Frank on the job: two videos

My co-duck-sitter Anna Mueller, who was clearly a good choice to tend the mallards, made two 47-second videos of Frank at the pond:
Here’s the first, showing Frank eschewing peas at lunchtime. Anna’s caption:
If you bring peas he’ll kindly request you pick out the corn for him.
He’s quite finicky, as he used to eat peas! What’s next: the duck equivalent of Fancy Feast?
You also see that Frank prefers to eat out of one’s hand rather than off the ground.
And here’s “Frank takes a bath”. I’ve never seen him bathe himself this vigorously. Perhaps he’s ridding himself of dirt or parasites, or maybe he’s just having fun:
Crikey, that woke me up.
Frank is probably showing off his aquatic skills to the turtles, who don’t look too impressed.
Heehee. I was surprised the turtles stayed that whole time. I have 3 turtles and only one will (sometimes) remain out of water when I approach. Maybe these turtles are used to all the hustle and bustle of a busy campus.
One duck is better than none.
I almost fell off the chair, when I had watched “Frank prefers corn”. YouTube recommended “Sinatra/Basie 1965” as a follow-up. Well, that’s the uncorniest stuff ever.
No offence intended concerning the gastronomic preferences of Sir Francis Drake, mind you!
Where do the turtles in this pond spend the winter? Is it deep enough for them to hibernate at the bottom, or does the University make arrangements for them to spend their winters indoor?