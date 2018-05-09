Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ sex

The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “traps,” is about sex ed., Christian and Muslim style:
-
« Home
-
-
RSS Feeds
-
Twitter Updates
- The power of the web for targeted marketing whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2018/05/09/the… https://t.co/7Tzkl1Wc2H 2 hours ago
____________
____________
____________
____________
-
Our new undertaking here is to guarantee that sex ed contains classes on consent and contraception. The implication is that it did not previously…
Why can’t child rearing be like it wuz in the good ole daze? Like the 1300’s. Early 1300’s, that is.
I wonder what percent of Christian women orgasm vs. Muslim women.
Given the prevalence of FGM? I’d the odds arent good…
Every sperm is sacred
Every sperm is great
If a sperm is wasted,
God gets quite irate
(From Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life)
“They need to know that God gets really angry if they touch themselves.”
To paraphrase Fulk Greville: “Made tumescent and commanded to be flaccid.”
(On what do religiosos presume to blame fetal male erections in the womb – Original Sin, I gather?)
That 2nd panel is very true. It amazes me how many Christians think their beliefs are evidence-based while whatever science they don’t like (usually evolution, or the age of the Earth)is sheer speculation.