Bari Weiss in the NYT: the “intellectual dark web”

A few quotes from Weiss:

What is the I.D.W. and who is a member of it? It’s hard to explain, which is both its beauty and its danger. Most simply, it is a collection of iconoclastic thinkers, academic renegades and media personalities who are having a rolling conversation — on podcasts, YouTube and Twitter, and in sold-out auditoriums — that sound unlike anything else happening, at least publicly, in the culture right now. Feeling largely locked out of legacy outlets, they are rapidly building their own mass media channels. The closest thing to a phone book for the I.D.W. is a sleek website that lists the dramatis personae of the network, including Mr. Harris; Mr. Weinstein and his brother and sister-in-law, the evolutionary biologists Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying; Jordan Peterson, the psychologist and best-selling author; the conservative commentators Ben Shapiro and Douglas Murray; Maajid Nawaz, the former Islamist turned anti-extremist activist; and the feminists Ayaan Hirsi Ali and Christina Hoff Sommers. But in typical dark web fashion, no one knows who put the website up. . . . But they all share three distinct qualities. First, they are willing to disagree ferociously, but talk civilly, about nearly every meaningful subject: religion, abortion, immigration, the nature of consciousness. Second, in an age in which popular feelings about the way things ought to be often override facts about the way things actually are, each is determined to resist parroting what’s politically convenient. And third, some have paid for this commitment by being purged from institutions that have become increasingly hostile to unorthodox thought — and have found receptive audiences elsewhere.

What she could have said is that all of these people dare to criticize the Authoritarian Left. Period. Otherwise any extreme right-winger could be considered part of the IDW. And of course Weiss is not only part of the IDW, but it’s most visible mainstream scribe. As she says:

Like many in this group, I am a classical liberal who has run afoul of the left, often for voicing my convictions and sometimes simply by accident. This has won me praise from libertarians and conservatives. And having been attacked by the left, I know I run the risk of focusing inordinately on its excesses — and providing succor to some people whom I deeply oppose.

Still, I’m not happy with her piece, largely because of her failure to explain the dissimilarities of people whom she lumps together. The list includes, for example, conservative broadcaster and writer Ben Shapiro, but I wouldn’t include him as part of the IDW because he’s a garden variety Republican, not a liberal of any stripe, though he at least has sympathy for the #MeToo movement. But why not all vocal Republicans who dare risk the chance of being deplatformed by speaking at a college?

I think where Weiss goes wrong is implying that there’s some political agreement between these “renegades” (as she calls them), and the right: between someone like Ben Shapiro and Bret Weinstein. But there isn’t: Weinstein is a classic anti-racist liberal, and Shapiro is a a young and less abrasive William F. Buckley. Michael Shermer? A libertarian Leftist and hardly someone espousing right-wing politics. And putting Steve Pinker in the group with Milo Yiannopoulos? Again, their only commonality is their criticism of Control-Leftism, but Yiannopoulos isn’t a serious thinker but a provocateur.

Most of the people mentioned by Weiss do, as I said, converge in being willing to call out the Authoritarian Left, but that’s where it ends, unless you’re one of those people who claims that Weinstein or Sam Harris or Claire Lehmann or Steve Pinker are “alt right”—accusations that are common but palpably ridiculous.

Jordan Peterson is in the IDW mix too, but I still don’t know what to make of the guy, and haven’t had much time to listen to his stuff or read his books or articles. Alex Jones? He’s a bull-goose looney, as Randle McMurphy would say.

I wasn’t too impressed by this article given that Weiss tosses into the IDW pot a whole group of people having little in common—people like Kanye West and Alex Jones. So I have a hard time taking her seriously when she concludes this:

I get the appeal of the I.D.W. I share the belief that our institutional gatekeepers need to crack the gates open much more. I don’t, however, want to live in a culture where there are no gatekeepers at all. Given how influential this group is becoming, I can’t be alone in hoping the I.D.W. finds a way to eschew the cranks, grifters and bigots and sticks to the truth-seeking.

The association of cranks like Jones or provocateurs like Yianopoulos with serious thinkers like Heather Heying, Christina Hoff Sommers, Sam Harris, and Steve Pinker isn’t the fault of the cranks; it’s the fault of those (I won’t name them) who want to tar with the label “Nazi” any Leftist deviating from Ideological Purity. We already eschew the cranks, and if Weiss thinks there’s more we can do than say what we think, she should suggest a way.

But perhaps her piece is useful in calling the public’s attention to a number of “renegade” thinkers who might have escaped their attention. Yet Weiss damages her effectiveness by an uncharacteristic lack of thoughtfulness, and a desire to lump together people who aren’t all that similar. The stuff about “gatekeepers” I don’t understand, unless she’s somehow trying to make amends with her critical colleagues at the New York Times.