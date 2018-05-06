Note to readers (and duck information)

As always when I’m traveling, I ask readers to hold onto their wildlife photos until I return, and to cut down on the number of emails they send, as they accumulate too rapidly for me to handle. One email every four days or so sounds about right. As usual, though, if I make errors in my posts, feel free to contact me immediately.

The final duck news: in an hour or so I will feed Frank, who this morning was sitting on the bank of the pond, staring forlornly at the water. But he’ll have two duck-sitters in my absence, so there are no worries about his care. If I hear of ducklings, I will of course inform you.

. . . . . .

I’ve just fed him, but he’s busy staring at the pond and neglecting his breakfast. Something is going on, as there is nothing on the pond to attract attention, and no ducks in sight. I have no idea what he’s up to, but he’s clearly alert in the direction of the pond. Here’s a photo of him neglecting his breakfast to look at the water. Of course I like to think he’s waiting for Honey, but who knows what’s in a duck’s mind?