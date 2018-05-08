Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Today in 1886 Coca-cola was sold for the first time, a non-alcoholic version of coca wine, but still with the cocaine. It’s a wonder any of our ancestors lived long enough to reproduce.

It’s the birthday of David Attenborough (1926), Alex Van Halen (1953), and Enrique Iglesias (1975), and the anniversary of the death of Robert A. Heinlein (1988) one of my favorite weirdo sci-fi writers.

On Twitter today, 13th century constellations.

Night sky@britishlibrary Or 5323. Abd al-Raḥmān al-Ṣūfī (عبد الرحمن الصوفي)'s description of the 48 classical constellations discussed by Ptolemy in his Almagest (13thc manuscript) pic.twitter.com/Dsyh1hyAYb — Emily Steiner (@PiersatPenn) May 7, 2018

Unimpressed cat is unimpressed.

Eric Idle has a new version of his FCC song. (Warning: language. Unlikely to be suitable for the office unless you work from home.)

Here’s a new version of the FCC song pic.twitter.com/3Mcwq72cvH — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) May 7, 2018

Teasing the cat

Lava in Hawaii

Some of these videos coming out of Hawaii are insane. Here's a blanket of rolling lava eating a car pic.twitter.com/Z2gmgIyZtg — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) May 7, 2018

And finally, our raison d’être with a motivational message. Demotivational message?

Hili: What was there before the Big Bang? A: A horrible silence. (Photo: Zuza)

Hili: Co było przed Wielkim Wybuchem?

Ja: Straszna cisza.

(Foto: Zuza)