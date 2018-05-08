Bari Weiss in the NYT: the “intellectual dark web”

I received this link from many readers, so of course I had to read it. Plus it was a piece by Bari Weiss, a beleaguered Leftist who’s been ostracized by her fellow New York Times writers for going after the Authoritarian Left:
A few quotes from Weiss:
What is the I.D.W. and who is a member of it? It’s hard to explain, which is both its beauty and its danger.
Most simply, it is a collection of iconoclastic thinkers, academic renegades and media personalities who are having a rolling conversation — on podcasts, YouTube and Twitter, and in sold-out auditoriums — that sound unlike anything else happening, at least publicly, in the culture right now. Feeling largely locked out of legacy outlets, they are rapidly building their own mass media channels.
The closest thing to a phone book for the I.D.W. is a sleek website that lists the dramatis personae of the network, including Mr. Harris; Mr. Weinstein and his brother and sister-in-law, the evolutionary biologists Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying; Jordan Peterson, the psychologist and best-selling author; the conservative commentators Ben Shapiro and Douglas Murray; Maajid Nawaz, the former Islamist turned anti-extremist activist; and the feminists Ayaan Hirsi Ali and Christina Hoff Sommers. But in typical dark web fashion, no one knows who put the website up.
. . . But they all share three distinct qualities. First, they are willing to disagree ferociously, but talk civilly, about nearly every meaningful subject: religion, abortion, immigration, the nature of consciousness. Second, in an age in which popular feelings about the way things ought to be often override facts about the way things actually are, each is determined to resist parroting what’s politically convenient. And third, some have paid for this commitment by being purged from institutions that have become increasingly hostile to unorthodox thought — and have found receptive audiences elsewhere.
What she could have said is that all of these people dare to criticize the Authoritarian Left. Period. Otherwise any extreme right-winger could be considered part of the IDW. And of course Weiss is not only part of the IDW, but it’s most visible mainstream scribe. As she says:
Like many in this group, I am a classical liberal who has run afoul of the left, often for voicing my convictions and sometimes simply by accident. This has won me praise from libertarians and conservatives. And having been attacked by the left, I know I run the risk of focusing inordinately on its excesses — and providing succor to some people whom I deeply oppose.
Still, I’m not happy with her piece, largely because of her failure to explain the dissimilarities of people whom she lumps together. The list includes, for example, conservative broadcaster and writer Ben Shapiro, but I wouldn’t include him as part of the IDW because he’s a garden variety Republican, not a liberal of any stripe, though he at least has sympathy for the #MeToo movement. But why not all vocal Republicans who dare risk the chance of being deplatformed by speaking at a college?
I think where Weiss goes wrong is implying that there’s some political agreement between these “renegades” (as she calls them), and the right: between someone like Ben Shapiro and Bret Weinstein. But there isn’t: Weinstein is a classic anti-racist liberal, and Shapiro is a a young and less abrasive William F. Buckley. Michael Shermer? A libertarian Leftist and hardly someone espousing right-wing politics. And putting Steve Pinker in the group with Milo Yiannopoulos? Again, their only commonality is their criticism of Control-Leftism, but Yiannopoulos isn’t a serious thinker but a provocateur.
Most of the people mentioned by Weiss do, as I said, converge in being willing to call out the Authoritarian Left, but that’s where it ends, unless you’re one of those people who claims that Weinstein or Sam Harris or Claire Lehmann or Steve Pinker are “alt right”—accusations that are common but palpably ridiculous.
Jordan Peterson is in the IDW mix too, but I still don’t know what to make of the guy, and haven’t had much time to listen to his stuff or read his books or articles. Alex Jones? He’s a bull-goose looney, as Randle McMurphy would say.
I wasn’t too impressed by this article given that Weiss tosses into the IDW pot a whole group of people having little in common—people like Kanye West and Alex Jones. So I have a hard time taking her seriously when she concludes this:
I get the appeal of the I.D.W. I share the belief that our institutional gatekeepers need to crack the gates open much more. I don’t, however, want to live in a culture where there are no gatekeepers at all. Given how influential this group is becoming, I can’t be alone in hoping the I.D.W. finds a way to eschew the cranks, grifters and bigots and sticks to the truth-seeking.
The association of cranks like Jones or provocateurs like Yianopoulos with serious thinkers like Heather Heying, Christina Hoff Sommers, Sam Harris, and Steve Pinker isn’t the fault of the cranks; it’s the fault of those (I won’t name them) who want to tar with the label “Nazi” any Leftist deviating from Ideological Purity. We already eschew the cranks, and if Weiss thinks there’s more we can do than say what we think, she should suggest a way.
But perhaps her piece is useful in calling the public’s attention to a number of “renegade” thinkers who might have escaped their attention. Yet Weiss damages her effectiveness by an uncharacteristic lack of thoughtfulness, and a desire to lump together people who aren’t all that similar. The stuff about “gatekeepers” I don’t understand, unless she’s somehow trying to make amends with her critical colleagues at the New York Times.
In the last paragraph:
The Intellectual Dark Web site didn’t work for me when I tried it. However, they seem to have a Twitter account: @IntellectualWeb. Of course, there is probably nothing official about it. It may only be someone who got to the handle first.
The idea of joining these supposedly free thinkers into a group reminds me of Groucho Marx’ famous line:
“I don’t care to belong to any club that will have me as a member.”
But, seriously, I don’t see that they really need a group. It must be considered an honor to be invited to join but who is really doing the inviting? Membership is going to make people think they agree with each other even if they don’t. I can’t see how that would be a good thing. Groupthink is the antithesis of what they stand for (or should anyway).
Weiss was not lumping all those individuals together. She noted that: move slightly to the left of this group and you find Pinker; move slightly to right and you run into Milo.
She also questioned the wisdom of IDWers giving platforms to certifiable whack jobs like Cernovich and Jones — she did not include those types in the IDW.
The primary objective here is to restore civil debate. To do that, one must engage with ‘garden variety Republicans’ like Shapiro who nevertheless share (lower-case ‘l’) libertarian values and who is also willing to debate civilly.
Although Pinker is one of those listed on the IDW website itself.
I don’t know if I’ve already read an earlier draft of this elsewhere but most of it was familiar to me.
I don’t think Weis is the one limping them all together though. I’ve already heard all these names associated with the IDW.
Frankly I don’t seem Milo staying on the list as his 15 minutes are well and truly up.
@PCCE: Maybe I’m wrong but I don’t think the IDW “pot” is a vessel of ideological agreement. The “pot” represents a commitment to civil argument about ideas. So I don’t see a problem with “a whole group of people having little in common”.
Nor do I think she is tossing Alex Jones and the world of cranks into the pot. She’s posing a problem: How to make clear that pot’s stew doesn’t include cranks and nut-jobs. It isn’t an easy problem.
I see the IDW less of a group of people than a group of forums in which honest debate is held.
Sam Harris’ podcasts, for instance, where he interviews people like Jordan Peterson or Charles Murray where the ‘politics’ of the episode is less defined by Harris’s hippy leftism or his guests’ conservatism but by the civility they extend to each other.
It’s a matter of standing up for free speech and being unafraid to challenge modern taboos for reasons other than trolling.
Quillette and Areo Magazine would probably qualify, as would WEIT, some of what appears in more conservative platforms like Reason or The Spectator (not Breitbart!). Even, right now, Mumsnet.
Quilette is explicitly listed on the IDW website itself.
Others I’d nominate to the IDW include:
Dean Amitay
Frank Bruni
Helena Cronin
Janice Fiamengo
Heather MacDonald
Bill Maher
… and PCC himself.
Alice Dreger, maybe.
In fact, Alice Dreger was to feature in Bari Weiss’ article but asked to be taken out:
She’s on that web site.
I totally agree with your assessment. She included some names that discredit the rest and who’s inclusion makes it impossible to define this group. I also don’t like the label “Intellectual Dark Web.” Would prefer a label like “The Real Liberals” to refer to true liberals ostracized by the regressive left for not cow towing to political correctness and identity politics, which is why Jones, Shapiro, and Yianopoulos don’t fit.
But Jones and Y. she explicitly said weren’t part of the IDW.
Douglas Murray wrote about the IDW back in Feb:
https://life.spectator.co.uk/2018/02/the-intellectual-dark-web/
Apparently the term “bull goose looney” is a famous one from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”. Even if it did not originate the phrase, it became far more popular after the advent of that book.
How did Ben Shapiro get lumped in there with actual thinkers?
“http://intellectualdark.website” takes a long time to load. Obviously, not being hosted by a mainstream ISP.
Peterson is a serious and smart guy. I may not like his a bit too-religious appearance (atheist bias of mine?), but at least he is consistent in what he says, not like some fundamentalist idiot (in fact he does not come out of the scientific track). His theory of an “evolutionary jungian psychology” that tries to explain the origins of belief systems in darwinian/evolutionary terms could also be wrong, but it remains fascinating and worthy of attention.
In fact, he sometimes defends Christianity a little too much (even if he does not call himself a Christian), but his theories about an origin of the Jungian archetypes through evolutionary process are strictly compatible with an agnostic neo-Darwinism. In practice he is saying that the dominance hierarchies have been a force of natural selection for the birth of belief systems and the emergence of mythological ethics. And his theory seems fairly consistent.
Peterson, however, remains a religious type who is not afraid to examine the Bible at the same level as the tales of Pinocchio or Star Wars (which he considers religious stories, in the archetypal-Jungian sense of the term). It’s plausible that many atheists appreciate it.
I agree.
The notion that someone must have a complete logical and coherent theory to be worth listening too is both arrogant and foolish.
I suppose people like that must hate children.
I’m unconvinced by what Peterson says, but I admire his rigour in making clear what he actually says v. what people (through misunderstanding or malice) claim he says.
“The closest thing to a phone book for the I.D.W. is a sleek website…”
http://intellectualdark.website
I get a timeout from Ireland – can anyone else access the site?
Nope, can’t access it. Maybe that’s why they call it the “dark” web.
Maybe it’s invitation only…
It finally loaded. It’s an amateur hour Word Press site. This whole “intellectual dark web” think is looking like a joke.
intellectualdark.website is a fansite loaded down with videos that the unknown author of the site has determined to be part of the group. The author is “Edustentialist” on Twitter: https://twitter.com/edustentialist
Didn’t work from sunny Southern California either.
If the “I” in IDW really stands for intellectual, then she’s casting too wide a net. (see what I did there?)
I think it’s good for the public who have been hoodwinked by various outrage machines to know that not everybody has been drinking the kool-aid.
Again, Weiss didn’t define this group.
Shapiro is named in the Douglas Murray article from February I linked to above. The term is older than that. Sam Harris has already done a podcast on the subject.
It’s human nature to look for patterns by identifying similarities among people or things, and then giving it a name. And thus we get IDW, which includes anyone who says anything unorthodox. Well, that’s not very useful if we don’t distinguish between those making valid and those making blatantly false claims.
How would you know if they are valid or blatantly false if you don’t read them?
I have accessed the IDW site on previous occasions with ease. Today I find it impossible. Too much traffic for its servers to cope?
I like the idea. It promotes free discourse.
Hi Jerry,
I suggest that you read the article from the link below that was written a few years ago by a Yale undergraduate of no particular notoriety that I’m aware of. It addresses a somewhat different phenomenon, but for my money, it’s probably the best piece I’ve read about what’s going on, but what most people — including Weis — have trouble clearly articulating.
https://yaledailynews.com/blog/2015/11/20/cohen-reflections-on-the-revolution/
In a nutshell, and I think what you’ve been getting at over the past few years, the issue is not that the authoritarian left is “intolerant,” but that it’s spectacularly wrong and unthoughtful on the merits. What makes them so frustrating is that people who ought to know better are too afraid to call them out for being wrong and unthoughtful.
You’re not dark web if I can reach your site using normal browsing applications and a stock router.
Google evidently spiders it as it shows up in search results. That’s shouldn’t happen if the site is truly dark. However, none of the links I try get any response. Perhaps Bari Weiss’s article has caused it to be overloaded or there’s just some other problem.
It seems to be just slow from too much traffic.
Yeah, this is not creeps and murderers “dark”.
It’s just Edustentialist’s attempt – and a successful one, I guess – to give it some notoriety.
No, um. Dark web is about anonymity, like the deep web is about privacy. Trying to wear the mantle of dark web anonymity while publishing your content in public areas like Youtube and Twitter is simply trying to give yourself an air of danger, secrecy, and rebellion against “the man”, and maybe some weird attempt at mystery and romance. They’re just using alternate channels to publish. This is in no way dark web in any way, shape, or form.
I agree that Bari Weiss failed by lumping together different groups of people. There’s a group of people like Dave Rubin, Joe Rogan and (to a lesser extent) Sam Harris who provide broad platforms to other intellectuals rather than stressing their own views. It is this group of “platform providers” who are faced with the question of who to engage with. It is only they who could be accused (as Weiss does) of “blurring the boundaries” and inviting in the alt-right. The other group of people (like Bret Weinstein, Maajid Nawaz, Christina Hoff Sommers etc) are genuinely independent thinkers who face attacks by the regressive left. Finally, there are anti-Trump conservatives like Ben Shapiro who (here I agree with PCC) shouldn’t belong to the group at all.
Sam Harris is a bit of a mixed case here, being a prolific intellectual himself and also providing a platform for others via his podcast. He has also been the one most careful (among “platform providers”) about associating with the alt-right, expressing several times his view that while he could have a civil discussion with people like Molyneux, it would open him up to being slandered by association. Ironically, that is exactly what happened to Sam once he did the podcast with Charles Murray.
I have no issue with Charles Murray.
I think he has interesting points on the breakdown of modern culture/society and I find him a measured and clear thinker.
Jordan Peterson — the thinking man(sexist language deliberate)’s Deepak Chopra, only with Jung & Christianity instead of Ayurveda & Transcendental Meditation. Both are whiny authoritarians with a “nice” message; both talk and talk and talk until the only ones left listening are enthralled followers whose most coherent argument is, “Well it works for me.”
Bingo. It’s bizarre to hear Peterson rant against post modernism then spew his own brand mystical applesauce.
Well, sure, but what of his arguments against post-modernism? Are they wrong because he has weird views on other things?
I cannot stand Chopra and Jordan’s over romantic interpretation of religion I find irritating.
However to describe Jordan is a “whiny authoritarian” is just plain nonsense.
From my perspective about 80% of what he says is interesting.
Should we only listen to people who we agree with on everything? As far as I am concerned every genius in history was full of shit in some manner.
Seriously, I can’t understand why people like him so much. His first podcast with Sam Harris exposed his Chopra-esque ideas on truth complete with lengthy word salad soliloquies.
If that is your only exposure to Peterson I can understand your impression of him.
I personally cannot stand Chopra, but in contrast Peterson is willing to entertain ideas that are uncomfortable and he is far more open to the notion that he might be wrong.
A gross misrepresentation of Peterson’s analyses of myth.
And, what, exactly, about Peterson do you consider “authoritarian”?
I don’t like most of what Peterson has to say either, but I’d like to know what makes him whiny or, more importantly, authoritarian. It seems like you’re using “authoritarian” as a random pejorative.
Perhaps by “authoritarian” they simply mean that Peterson asserts his ideas and opinions with great confidence which, of course, he does. I have no problem with that at all but I think it strikes some as hubris.
“asserts his ideas and opinions with great confidence…”
Far less than Sam Harris imho.
(and I enjoy listening to both of them, although I am the only human I am aware of who is always right)
Bari Weiss’s “intellectual dark web” is neither intellectual nor dark web. Amazing bit of nonsense.
“Bari Weiss’s “intellectual dark web”” isn’t Bari Weiss’s. She didn’t invent the phrase or the idea.
Ugh. I know Weiss didn’t mean to equate each person on her list with every other, but often (as Jerry points out) this inference gets drawn. And there are people in this article who are vastly different. Stefan Molyneux is quite friendly with Jared Taylor (an unabashed white supremacist) and subscribes to many of the same ideas. Alex Jones is an outright nutjob. Who would put deeply intelligent people like Sam Harris and Steve Pinker on the same list with these people?!
I threw up in my mouth when Bill Maher referred to Yiannopoulos as a “young Christopher Hitchens.” Who in his right mind would say that??
Bari Weiss’s article is blowing up in the Twitterverse. It has been tweeted on Twitter Moments which is Twitter’s own way of showing trending news. All kinds of people with lots of followers are retweeting and commenting on her article. This probably explains why the intellectual dark web site isn’t working.
Professor Coyne has expressed the same feelings I had when reading this. These people are wildly different; some are malicious trolls and some are compassionate intellectuals. Their grouping together in this way makes it easy for someone to scoff at the whole lot of them.
I also find that labeling one’s own group the “Intellectual Dark Web” is a tad arrogant, and a tad lame.
I am a big fan of many of the people featured in the article (which is why the piece made me cringe quite a bit).
I agree with your concerns about the danger of lumping together sane intellectuals with types like Alex Jones.
However I also find it irritating that the moral police feel they have to judicate on who is kosher or not.
I find it alarming that they feel they have the right to adjudicate that.
I don’t think it’s a moral issue. I think it’s a quality issue. Does a person have clearly stated and defensible opinions or are they spouting gobbledegook? Are they open to rational debate with opponents or do they want to de-platform them? And (to paraphrase Sean Carroll) do they care enough about the universe to make a good-faith effort to understand it, or do they fit it into a predetermined box or simply take it for granted?
“I don’t think it’s a moral issue. ”
I agree with your sentiments.
My point it that it is for the individual to make that judgement call, not the elite.
I am not afraid to say I think Deepak Chopra is spewing idealistic nonsense, but I have no right to deplatform him, or to misrepresent his ideas, or trying to force my opinion of him on others, or worse – trying to discredit people who have interacted with him.
In addition, as delusional as he might be, one can probably have a very interesting conversation with him, and perhaps learn something.
Chopra doesn’t do conversation, doesn’t add valus – he’s a premier wordbingoist & nothing more.
value
Let me repeat myself – I do not like Chopra’s feel good, new-age nonsense, but sweeping statements like “he’s a premier wordbingoist & NOTHING MORE” is perhaps a bit hyperbolic.
Michael Shermer said he had interesting interactions with him – thus I am inclined to dismiss your “nothing more” opinion.
(That does not mean there are 1000 other people I rather have a conversion with)
My point is let’s just allow people with different opinions to communicate – no need to shout racist, idiot, sjw from every roof top.
They really only have in common that they somehow ended up on the left’s shit list in a public way and are at least intellectual-ish and/or have a passionate interest in current events and share their opinions with a large audience. Large audience for the internet, that is.
It looks like it was a web site designed to troll PZ Myers – and it worked.
“Michael Shermer? A libertarian Leftist and hardly someone espousing right-wing politics.”
For me, “libertarian Leftist” is an oxymoron. Modern day leftists, from the most moderate to the most extreme” believe that government should play an active role in regulating and moderating the economy. Of course, individuals on the left differ as the proper degree of this intervention. Libertarians reject this belief. Shermer has just published in Quillette a summary of his political views, which are largely classical liberal, i.e., modern day libertarianism. However, he now acknowledges that government should be involved in “adequate spending to help the needy.” Perhaps this addition to his political philosophy will cast Shermer out of the libertarian camp. Regardless, since Shermer apparently believes the government should not play an active role in the regulation of the economy, he is not a leftist by any means.
