (1949) which gives us a reason to listen to a couple of songs. He’s had a prolific career and it’s impossible to choose just two that would be representative of his body of work.
On Twitter this morning:
Lenin in the marketplace
Trigger warning: Allergies!
And apparently it’s Eurovision time once again, and you guys outside Europe can watch too.
May God have mercy on your souls.
Also, Ireland is through to the finals.
Finally, our furry friends in Poland are discussing the weather, as one does.
Cyrus: Is it global or local warming?Hili: It depends on what data you are looking at.
Cyrus: Czy to jest ocieplenie globalne, czy lokalne?
Hili: To zależy od tego na jakie dane patrzysz.
* It’s an expression.
Apropos the backhoe video: Biologically speaking, surely it’s less a pollen bomb and more of a treegasm?
Oi! No dissing da Eurovision!!!!!! Wind machines, pyros, quick change dresses and more are to be seen on stage. Some great musicians, some er… not so great… all in all it’s fun to watch. (And Germany 0 points again?!?)
Even Australia sends a participant: Good morning Australia, good evening Europe!
‘Piano Man’ is probably Billy Joel’s best-known song. Certainly my favourite.
This version linked above is the ‘full’ version, at 5 minutes plus. For radio play ‘they’ cut it to three minutes, as reflected in Billy’s cynical The Entertainer –
“It was a beautiful song, / but it ran too long / If you’re gonna have a hit, you gotta make it fit / So they cut it down to 3:05.”
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_VHFyaSXQw
Who the hell would want to watch the Eurovision song context if not forced by threat of serious violence? 🙂
Every year I am surprised that this thing still exists.
For the anthropological fascination?
Invite your mates round, have a few beers and perhaps a barbecue then all watch together making mildly racist and allegedly witty comments about everybody’s country except your own, get outraged by the former soviet states’ block voting and make jokes about Australia’s geographical separation from the rest of Europe. What’s not to love?
I have to admit that my favorite bit of Billy Joel is Phil Woods’ solo on “Just the Way You Are.”
Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen ,two of the best Singer / Songwriters alive today , great stuff.
How could I forget Neil Diamond.
Factoid that I ran across at least yrs ago – there are more Lutherans in India (at .03% of the population) than in Sweden.