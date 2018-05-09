Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ sex

The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “traps,” is about sex ed., Christian and Muslim style:

7 Comments

  1. HelenaHandbasket
    Posted May 9, 2018 at 10:09 am | Permalink

    Our new undertaking here is to guarantee that sex ed contains classes on consent and contraception. The implication is that it did not previously…

  2. W.T. Effingham
    Posted May 9, 2018 at 10:29 am | Permalink

    Why can’t child rearing be like it wuz in the good ole daze? Like the 1300’s. Early 1300’s, that is.

  3. Liz
    Posted May 9, 2018 at 10:34 am | Permalink

    I wonder what percent of Christian women orgasm vs. Muslim women.

  4. Dr. I. Needtob Athe
    Posted May 9, 2018 at 2:48 pm | Permalink

    Every sperm is sacred
    Every sperm is great
    If a sperm is wasted,
    God gets quite irate

    (From Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life)

  5. Filippo
    Posted May 9, 2018 at 5:24 pm | Permalink

    “They need to know that God gets really angry if they touch themselves.”

    To paraphrase Fulk Greville: “Made tumescent and commanded to be flaccid.”

    (On what do religiosos presume to blame fetal male erections in the womb – Original Sin, I gather?)

  6. David Evans
    Posted May 9, 2018 at 5:47 pm | Permalink

    That 2nd panel is very true. It amazes me how many Christians think their beliefs are evidence-based while whatever science they don’t like (usually evolution, or the age of the Earth)is sheer speculation.

