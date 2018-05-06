Starbucks drops Anti-Defamation league from developing training against bias; Woman’s March head Tamika Mallory denounces the ADL as racist

Historically, America’s Anti-Defamation League is an organization devoted to fighting anti-Semitism, but it has also defended other groups. Here’s the list on their web page of “What we do”:

Wikipedia describes its mission:

The stated purpose of the ADL is to fight: anti-Semitism and all forms of bigotry (in the United States) and abroad, combat international terrorism, probe the roots of hatred, advocate before the United States Congress, come to the aid of victims of bigotry, develop educational programs, and serve as a public resource for government, media, law enforcement, and the public, all towards the goal of countering and reducing hatred.

Historically, the ADL has opposed groups and individuals it considered to be anti-Semitic and/or racist, including: Nazis, the Ku Klux Klan, Henry Ford, Father Charles Coughlin (leader of the Christian Front), the Christian Identity movement, the German-American Bund, neo-Nazis, the American militia movement and white power skinheads (although the ADL acknowledges that there are also non-racist skinheads).[7][8] The ADL publishes reports on a variety of countries, regarding alleged incidents of anti-Jewish attacks and propaganda.

The ADL maintains that some forms of anti-Zionism and criticism of Israel cross the line into anti-Semitism. The Anti-Defamation League states:

Criticism of particular Israeli actions or policies in and of itself does not constitute anti-Semitism. Certainly the sovereign State of Israel can be legitimately criticized just like any other country in the world. However, it is undeniable that there are those whose criticism of Israel or of “Zionism” is used to mask anti-Semitism.[9]

It has not been free of criticism, as you can see here, and much of recent criticism, which I’m not sure is justified, centers on its pro-Israel activities, and its claim that at least some of anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism, which I more or less agree with. (If you don’t believe that Jews should have the state given to them by the UN as a refuge from persecution, you’re pretty close to anti-Semitism). But they do engage in the following mission, as described above under “Israel advocacy and education“:

Israel needs people to stand up now more than ever as it faces more threats—from enemy states like Iran, terrorists, and those seeking to delegitimze Israel like the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. ADL helps our supporters understand the complex issues and advocate for a secure and stable democratic Jewish state. Learn about Israel and its challenges through our website, blogs and resources, which focus on current events relating to the Jewish State. Study ADL’s Israel: A Guide for Activists to find tools for advocating for Israel, information on Israeli history, responses to common inaccuracies about Israel and other information.

All this is by way of me trying to understand what’s reported in a new story on Politico (click on screenshot):

As you may recall, in April two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia branch of the Starbuck’s coffee chain for loitering. They said they were waiting for an associate, but were asked to leave and, when they didn’t, they were arrested. I suspect this was a truly racist incident, as I doubt that two white guys doing the same thing would have prompted a call to the cops.

In response, Starbucks will close 8,000 of its branches on May 29 for “sensitivity training,” which seems appropriate. You simply can’t treat people differently because of their color. The two black men, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson, settled with the city for a token payment of $2 each, but in return for that settlement the city of Philadelphia also created a $200,000 fund to train young entrepeneurs in the city, and the two men arrested will be on the committee that dispenses these grants. This all seems like a fair and decent outcome.

The bad part of the outcome is that the Anti-Defamation League was supposed to help Starbuck’s develop the anti-bias curriculum, but was apparently dropped after blacks objected. Politico reports that the ADL is perceived by blacks as both anti-black (I guess that includes Palestinians) and pro-Israeli, which means the ADL is seen as impure.

As Politico reports:

Bowing to pressure from African-American activists, Starbucks excluded the Anti-Defamation League from an upcoming daylong anti-bias training session. . . . “When Starbucks asked for assistance, we agreed to help,” ADL spokesman Todd Gutnick told POLITICO. “As to whether Starbucks may or may not now want to utilize our expertise, you should ask them.” Liel Leibovitz, writing today in Tablet, a “a daily online magazine of Jewish news, ideas, and culture,” was less measured in his criticism. “Shame on Starbucks for giving in to bigotry,” he said. But Starbucks’ Riley denied the company cut the organization loose because of political pressure, saying in an email, “We are architecting a multi-phase approach to addressing bias.” Almost immediately after the April 17 announcement, activists attacked Starbucks over the ADL’s involvement, citing the ADL’s support for Israel and its arms-length relationship to the Black Lives Matter movement.

And guess who tweeted out denouncing the ADL as racist. Yes, it’s our old friend Tamika Mallory, co-head of the Women’s March, good pals with the National of Islam bigot Louis Farrkhan, and worshiper of sundry terrorists and murderers:

Sorry, but she’s dead wrong about the ADL constantly attacking black and brown people. What’s the evidence? And speaking of bigotry, Mallory of course implicitly endorses the racist message of Farrakhan as well as the misogyny, homophobia, and anti-apostate bias of Palestine and Islam. For that she suffers no opprobrium. It’s an embarassment to feminists to have this vitriolic and hateful woman as president of their March.

Politico continues:

Cat Brooks, the co-founder of the Anti Police-Terror Project, told ABC News that she agreed with Mallory, saying, “You can’t be a piece of an anti-bias training when you openly support a racist, oppressive and brutal colonization of Palestine.”The Washington chapter of Black Lives Matter, meanwhile, tweeted that the ADL was “ultra pro-cop,” and cited a 2016 letter in which Greenblatt said “ADL has not endorsed the Black Lives Matter movement” because “a small minority of [its] leaders … supported anti-Israel — and at times anti-Semitic — positions.” Greenblatt’s letter didn’t identify the leaders in question. Starbucks’ exclusion of the ADL from its May 29 training session became apparent on April 24 when a press release about the event failed to mention Greenblatt in connection to it. Instead, it said the company would “consult with” the ADL in connection with longer-term efforts.

Thus Starbucks, while attacking racism against blacks, gets away with booting the prime organization in the U.S. attacking anti-Semitism. Is there any other brand of bigotry besides anti-Semitism that’s politically acceptable on the Left? I can’t think of one.

h/t: BJ