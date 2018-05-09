The power of the web for targeted marketing

by Greg Mayer
One of the creepiest things about using the internet is how many businesses seem to know where you’ve been on the web and what you did there, and on that basis insert ads on other web pages you view. This ability to precisely target particular subsets of people for advertising is, indeed, the raison d’être of the advertising companies, such as Facebook and Google, which control most of the internet. Sometimes I can see where an ad is coming from (for example, when I get ads for aquarium supplies, since I have purchased them online before), but others, such as the following, make no sense.
I literally have no idea what this ad is attempting to sell. “FIs” and “AML” mean nothing to me. “Onboard” is not a verb, but I gather it’s intended to mean something like “making a purchasing contract with”, since vendors are involved somehow. Perhaps the intent is “Tips for choosing vendors”, although I don’t know what the vendors are selling, or who is making the decision. Maybe this ad wasn’t intended for me, but if it was, it has badly missed its mark
Now, get off my lawn!
(Well, I know AML is a type of leukemia, but I can’t imagine that’s what it means in this context.)
This reminds me of Dave Gorman’s spam email trying to sell him fork lift trucks!
Forgot to include the link
It’s some kind of investment company.
see thomsonreuters dot com
Thomson Reuters used to (and may still) own the Science Citation Index. But no part of this ad suggests to me that it’s about the scientific literature.
GCM
I always review the AML data before onboarding. And keep abreast of the blockchain integrity vectors and scalability matrix.
The headline appears to be saying: “5 steps to help financial institutions use anti-money laundering data well when assessing a potential customer”
This is to do with the USA Patriot Act of 2001 making KYC [Know Your Client/Customer] mandatory for all US banks. Other countries have KYC anti-money laundering regs in place – the UK around 2017.
I have a much younger than I relative who was recently onboarded by a (what else?) tech company. What amuses me is the facility with which everyone involved uses a term like this with no sign of embarrassment or no admission that just a few months ago they would never have heard the term themselves. I also notice that my use of the term has just been underlined has a misspelling. We really should get with it here.
Oops. This was supposed to go with number 6 below.
Yeah, business buzzwords & phrases get my goat. Unfortunately I listen to business reports on the radio – I can guess the age & experience of a speaker from the buzzword era they’ve settled into.
My most hated is “Going forward we plan to…” rather than the sensible “Our plan is…”
“Going forward” is the one that especially gets my wife’s goat. I wonder if there were once — or still are — people whose goat is gotten by the phrase “gets my goat.”
AML (in this context) are federal Anti-(Money Laundering) rules. I believe FI stands for Financial Institutions. So Reuters has a service that guarantees that possibly complicated financial transaction do not run afoul of these rules. Consequences of violations can be dire, as institutions and people are subject to antiterrorism legislation (think of the Patriot Act.)
Not clear why you got this — words like “risk” “cooperation” as well as foreign country names might have fooled AI programs.
What I want to know is how did I get the professional journal of university groundkeepers for a year. Had a 4-page spread on how Ohio State keeps the lawn of its football stadium in top shape. Not terrible useful for a Theoretical Computer Scientist…
“Onboarding” is the new fancy word for the process of employee familiarisation with the processes & ethos of the company/organisation. Army boot camp is an example of onboarding although I hope this word is just a fad & hasn’t hit the armed forces yet!
thanks for onboarding us !
Sincerely, Unonboarded Reader
I’ve also noticed that when I purchase an item on line,I’m likely to get adds for that same item (or equivalent) for several weeks thereafter, even if it is an item, say a camera, that people are unlikely to buy in multiples. What is the logic there?
The google searches you conducted indicated an interest in cameras. If you use gmail Google will have parsed the text [yes Google reads your gmail] looking for revenue opportunities by constructing a profile of you.
But Google hasn’t mastered spying on checkout data, so I guess ‘it’ doesn’t ‘know’ you’ve bought a camera.
You could try searching via DuckDuckGo which respects your privacy
Onboarding is a common business term used when bringing on new employees.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Onboarding
As a verb, it hasn’t quite hit Merriam Webster yet, but Google references it from dictionary.com as much value as that has.
According to Google’s Ngram viewer, onboarding as a term appears to have arrived on the scene in the late seventies but only skyrocketed into common usage around the late nineties.
Interestingly enough, Google’s Ngram viewer has no reference for embiggen and dictionary.com does not recognize it as a word, yet it is now accepted by Merriam Webster.
English is such a silly language.
Next up in the business lexicon: Overboarding. You know what that will mean.
Then after you are overboarded, if you can’t find a job, you are underboarded?
By that point you’re just plain “keelhauled.”
I think “onboarding” is a great word. A new employee’s experience in the first weeks or months of joining an organization is obviously important to both the employee and the company. One could call it “training” or “initial experience” but they don’t work as well.
And “orientation” smacks of cultural appropriation.
Right. It also sounds like it puts the burden of adjusting solely onto the new employee. Perhaps that is reasonable for a student entering a university. I suspect that they still use “orientation” for this reason, assuming the Authoritarian Left haven’t deemed it abusive to some identity group.
I understand the alarm
That ad is meant, in my view, to _sound_ impressive, and further to suggest that – if you, as you admit, don’t understand it, that you SHOULD understand it – like our friend with the marker, killing it in The Big Meeting.
But t that’d be cynical, right?
You probably read something by that publisher, or something that cites that publisher. Or you liked a Facebook post about Steven Hawking. Or one of your friends did.
Or… or…. or…
I think Greg Mayer has research links to Costa Rica, Ecuador & the like – the sorts of places the US is trying to turn into mini-USAs from the point of view of money laundering etc [CR is packed with shady businesses, often American operated, that are into grey/black tax avoidance, business regs avoidance companies such as the online gambling industry.]
Some algorithm or other has kicked up AML as being of interest to GCM – that’s my guess.
P.S. Some Brit & US friends of mine went on a Caribbean gambling holiday two years ago & made the mistake of stopping over at a country, on the way home, only nominally associated with the US. The American passport holders had all their cash confiscated because of American AML regs…
Very annoying, but they should have known better I guess 🙂
Were G. Orwell still with us and reading this ad, no doubt he’d be onboarding plenty of Alka-Seltzer.
There are lots of ways this kind of advertising wastes the advertisers money. Clearly the ad mentioned here has completely failed in its targeting. Another is where I’ve clicked on some link accidentally which has taken me to some product page and now I get hit by ads for the product that never would interest me. Another common ad failure is where it doesn’t seem to know that I’ve already bought the product in question (or its competition) and I am definitely not interested in buying another.
Since every ad failure represents someone’s money being wasted, and recipients irritated, I expect we’ll see the targeting get better and better. This could be viewed as a bad thing, since it will undoubtedly involve companies knowing more about us. However, it can also be a good thing because we’ll only see ads we care about.
Looks like AML means “Anti Money Laundering”. Perhaps someone else has been committing bank fraud using your computer!
Right before reading this post, I saw an advert (one of those “click here to stop this hiding the bottom of the page you’re trying to read” ones) on the Slacktivist blog on Patheos, for a modular nuclear reactor. Which Wikipedia tells me won’t be available before 2025, and there’s no mention of them trying to sell it in the UK. And it would have to be sold to mega-corporations or the government, neither of which I have any connection with, beyond being a voter.
This seems so completely unrelated to the blog, me, or 99.9% of people, that it’s amazing how far off the target the ad was.