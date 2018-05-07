Frank on the job: two videos

My co-duck-sitter Anna Mueller, who was clearly a good choice to tend the mallards, made two 47-second videos of Frank at the pond:

Here’s the first, showing Frank eschewing peas at lunchtime. Anna’s caption:

If you bring peas he’ll kindly request you pick out the corn for him.

He’s quite finicky, as he used to eat peas! What’s next: the duck equivalent of Fancy Feast?

You also see that Frank prefers to eat out of one’s hand rather than off the ground.

And here’s “Frank takes a bath”. I’ve never seen him bathe himself this vigorously. Perhaps he’s ridding himself of dirt or parasites, or maybe he’s just having fun: